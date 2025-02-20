Tiger Woods Joins US President Donald Trump For Black History Month Reception At White House
The 15-time Major winner was at the White House reception following further talks between the PGA Tour and the President on the future of the men's elite game
Tiger Woods has joined US President Donald Trump at the White House for a Black History Month reception.
Woods appeared on stage with Trump wearing the Medal of Freedom the President had awarded him in 2019 as those in the audience eagerly removed their cell phones to take videos and photos of the moment he was introduced.
The reception comes after Trump released a statement in January saying he was “honored” to mark February as Black History Month. In it, he singled out Tiger Woods, writing: “We will also never forget the achievements of American greats like Tiger Woods, who have pushed the boundaries of excellence in their respective fields, paving the way for others to follow.”
The 15-time Major winner’s appearance came after reports that he, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Adam Scott, who serves on the PGA Tour policy board with Woods, had met with Trump and Saudi Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan earlier on Thursday as they attempt to conclude a deal to reunite men’s elite golf.
Speaking to the audience at the reception, Trump confirmed Scott was in attendance and joked: “I’ve always tried to swing like Adam, it never worked out that way,” before addressing Monahan, saying: “Thank you very much for being here,” and telling the audience: “We had some interesting discussions.”
Tiger Woods at White House Black History Month Reception pic.twitter.com/hv69IQGkaqFebruary 20, 2025
Woods then initially declined to say some words to the audience, before chants of “Tiger, Tiger, Tiger” erupted, prompting Trump to join in, and Woods speaking briefly, saying:“It’s an honor to be here, it’s an honor to be here with you, Mr President and to be in the room with all of you. Thank you so much.”
The meeting involving Woods, Scott, Monahan and Trump comes just over two weeks since the President initially met with Scott and Monahan on a way forward in concluding a deal with the PIF, which bankrolls LIV Golf. On that occasion, Woods was absent as it was held on 4 February, the day his mother Kultida passed away.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Following the first meeting, the PGA Tour released a statement, which was signed by Woods, saying: “We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved.
"We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."
The following Sunday, Woods played golf with Trump in another sign that a deal between PGA Tour and the PIF could be imminent. Trump also mentioned the round of golf at the reception, and said he thinks Woods, whose most recent Major win came in the 2019 Masters, could yet add to his haul of titles.
🚨🇺🇸🐅 #NEW: President Donald Trump says Tiger is not yet done winning majors: “I was playing with him last week. I think he’s got a couple of majors left…. maybe more than that.” pic.twitter.com/W7pwkCJo8hFebruary 20, 2025
He said: "I was playing with him last week. I think he’s got a couple of majors left…. maybe more than that.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
