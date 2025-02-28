The Two Gear Changes That Powered Jake Knapp To Shooting 59

Jake Knapp made two huge changes at either end of his bag en route to breaking the course record at PGA National

The Two Gear Changes That Powered Jake Knapp To Shooting 59
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam De'Ath
By
published

As we’re still relatively early into the PGA Tour season, it’s never a surprise to see players still making equipment changes but it’s not often you see them have as big of an impact as they did for Jake Knapp this week at the Cognizant classic.

The big-hitting American is known for his effortless power and silky swing but despite ranking inside the top-10 on the PGA Tour for clubhead speed, Knapp has struggled from the tee this season, ranking 161st in Strokes Gained off the tee.

The Two Gear Changes That Powered Jake Knapp To Shooting 59

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just last week Knapp was seen using both a PXG Black Ops Tour-1 driver and a TaylorMade Qi10 driver with a Fujikura Ventus Black TR shaft while playing in Mexico but for this week he made the switch into the TaylorMade Qi35 driver. The result? A first round 59, which set up a four-shot lead on a low scoring day and a new course record. Where some high-profile TaylorMade ambassadors like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been seemingly reluctant to switch into the new model from their Qi10 driver, Knapp has seen instant results by putting the impressive Qi35 driver in the bag.

But that wasn’t the only equipment change the new Scottsdale resident made. Despite having used a custom TaylorMade Spider putter for a few years now, Knapp swapped out his ‘old trusty’ for a new Scotty Cameron Tour Only Phantom 9, leading to an impressive 12 birdies during his first round.

The Two Gear Changes That Powered Jake Knapp To Shooting 59

Jake Knapp with his new Scotty Cameron putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Just felt like I needed to feel something a little different, whether it’s for - in my head, sometimes it’s for a couple days or a couple weeks or whatever it might be,” Knapp explained after his round. “But it was more like strategic based on how I feel like my misses have been lately with the putter. I don’t think I’ve been putting terribly, just something feel-wise that I just felt like I needed to feel something different.”

Knapp has been using a larger mallet-style putter for some time now and has recently been testing a PXG milled mallet that resembles his long-standing TaylorMade Spider. The Scotty Cameron is another high MOI design, albeit with a slightly different neck, which will allow for a little more face rotation than his previous models that featured a double bend design.

The Two Gear Changes That Powered Jake Knapp To Shooting 59

Knapp has recently been trialing a PXG milled prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve always stayed with the same head shape for the most part, and then I just change between that plumber’s neck and then a double bend, so a little bit of toe hang versus face balanced,” Knapp says. “But yeah, just something that kind of felt right for me and worked on it the last couple days, and it worked pretty well today”

Knapp will be hoping to ride the wave of confidence his two new cubs have given him in an attempt to claim his second PGA Tour title but with a fairly stacked leaderboard behind him and three rounds still to be played, he'll need to make plenty more birdies to get the job done.

Sam De'Ath
Sam De'Ath
Staff Writer

Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers.  Sam heads up any content around fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and golf balls but also writes about other equipment from time to time. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.

Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD, 9°

Fairway Wood: Titleist TRS2, 13°

Driving Iron: Titleist U505 17°

Irons: Ping Blueprint T 4-PW

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54°, 60°

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Ball: Titleist Pro V1 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸