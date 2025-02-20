PGA Tour Issues ‘Constructive’ Update After White House Meeting With President Trump And Yasir Al-Rumayyan
The PGA Tour has released a statement, describing talks at the White House on the reunification of the men's game as "constructive"
The PGA Tour has described talks held at the White House with US President Donald Trump as constructive.
The meeting took place on Thursday and involved PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, player directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, and Saudi Public investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.
A statement released by the PGA Tour read: "We have just concluded a constructive working session at the White House with President Trump and H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan.
“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf.”
The statement also suggested that further information could be forthcoming sooner rather than later. It added: “We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate.
“We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans."
The latest round of talks between the PGA Tour and the US President came over two weeks after Monahan and Scott attended an initial meeting in an effort to conclude a deal with the PIF on reuniting the men’s elite game following the rift after the emergence of LIV Golf.
After that meeting, the PGA Tour struck a similarly optimistic tone in a statement, saying: “We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved.
"We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."
While there is still no concrete evidence of a conclusion to talks that have been ongoing for almost two years, the meeting with the President offers the latest suggestion that a deal could be imminent.
Following the meeting, Woods joined the President on stage for a Black History Month reception at the White House. At the reception, Trump also thanked Monahan for being there and said “we had some interesting discussions.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
