TGL Week 5 - All The Information You Need For The Bumper Four Game Week

After a one-week break in the schedule, TGL returns with no fewer than four matches taking place on Monday and Tuesday, with all six teams playing at least once.

The bulk of the action comes on Monday with a Presidents Day triple-header. First up, it's Atlanta Drive GC vs Los Angeles Golf Club. Both teams have a 100% record so far, with Atlanta Drive GC having beaten New York Golf Club 4-0 in January, and Los Angeles coming into the match off the back of a 12-1 hammering of Jupiter Links GC and a 6-2 triumph against Boston Common Golf in the most recent contest.

There's then a quick turnaround for Atlanta Drive GC, with its second match of the day coming straight after with the team facing The Bay Golf Club, which beat New York 9-2 in the first-ever TGL encounter.

Atlanta Drive is one of two teams playing back-to-back in the Presidents Day triple-header (Image credit: TGL)

Monday's action concludes with a second outing of the day for The Bay, as the team plays a Boston Common Golf line-up hoping for its first win of the season after successive defeats.

On Tuesday, we'll see Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC play its third TGL match following one overtime win and one loss, with the team taking on New York Golf Club, which has lost both its matches so far.

As ever, the action will take place over 15 holes with the two line-ups of three driving into a 64-foot by 46-foot simulator and utilizing three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.

The opening nine holes will see each team compete in an alternate shot format before they face an opponent over two holes through the remaining six holes of singles.

However, unlike the first four matches, there have been some tweaks to the rules over the use of The Hammer.

Previously, one team began with possession of the tactical tool, which was thrown down any time one of the teams felt they had an advantage over their rivals by increasing the number of points the hole was worth. The Hammer was then switched to the other side, and it could switch back and forth an unlimited number of times in the match.

However, this didn't happen as much as organizers had anticipated, with the leading team tending to hold onto The Hammer, thus denying its opponents the chance to increase the number of points available on a hole.

Now, each team starts the match with three hammers, only one can be thrown per hole and the maximum a hole can be worth is three points if both teams choose to throw The Hammer on the same hole.

Following Tuesday's match, eight of the 15 regular season contests will have been played in the inaugural TGL season, which will see each team playing the other five once in a round-robin system.

Eventually, all six teams will have played each other once, before the top four teams reach the semifinals stage. The two winners then progress to the finals, which will be played on 24 and 25 March as they compete for the SoFi Cup.

Week 5 Line-Ups

Presidents Day Triple-Header

Swipe to scroll horizontally Atlanta Drive GC vs Los Angeles Golf Club Header Cell - Column 0 Atlanta Drive Los Angeles Player 1 Billy Horschel Justin Rose Player 2 Patrick Cantlay Tommy Fleetwood Player 3 Justin Thomas Sahith Theegala

Swipe to scroll horizontally Atlanta Drive GC vs The Bay Golf Club Header Cell - Column 0 Atlanta Drive The Bay Player 1 Patrick Cantlay Wyndham Clark Player 2 Lucas Glover Ludvig Aberg Player 3 Justin Thomas Min Woo Lee

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Bay Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf Header Cell - Column 0 The Bay Boston Common Player 1 Shane Lowry Keegan Bradley Player 2 Ludvig Aberg Rory McIlroy Player 3 Wyndham Clark Hideki Matsuyama

Tuesday 18 February

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jupiter Links GC vs New York Golf Club Header Cell - Column 0 Jupiter Links New York Player 1 Tiger Woods Cameron Young Player 2 Kevin Kisner Rickie Fowler Player 3 Tom Kim Matt Fitzpatrick

With two of the teams playing twice, its not surprising that each has opted to use its full squad. Atlanta Drive GC's first match sees an identical line-up to its TGL opener, when the team beat New York Golf Club 4-0.

That means we'll see two eight-time PGA Tour winners, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay, line up alongside two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas in the opener, before six-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover replaces Horschel for the team's second match.

It's a similar story for The Bay Golf Club, whose line-up for its first match against Atlanta Drive GC sees Wyndham Clark and Ludvig Aberg retain their places in the team after beating New York Golf Club in the TGL opener, with Min Woo Lee making his TGL debut. In the team's second match, against Boston Common Golf, Shane Lowry replaces Lee.

Los Angeles Golf Club has started TGL brilliantly, with a pair of wins to begin its season, and two of the players instrumental in its first victory, against Jupiter Links GC - Sahith Theegala and Justin Rose - are in the line-up against Atlanta Drive GC. Tommy Fleetwood, who played in place of Theegala in the team's second win, against Boston Common Golf, completes the line-up with Collin Morikawa missing out.

Rory McIlroy plays in his third match in a row for Boston Common Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf has surprisingly lost both its opening matches, but the four-time Major winner retains his place against Atlanta Drive GC, as does Keegan Bradley, with Hideki Matsuyama replacing Adam Scott for his TGL debut.

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods returns to action for Jupiter Links GC after pulling out of the Genesis Invitational following the death of his mother, Kultida. That means he'll maintain his 100% appearance record for the team after he also played in the defeat to Los Angeles Golf Club and the win over Boston Common Golf. Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim complete the line-up.

Tiger Woods returns to action for Jupiter Links GC (Image credit: TGL)

Jupiter Links takes on a New York Golf Club team still looking for its first TGL win after two outings so far. Its line-up comprises Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick, with the injured Xander Schauffele, who hopes to return to action in March's Arnold Palmer Invitational, missing out.

What Time Are The TGL Week 5 Matches Starting?

The first match of the Presidents Day triple-header begins at 1pm ET (6pm GMT), with the second match starting at 4pm ET (9pm GMT) and the final match of the day beginning at 7pm ET (12am GMT, Tuesday 18 February).

The fourth match of the week, taking place on 18 February, begins at 7pm ET (12am GMT, Wednesday 19 February).

Each match is being shown live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the US and on Sky Sports Golf in the UK.

Week 5 TGL Betting Odds

While odds for the match are to be confirmed, a look at the current standings gives a good idea of how each match is anticipated to play out.

Three teams have a 100% record, but it's Los Angeles Golf Club at the top of the standings on four points, having played twice. However, it is coming up against another team that has yet to taste defeat, Atlanta Drive GC, which is on two points from its one match so far.

The Bay is the other team yet to lose, but it remains to be seen if the same can be said for Atlanta Drive GC by the time the two tee it up against each other. The Bay's second opponent, Boston Common Golf, has just one point from its two matches thanks to reaching overtime against Jupiter Links GC.

As for Woods' team, it is fourth in the standings on two points ahead of its match against New York Golf Club, which is rock-bottom after losing both matches so far.

Per Draft King, the latest odds for the title sees Los Angeles Golf Club as +250 favorites, with The Bay second favorites at +275. New York Golf Club is the outsider at +1200.