Tiger Woods Endures 'One Of The Most Embarrassing Moments' Of Career In TGL Yardage Blunder

Tiger Woods admitted his TGL yardage blunder was "one the most embarrassing moments" of his career.

The 15-time Major winner misheard, or misunderstood, how far he had to the green during Tuesday's Jupiter Links vs New York match and subsequently hit a sand wedge 99 yards for a 199 yard shot.

Just as Woods' ball was in the air you could hear his teammates Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim noticing that their partner didn't appear to have enough club. They were overheard saying: "He's got a wedge," and "what are you doing?"

It left Kim and Kisner in stitches as his ball came up some 100 yards short of the 13th green. He went on to lose the hole to Cameron Young as his Florida side lost 10-3 to Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler.

"I heard 99 yards, so I grabbed my 56 and I hit it 100 yards," Woods told ESPN's Marty Smith who asked him "what the hell just happened?"

"One of the most embarrassing moments in my golfing career just happened," he continued.

"I just screwed up. That was embarrassing."

Watch the moment below:

Woods' side got off to a very poor start on Tuesday, having been 8-0 down before Kim won Jupiter's first point of the evening.

It leaves Jupiter Links 5th in the TGL standings, having lost to LAGC in their opening game before a closely fought victory over Boston Common in their second match.

The Bay GC currently lead way with three wins from three matches.

Woods has played in all three of Jupiter Links' TGL matches but is yet to tee it up on the PGA Tour this year. He was due to play in the Genesis Invitational last week at Torrey Pines but withdrew due to the recent passing of his mother Kultida.

He was on-site on Sunday to join Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman in the CBS booth before being on hand to pass the trophy to winner Ludvig Aberg.

During his time on CBS, the Californian, who is on the PGA Tour board, said he is confident that a deal with the Saudi Arabian PIF will be done soon.

"I think that things are going to heal quickly. We're going to get this game going in the right direction.

"It's been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years and the fans want all of us to play together, all the top players playing together and we're going to make that happen."

His next appearance is yet to be announced - here are four potential next starts for Tiger Woods.