Tiger Woods Joins US President Donald Trump For Black History Month Reception At White House

Tiger Woods has joined US President Donald Trump at the White House for a Black History Month reception.

Woods appeared on stage with Trump wearing the Medal of Freedom the President had awarded him in 2019 as those in the audience eagerly removed their cell phones to take videos and photos of the moment he was introduced.

The reception comes after Trump released a statement in January saying he was “honored” to mark February as Black History Month. In it, he singled out Tiger Woods, writing: “We will also never forget the achievements of American greats like Tiger Woods, who have pushed the boundaries of excellence in their respective fields, paving the way for others to follow.”

The 15-time Major winner’s appearance came after reports that he, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Adam Scott, who serves on the PGA Tour policy board with Woods, had met with Trump and Saudi Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan earlier on Thursday as they attempt to conclude a deal to reunite men’s elite golf.

Speaking to the audience at the reception, Trump confirmed Scott was in attendance and joked: “I’ve always tried to swing like Adam, it never worked out that way,” before addressing Monahan, saying: “Thank you very much for being here,” and telling the audience: “We had some interesting discussions.”

Tiger Woods at White House Black History Month Reception pic.twitter.com/hv69IQGkaqFebruary 20, 2025

Woods then initially declined to say some words to the audience, before chants of “Tiger, Tiger, Tiger” erupted, prompting Trump to join in, and Woods speaking briefly, saying:“It’s an honor to be here, it’s an honor to be here with you, Mr President and to be in the room with all of you. Thank you so much.”

The meeting involving Woods, Scott, Monahan and Trump comes just over two weeks since the President initially met with Scott and Monahan on a way forward in concluding a deal with the PIF, which bankrolls LIV Golf. On that occasion, Woods was absent as it was held on 4 February, the day his mother Kultida passed away.

Adam Scott was also at the White House along with Jay Monahan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the first meeting, the PGA Tour released a statement, which was signed by Woods, saying: “We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved.

"We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."

The following Sunday, Woods played golf with Trump in another sign that a deal between PGA Tour and the PIF could be imminent. Trump also mentioned the round of golf at the reception, and said he thinks Woods, whose most recent Major win came in the 2019 Masters, could yet add to his haul of titles.

🚨🇺🇸🐅 #NEW: President Donald Trump says Tiger is not yet done winning majors: “I was playing with him last week. I think he’s got a couple of majors left…. maybe more than that.” pic.twitter.com/W7pwkCJo8hFebruary 20, 2025

He said: "I was playing with him last week. I think he’s got a couple of majors left…. maybe more than that.”