PGA Tour Issues ‘Constructive’ Update After White House Meeting With President Trump And Yasir Al-Rumayyan

The PGA Tour flag
The PGA Tour has described talks held at the White House with US President Donald Trump as constructive.

The meeting took place on Thursday and involved PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, player directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, and Saudi Public investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

A statement released by the PGA Tour read: "We have just concluded a constructive working session at the White House with President Trump and H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf.”

The statement also suggested that further information could be forthcoming sooner rather than later. It added: “We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate.

Donald Trump hits a drive

The PGA Tour has held its second meeting with Trump in February

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans."

The latest round of talks between the PGA Tour and the US President came over two weeks after Monahan and Scott attended an initial meeting in an effort to conclude a deal with the PIF on reuniting the men’s elite game following the rift after the emergence of LIV Golf.

After that meeting, the PGA Tour struck a similarly optimistic tone in a statement, saying: “We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved.

"We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."

While there is still no concrete evidence of a conclusion to talks that have been ongoing for almost two years, the meeting with the President offers the latest suggestion that a deal could be imminent.

Following the meeting, Woods joined the President on stage for a Black History Month reception at the White House. At the reception, Trump also thanked Monahan for being there and said “we had some interesting discussions.”

