Tiger Woods Among Big Names To Congratulate Tommy Fleetwood On Maiden PGA Tour Win

It was a long time coming, but at the 164th time of asking, Tommy Fleetwood finally has his maiden PGA Tour title after beating Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley by three at the Tour Championship.

Fleetwood’s long wait for a PGA Tour win was exacerbated in recent months with several desperately close calls.

Among them was relinquishing a three-shot lead in the final round of the Travelers Championship to Keegan Bradley.

More recently, he was well in contention in the opening two FedEx Cup Playoffs, before finishing T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and T4 at the BMW Championship.

Each time, the Englishman has shown dignity in defeat, which has only increased his status as one of the most popular golfers around, with fans willing him to finally get over the line.

Now that he has, the stars were soon out in force to congratulate the 34-year-old on his achievements.

Leading the praise was 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, who wrote on X: “Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1”

Woods wasn’t the only golfer to congratulate Fleetwood. Justin Rose completed his final round of the Tour Championship a couple of hours before his Ryder Cup teammate, but he wasn’t in any hurry to leave East Lake, instead cheering Fleetwood on as he headed down the 18th.

Afterwards, he posted an image of himself supporting Fleetwood alongside the message: “This felt as good as winning myself! So happy for my man @TommyFleetwood1 for enduring the relentless pressure cooker his quality golf has put him in during these playoffs and there is no more deserving champ.”

While Fleetwood was completing his victory, Tyrrell Hatton was helping Legion XIII to glory in the LIV Golf Team Championship, and following that achievement, he wrote on X: “Congratulations Tommy, delighted for you!”

It wasn’t just stars from the world of golf who lined up to congratulate Fleetwood. NBA legend LeBron James wrote: “Congrats and @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else!"

Another basketball star, Caitlin Clark wrote: “This has to be Fleetwood’s day,” before adding: “Awesome. Sports rock,” after he completed the victory.

Elsewhere, five-time Grand Slam-winning tennis star Carlos Alcaraz wrote simply: @TommyFleetwood1 CONGRATS!” while former England and Liverpool soccer player Robbie Fowler wrote: “Superb @TommyFleetwood1… absolutely deserved.”

On the subject of soccer, Fleetwood is a big fan of Fowler’s former club’s Merseyside rivals, Everton, and the official account congratulated him, too, writing on X: “Lifelong Evertonian. PGA Tour title winner. Congratulations @TommyFleetwood1”

Given the close calls Tommy Fleetwood has endured over his PGA Tour career, it would be hard to argue against the idea that he is one of its most worthy winners. Given the huge amount of support that came his way following the win, it’s clear he’s one of the most popular, too.