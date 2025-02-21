Tony Finau Joins TGL For One Match With Team's Playoff Spot On The Line

Tony Finau has signed a one-match deal with Los Angeles Golf Club and will play in Monday's TGL match against New York as the west coast team aim to lock down a playoff spot.

Finau will temporarily join fellow Americans, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala on LA's roster for the 5pm ET start time on February 24 with the English pair of Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood both unavailable for selection due to "pre-existing commitments," according to an LAGC statement.

“We were aware that Justin and Tommy would take this week abroad to spend time with family, which created a unique opportunity for us to have Tony join LAGC for this match,” said Neal Hubman, co-founder and president of LAGC.

LA are second in the TGL table after winning two of their first three matches, triumphing 6-2 on debut against Boston Common before hammering Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links 12-1.

Despite a brilliantly-entertaining overtime defeat to Atlanta Drive last time out, LA's playoff fate remains in their own hands and can be secured via two more points against a New York side which is nervously looking over its shoulder in fourth.

The roster is set for Monday's chance to clinch a playoff berth as we sign @tonyfinaugolf to a one match contract. Tune in Monday 5pm EST on ESPN to catch the LAGC battle it out against @nygolfclub .

Reacting to his one-day agreement, Finau said: “I appreciate Los Angeles Golf Club calling me up for this match. I’m excited to get to SoFi Center. The place looks electric, and I can't wait to see it all first-hand and practice with the team. Monday is going to be a fun night.”

TGL rules state that if a "starting player" cannot compete then teams are allowed to sign an external replacement, as long as said golfer is a "PGA Tour member in good standing."

Finau's addition arrives a couple of months after rumors of his potential switch to LIV Golf, which would have made the six-time PGA Tour winner ineligible for TGL.

The 35-year-old pulled out of the Hero World Challenge in early December at the last minute following a delay to his recovery from a necessary knee operation midway through October. That, plus the fact that he hadn't registered for The Sentry a few weeks later, saw stories begin to surface that Finau was finalizing a change in tour.

However, speaking to Golfweek, Finau clarified his future remained with the PGA Tour and he was looking forward to playing on a clean bill of health.

At the time, Finau said the rumors were "not true" before continuing: “I’m more than happy where I’m at on the PGA Tour and looking forward to 2025... The last couple of seasons have been kind of rough with my knees. I’m optimistic about this coming season about being more fully healthy than ever.”

The man from Salt Lake City, Utah withdrew from the Grant Thornton Invitational - where he was due to play alongside women's World No.1 Nelly Korda - but did return to action at The Sentry in the first week of January, where he finished T15th.

Two poor putting performances, at the American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open, saw Finau miss the cut in his next two starts before he returned to form via a T13th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Finau's most recent appearance resulted in a highly-encouraging T5th finish at the Genesis Invitational.