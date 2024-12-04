Tony Finau Dismisses LIV Golf Rumors

Tony Finau has denied rumors he will sign for LIV Golf following his late withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge.

Rumors the six-time PGA Tour winner could join the big-money circuit began after he pulled out of the Tiger Woods-hosted event on Sunday evening with no reason given for the decision. He is also yet to register for the first signature event of 2025, The Sentry in Hawaii, heightening speculation he could be about to make the move.

However, in an exclusive interview with Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, Finau addressed the rumors, while also suggesting he would play at the Hawaii event in January, saying: “They’re not true,” before continuing: “I’m more than happy where I’m at on the PGA Tour and looking forward to 2025. When I tee it up in Maui, it will all go away, so, I don’t worry about it one bit.”

Finau, whose most recent appearance came in September's Presidents Cup, also confirmed the reason for his withdrawal - he had surgery in October to repair a torn meniscus and remove cartilage from his left knee. The 35-year-old explained: “From what my doctor told me it was pretty standard clean up.”

Tony Finau's most recent appearance came in September's Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Finau still hasn’t given up on the chance to compete in the PGA Tour/LPGA Tour co-sanctioned mixed event the Grant Thornton Invitational, which begins on 13 December, although he admitted he needed to test his knee before giving the green light to his appearance.

Finau, who is due to play alongside Nelly Korda for the second year running at the event, said: “I’ll go over and practice the next couple of days and see how I feel and make a decision.”

Finau is still hoping to play alongside Nelly Korda at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the second successive year (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not the first time Finau has denied rumors he could be about to join LIV Golf. Almost a year ago, he was the subject of speculation he was in negotiations with the circuit before he committed his future to the PGA Tour.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “As this year comes to an end I’m grateful to play the game that I love and to have the opportunity to compete at the highest level. I’m excited for 2024 and looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour!”

Sepp Straka will take Finau's place in the field for the Hero World Challenge.