TGL Week 5 - All The Information You Need For The Bumper Four Game Week
The fifth TGL week features a Presidents Day triple-header at the SoFi Center, with a fourth match the day after
After a one-week break in the schedule, TGL returns with no fewer than four matches taking place on Monday and Tuesday, with all six teams playing at least once.
The bulk of the action comes on Monday with a Presidents Day triple-header. First up, it's Atlanta Drive GC vs Los Angeles Golf Club. Both teams have a 100% record so far, with Atlanta Drive GC having beaten New York Golf Club 4-0 in January, and Los Angeles coming into the match off the back of a 12-1 hammering of Jupiter Links GC and a 6-2 triumph against Boston Common Golf in the most recent contest.
There's then a quick turnaround for Atlanta Drive GC, with its second match of the day coming straight after with the team facing The Bay Golf Club, which beat New York 9-2 in the first-ever TGL encounter.
Monday's action concludes with a second outing of the day for The Bay, as the team plays a Boston Common Golf line-up hoping for its first win of the season after successive defeats.
On Tuesday, we'll see Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC play its third TGL match following one overtime win and one loss, with the team taking on New York Golf Club, which has lost both its matches so far.
As ever, the action will take place over 15 holes with the two line-ups of three driving into a 64-foot by 46-foot simulator and utilizing three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.
The opening nine holes will see each team compete in an alternate shot format before they face an opponent over two holes through the remaining six holes of singles.
However, unlike the first four matches, there have been some tweaks to the rules over the use of The Hammer.
Previously, one team began with possession of the tactical tool, which was thrown down any time one of the teams felt they had an advantage over their rivals by increasing the number of points the hole was worth. The Hammer was then switched to the other side, and it could switch back and forth an unlimited number of times in the match.
However, this didn't happen as much as organizers had anticipated, with the leading team tending to hold onto The Hammer, thus denying its opponents the chance to increase the number of points available on a hole.
Now, each team starts the match with three hammers, only one can be thrown per hole and the maximum a hole can be worth is three points if both teams choose to throw The Hammer on the same hole.
Following Tuesday's match, eight of the 15 regular season contests will have been played in the inaugural TGL season, which will see each team playing the other five once in a round-robin system.
Eventually, all six teams will have played each other once, before the top four teams reach the semifinals stage. The two winners then progress to the finals, which will be played on 24 and 25 March as they compete for the SoFi Cup.
Week 5 Line-Ups
- Presidents Day Triple-Header
|Header Cell - Column 0
Atlanta Drive
Los Angeles
Player 1
Billy Horschel
Justin Rose
Player 2
Patrick Cantlay
Tommy Fleetwood
Player 3
Justin Thomas
Sahith Theegala
|Header Cell - Column 0
Atlanta Drive
The Bay
Player 1
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Player 2
Lucas Glover
Ludvig Aberg
Player 3
Justin Thomas
Min Woo Lee
|Header Cell - Column 0
The Bay
Boston Common
Player 1
Shane Lowry
Keegan Bradley
Player 2
Ludvig Aberg
Rory McIlroy
Player 3
Wyndham Clark
Hideki Matsuyama
- Tuesday 18 February
|Header Cell - Column 0
Jupiter Links
New York
Player 1
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Player 2
Kevin Kisner
Rickie Fowler
Player 3
Tom Kim
Matt Fitzpatrick
With two of the teams playing twice, its not surprising that each has opted to use its full squad. Atlanta Drive GC's first match sees an identical line-up to its TGL opener, when the team beat New York Golf Club 4-0.
That means we'll see two eight-time PGA Tour winners, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay, line up alongside two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas in the opener, before six-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover replaces Horschel for the team's second match.
It's a similar story for The Bay Golf Club, whose line-up for its first match against Atlanta Drive GC sees Wyndham Clark and Ludvig Aberg retain their places in the team after beating New York Golf Club in the TGL opener, with Min Woo Lee making his TGL debut. In the team's second match, against Boston Common Golf, Shane Lowry replaces Lee.
Los Angeles Golf Club has started TGL brilliantly, with a pair of wins to begin its season, and two of the players instrumental in its first victory, against Jupiter Links GC - Sahith Theegala and Justin Rose - are in the line-up against Atlanta Drive GC. Tommy Fleetwood, who played in place of Theegala in the team's second win, against Boston Common Golf, completes the line-up with Collin Morikawa missing out.
Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf has surprisingly lost both its opening matches, but the four-time Major winner retains his place against Atlanta Drive GC, as does Keegan Bradley, with Hideki Matsuyama replacing Adam Scott for his TGL debut.
4 matches, 4 lineups, 2 days. We'll see you Monday + Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Bp4u73HDoqFebruary 15, 2025
On Tuesday, Tiger Woods returns to action for Jupiter Links GC after pulling out of the Genesis Invitational following the death of his mother, Kultida. That means he'll maintain his 100% appearance record for the team after he also played in the defeat to Los Angeles Golf Club and the win over Boston Common Golf. Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim complete the line-up.
Jupiter Links takes on a New York Golf Club team still looking for its first TGL win after two outings so far. Its line-up comprises Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick, with the injured Xander Schauffele, who hopes to return to action in March's Arnold Palmer Invitational, missing out.
What Time Are The TGL Week 5 Matches Starting?
The first match of the Presidents Day triple-header begins at 1pm ET (6pm GMT), with the second match starting at 4pm ET (9pm GMT) and the final match of the day beginning at 7pm ET (12am GMT, Tuesday 18 February).
The fourth match of the week, taking place on 18 February, begins at 7pm ET (12am GMT, Wednesday 19 February).
Each match is being shown live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the US and on Sky Sports Golf in the UK.
Week 5 TGL Betting Odds
While odds for the match are to be confirmed, a look at the current standings gives a good idea of how each match is anticipated to play out.
Three teams have a 100% record, but it's Los Angeles Golf Club at the top of the standings on four points, having played twice. However, it is coming up against another team that has yet to taste defeat, Atlanta Drive GC, which is on two points from its one match so far.
The Bay is the other team yet to lose, but it remains to be seen if the same can be said for Atlanta Drive GC by the time the two tee it up against each other. The Bay's second opponent, Boston Common Golf, has just one point from its two matches thanks to reaching overtime against Jupiter Links GC.
As for Woods' team, it is fourth in the standings on two points ahead of its match against New York Golf Club, which is rock-bottom after losing both matches so far.
Per Draft King, the latest odds for the title sees Los Angeles Golf Club as +250 favorites, with The Bay second favorites at +275. New York Golf Club is the outsider at +1200.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
