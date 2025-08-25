Tiger Woods Among Big Names To Congratulate Tommy Fleetwood On Maiden PGA Tour Win
After several close calls, Tommy Fleetwood finally got his maiden PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship, and the stars were out in force to congratulate him
It was a long time coming, but at the 164th time of asking, Tommy Fleetwood finally has his maiden PGA Tour title after beating Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley by three at the Tour Championship.
Fleetwood’s long wait for a PGA Tour win was exacerbated in recent months with several desperately close calls.
Among them was relinquishing a three-shot lead in the final round of the Travelers Championship to Keegan Bradley.
More recently, he was well in contention in the opening two FedEx Cup Playoffs, before finishing T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and T4 at the BMW Championship.
Each time, the Englishman has shown dignity in defeat, which has only increased his status as one of the most popular golfers around, with fans willing him to finally get over the line.
Now that he has, the stars were soon out in force to congratulate the 34-year-old on his achievements.
Leading the praise was 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, who wrote on X: “Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1”
Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1!August 24, 2025
Woods wasn’t the only golfer to congratulate Fleetwood. Justin Rose completed his final round of the Tour Championship a couple of hours before his Ryder Cup teammate, but he wasn’t in any hurry to leave East Lake, instead cheering Fleetwood on as he headed down the 18th.
Afterwards, he posted an image of himself supporting Fleetwood alongside the message: “This felt as good as winning myself! So happy for my man @TommyFleetwood1 for enduring the relentless pressure cooker his quality golf has put him in during these playoffs and there is no more deserving champ.”
This felt as good as winning myself! So happy for my man @TommyFleetwood1 for enduring the relentless pressure cooker his quality golf has put him in during these playoffs and there is no more deserving champ. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SWn6xtQbNBAugust 24, 2025
While Fleetwood was completing his victory, Tyrrell Hatton was helping Legion XIII to glory in the LIV Golf Team Championship, and following that achievement, he wrote on X: “Congratulations Tommy, delighted for you!”
Congratulations Tommy, delighted for you!@TommyFleetwood1 https://t.co/oxG26uSet9August 25, 2025
It wasn’t just stars from the world of golf who lined up to congratulate Fleetwood. NBA legend LeBron James wrote: “Congrats and @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else!"
Congrats and 🫡 @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings. Too 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏆August 24, 2025
Another basketball star, Caitlin Clark wrote: “This has to be Fleetwood’s day,” before adding: “Awesome. Sports rock,” after he completed the victory.
Awesome. Sports rock https://t.co/tF6hyMPq0PAugust 24, 2025
Elsewhere, five-time Grand Slam-winning tennis star Carlos Alcaraz wrote simply: @TommyFleetwood1 CONGRATS!” while former England and Liverpool soccer player Robbie Fowler wrote: “Superb @TommyFleetwood1… absolutely deserved.”
🎩🪄❤️ @TommyFleetwood1 CONGRATS! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/GTQK5z7L4cAugust 24, 2025
Superb @TommyFleetwood1 ... absolutely deserved 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 And how good to see @JustinRose99 , @HarryHall and @ShaneLowryGolf to see him home.August 24, 2025
On the subject of soccer, Fleetwood is a big fan of Fowler’s former club’s Merseyside rivals, Everton, and the official account congratulated him, too, writing on X: “Lifelong Evertonian. PGA Tour title winner. Congratulations @TommyFleetwood1”
Lifelong Evertonian. PGA Tour title winner. 🏌️♂️Congratulations @TommyFleetwood1! 💙 pic.twitter.com/6Ap5okAAF8August 24, 2025
Given the close calls Tommy Fleetwood has endured over his PGA Tour career, it would be hard to argue against the idea that he is one of its most worthy winners. Given the huge amount of support that came his way following the win, it’s clear he’s one of the most popular, too.
