Tony Finau Dismisses LIV Golf Rumors

The six-time PGA Tour winner told Golfweek’s Adam Schupak that there is no truth in reports linking him with a move to LIV Golf

Tony Finau takes a shot during the 3M Open
Tony Finau has dismissed rumors he could sign for LIV Golf
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Tony Finau has denied rumors he will sign for LIV Golf following his late withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge.

Rumors the six-time PGA Tour winner could join the big-money circuit began after he pulled out of the Tiger Woods-hosted event on Sunday evening with no reason given for the decision. He is also yet to register for the first signature event of 2025, The Sentry in Hawaii, heightening speculation he could be about to make the move.

However, in an exclusive interview with Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, Finau addressed the rumors, while also suggesting he would play at the Hawaii event in January, saying: “They’re not true,” before continuing: “I’m more than happy where I’m at on the PGA Tour and looking forward to 2025. When I tee it up in Maui, it will all go away, so, I don’t worry about it one bit.”

Finau, whose most recent appearance came in September's Presidents Cup, also confirmed the reason for his withdrawal - he had surgery in October to repair a torn meniscus and remove cartilage from his left knee. The 35-year-old explained: “From what my doctor told me it was pretty standard clean up.”

Tony Finau during the Presidents Cup

Tony Finau's most recent appearance came in September's Presidents Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Finau still hasn’t given up on the chance to compete in the PGA Tour/LPGA Tour co-sanctioned mixed event the Grant Thornton Invitational, which begins on 13 December, although he admitted he needed to test his knee before giving the green light to his appearance.

Finau, who is due to play alongside Nelly Korda for the second year running at the event, said: “I’ll go over and practice the next couple of days and see how I feel and make a decision.”

Tony Finau and Nelly Korda at the Grant Thornton Invitational

Finau is still hoping to play alongside Nelly Korda at the Grant Thornton Invitational for the second successive year

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not the first time Finau has denied rumors he could be about to join LIV Golf. Almost a year ago, he was the subject of speculation he was in negotiations with the circuit before he committed his future to the PGA Tour.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “As this year comes to an end I’m grateful to play the game that I love and to have the opportunity to compete at the highest level. I’m excited for 2024 and looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour!”

Sepp Straka will take Finau's place in the field for the Hero World Challenge.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸