Tony Finau Joins TGL For One Match With Team's Playoff Spot On The Line
Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala will be joined by their compatriot on Tuesday as a result of Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood both being unavailable
Tony Finau has signed a one-match deal with Los Angeles Golf Club and will play in Monday's TGL match against New York as the west coast team aim to lock down a playoff spot.
Finau will temporarily join fellow Americans, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala on LA's roster for the 5pm ET start time on February 24 with the English pair of Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood both unavailable for selection due to "pre-existing commitments," according to an LAGC statement.
“We were aware that Justin and Tommy would take this week abroad to spend time with family, which created a unique opportunity for us to have Tony join LAGC for this match,” said Neal Hubman, co-founder and president of LAGC.
LA are second in the TGL table after winning two of their first three matches, triumphing 6-2 on debut against Boston Common before hammering Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links 12-1.
Despite a brilliantly-entertaining overtime defeat to Atlanta Drive last time out, LA's playoff fate remains in their own hands and can be secured via two more points against a New York side which is nervously looking over its shoulder in fourth.
Fresh face. Same team. The roster is set for Monday’s chance to clinch a playoff berth as we sign @tonyfinaugolf to a one match contract. Tune in Monday 5pm EST on ESPN to catch the LAGC battle it out against @nygolfclub . pic.twitter.com/yoMi1MZgHYFebruary 21, 2025
Reacting to his one-day agreement, Finau said: “I appreciate Los Angeles Golf Club calling me up for this match. I’m excited to get to SoFi Center. The place looks electric, and I can't wait to see it all first-hand and practice with the team. Monday is going to be a fun night.”
TGL rules state that if a "starting player" cannot compete then teams are allowed to sign an external replacement, as long as said golfer is a "PGA Tour member in good standing."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Finau's addition arrives a couple of months after rumors of his potential switch to LIV Golf, which would have made the six-time PGA Tour winner ineligible for TGL.
The 35-year-old pulled out of the Hero World Challenge in early December at the last minute following a delay to his recovery from a necessary knee operation midway through October. That, plus the fact that he hadn't registered for The Sentry a few weeks later, saw stories begin to surface that Finau was finalizing a change in tour.
However, speaking to Golfweek, Finau clarified his future remained with the PGA Tour and he was looking forward to playing on a clean bill of health.
At the time, Finau said the rumors were "not true" before continuing: “I’m more than happy where I’m at on the PGA Tour and looking forward to 2025... The last couple of seasons have been kind of rough with my knees. I’m optimistic about this coming season about being more fully healthy than ever.”
The man from Salt Lake City, Utah withdrew from the Grant Thornton Invitational - where he was due to play alongside women's World No.1 Nelly Korda - but did return to action at The Sentry in the first week of January, where he finished T15th.
Two poor putting performances, at the American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open, saw Finau miss the cut in his next two starts before he returned to form via a T13th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Finau's most recent appearance resulted in a highly-encouraging T5th finish at the Genesis Invitational.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I've Played A Lot Of Golf Video Games, This Is The Best Tiger Woods Game To Date
2K's latest golf video game hits the shelves with Tiger Woods sporting the cover, but how does it compare to competitors and previous efforts?
By Conor Keenan Published
-
How Many Putts Does The Average Golfer Take Per 18 Holes?
The leading players on the PGA and LPGA Tours average around 28 putts per round. Here's how that compares to the mere mortals...
By Michael Weston Published
-
Tiger Woods Endures 'One Of The Most Embarrassing Moments' Of Career In TGL Yardage Blunder
Woods was out by 100 yards with an approach shot during Jupiter Links' match against New York
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The 29 TGL Holes Being Used In The Inaugural Season
There are 29 custom-designed risk-and-reward holes used in TGL - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
LPGA Tour Star Rose Zhang Becomes TGL Investor
The LPGA Tour star is the newest name in the interactive league, with Zhang joining The Bay Golf Club's ownership group alongside the likes of Steph Curry
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood Holes Out For Los Angeles In TGL Overtime But Atlanta Drive Secure Tight Win
The Los Angeles Golf Club player produced a moment of brilliance in overtime against Atlanta Drive GC, but it wasn’t quite enough to secure the team a third successive win
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Announces Competitive Return Date Following Mother's Death
The 15-time Major champion pulled out of the event at Torrey Pines following the death of his mother, Kultida, but is planning a quick return to the game
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
TGL Week 5 - All The Information You Need For The Bumper Four Game Week
The fifth TGL week features a Presidents Day triple-header at the SoFi Center, with a fourth match the day after
By Mike Hall Published
-
TGL Announces Mid-Season Rules Update After Early Feedback
Following early-season feedback on the tactical tool, TGL officials have decided to implement a number of rule changes involving The Hammer...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
TGL Tech Malfunction Creates Confusion In LA’s Win Over Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common
During Tuesday night's TGL contest, a Tommy Fleetwood shot was not accurately tracked by the technology and led to a confusing moment at SoFi Center
By Jonny Leighfield Published