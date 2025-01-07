The LIV Golf Teams Who Still Have Open Spots On Their Rosters
The LIV Golf League moves into its fourth season for 2025 and, with the first event getting underway in early February, some sides are still yet to fill all their spots
Following on from the LIV Golf Team Championship in late-September, there has been plenty of movement on the transfer market as teams look to strengthen their rosters going into 2025.
Already, we have seen Thomas Pieters move from RangeGoats GC to 4Aces GC, whilst Iron Heads GC and Cleek GC have brought in two upcoming stars in the form of Yubin Jang and Frederik Kjettrup.
However, as of writing (7th January), four LIV Golf teams are yet to complete their rosters for 2025 and, with the season opener in Riyadh getting underway on the 6th February, it will be interesting to see which players the teams opt for.
Stinger GC
The South African quartet, captained by Louis Oosthuizen, currently features Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel, with Branden Grace relegated from the circuit in 2024.
Although Stinger GC are currently a three-man squad, Grace has shown glimpses of his old form since the relegation, finishing second at the LIV Golf Promotions Event, as well as tied sixth at the Saudi International and Vodacom Origins of Golf on the Sunshine Tour.
Currently, it's unclear as to whether Grace has done enough to earn a spot back on Stinger GC, but given he is a former winner on the LIV circuit, it wouldn't be a huge shock to see him back on the South African side.
Fireballs GC
Fireballs GC's highlight in 2024 came at LIV Golf Andalucia, when Captain, Sergio Garcia, claimed the individual title and his quartet won overall honors in Valderrama.
However, after a number of close calls in events, it was revealed by Garcia that Eugenio Chacarra won't be returning to the team in 2025, with an open spot now available on the side.
Regarding who will take up that spot, it's currently unclear but, as first reported by Ten-Golf, upcoming Spanish star, Angel Ayora, rejected a two-year deal with LIV Golf back in late November.
Legion XIII GC
Despite not winning the LIV Golf Team Championship, Legion XIII GC actually won the most team events in 2024, claiming victories at Mayakoba, Miami, Nashville and UK.
Formed when Jon Rahm joined the LIV Golf League in December 2023, the side said goodbye to Kieran Vincent in 2024, when the Zimbabwean was relegated from the circuit after failing to make it into the top 48.
Like the other teams listed, rumours have been swirling, with one name rumoured to be Tony Finau, who is a close to friend of Rahm. However, the American dismissed any rumours in December, stating to Golfweek’s Adam Schupak that: “I’m more than happy where I’m at on the PGA Tour and looking forward to 2025."
Range Goats GC
After Pieters' departure, a spot has become open on the Range Goats GC side, with it currently unclear as to which player will fill it.
As of writing, nothing has been confirmed. What's more, it's still not officially been announced as to what will happen with the club Captain, Bubba Watson, who finished in the Relegation Zone in 2024.
At the time, Captains were immune to relegation, but that changed prior to the final individual event of the season. However, whilst Captains aren't exempt from relegation now, the two-time Masters winner can submit a business case to his teammates, which may allow him back on to the side in 2025.
LIV Golf Teams
*correct as of 7th January
|Teams
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|4Aces GC
|Dustin Johnson (c)
|Patrick Reed
|Harold Varner III
|Thomas Pieters
|Cleeks GC
|Martin Kaymer (c)
|Richard Bland
|Adrian Meronk
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Crushers GC
|Bryson DeChambau (c)
|Paul Casey
|Charles Howell III
|Anirban Lahiri
|Fireballs GC
|Sergio Garcia (c)
|Abraham Ancer
|David Puig
|?
|Hyflyers GC
|Phil Mickelson (c)
|Cameron Tringale
|Brendan Steele
|Andy Ogletree
|Iron Heads GC
|Kevin Na (c)
|Danny Lee
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|Yubin Jang
|Legion XIII GC
|Jon Rahm (c)
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Caleb Surratt
|?
|Majesticks GC
|Lee Westwood (c)
|Ian Poulter (c)
|Henrik Stenson (c)
|Sam Horsfield
|RangeGoats GC
|Bubba Watson (captain, currently relegated)
|Peter Uihlein
|Matt Wolff
|?
|Ripper GC
|Cameron Smith (c)
|Marc Leishman
|Matt Jones
|Lucas Herbert
|Smash GC
|Brooks Koepka (c)
|Jason Kokrak
|Graeme McDowell
|Talor Gooch
|Stinger GC
|Louis Oosthuizen (c)
|Charl Scwartzel
|Dean Burmester
|?
|Torque GC
|Joaquin Niemann (c)
|Mito Pereira
|Carlos Ortiz
|Sebastian Munoz
