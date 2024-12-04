Tony Finau Dismisses LIV Golf Rumors
The six-time PGA Tour winner told Golfweek’s Adam Schupak that there is no truth in reports linking him with a move to LIV Golf
Tony Finau has denied rumors he will sign for LIV Golf following his late withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge.
Rumors the six-time PGA Tour winner could join the big-money circuit began after he pulled out of the Tiger Woods-hosted event on Sunday evening with no reason given for the decision. He is also yet to register for the first signature event of 2025, The Sentry in Hawaii, heightening speculation he could be about to make the move.
However, in an exclusive interview with Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, Finau addressed the rumors, while also suggesting he would play at the Hawaii event in January, saying: “They’re not true,” before continuing: “I’m more than happy where I’m at on the PGA Tour and looking forward to 2025. When I tee it up in Maui, it will all go away, so, I don’t worry about it one bit.”
Finau, whose most recent appearance came in September's Presidents Cup, also confirmed the reason for his withdrawal - he had surgery in October to repair a torn meniscus and remove cartilage from his left knee. The 35-year-old explained: “From what my doctor told me it was pretty standard clean up.”
Indeed, Finau still hasn’t given up on the chance to compete in the PGA Tour/LPGA Tour co-sanctioned mixed event the Grant Thornton Invitational, which begins on 13 December, although he admitted he needed to test his knee before giving the green light to his appearance.
Finau, who is due to play alongside Nelly Korda for the second year running at the event, said: “I’ll go over and practice the next couple of days and see how I feel and make a decision.”
It’s not the first time Finau has denied rumors he could be about to join LIV Golf. Almost a year ago, he was the subject of speculation he was in negotiations with the circuit before he committed his future to the PGA Tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In an Instagram post, he wrote: “As this year comes to an end I’m grateful to play the game that I love and to have the opportunity to compete at the highest level. I’m excited for 2024 and looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour!”
Sepp Straka will take Finau's place in the field for the Hero World Challenge.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Transgender Golfer Hailey Davidson Banned From LPGA After Gender Policy Update
The LPGA has updated a key policy meaning that from the 2025 season, athletes who transitioned following puberty will not be allowed to play in its competitions
By Mike Hall Published
-
PuttOut Medium Putting Mat Review
Sam De’Ath discusses how the PuttOut Medium putting mat can help you hole more putts
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Asian Tour and LIV Golf Confirm New India Event
The International Series India will be the first event on the Asian Tour's elevated series' calendar next year, coming the week before LIV Golf Riyadh
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Hero World Challenge Prize Money Payout 2024
The unofficial PGA Tour event comes from Albany Golf Club, where 20 of the world’s best players compete for a record purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
YouTube Star And Former LIV Golfer Tee It Up In PGA Tour Q-School Second Stage
Turk Pettit and George Bryan are just some of the names featuring in the Second Stage of PGA Tour Q-School, as players vie for a spot in the Final Stage
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Game Is Not Benefiting' - Influential Sponsor Calls For Men's Golf To Reunite As PGA Tour/PIF Talks Continue
Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp Dr Pawan Munjal has appealed for the men's game to come back together
By Mike Hall Published
-
Key Takeaways From Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge Press Conference
The 15-time Major winner addressed the media for the first time since July ahead of hosting the Hero World Challenge
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Saudi International Prize Money Payout 2024
A star-studded field dominated by LIV golfers competes for the largest prize money payout of the Asian Tour’s International Series at Riyadh Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Dustin Johnson Signs Thomas Pieters To 4Aces LIV Golf Team
Thomas Pieters has left RangeGoats GC to join Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC team
By Elliott Heath Published
-
John Catlin Just Won The Asian Tour's Order Of Merit By Miles - But Here's Why The American Could Still Miss Out On His LIV Golf 'Dream'
Catlin wrapped up one of the Asian Tour's season-long titles at the penultimate event, but he still has work to do if he wants a lucrative LIV Golf League spot
By Jonny Leighfield Published