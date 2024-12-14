Chieh-po Lee Secures Spot In 2025 LIV Golf League After Promotions Victory

Refresh

Chieh-po Lee wins LIV Golf Promotions and secures his spot on the LIV Golf League for 2025! A closing par gives him a two shot victory over Branden Grace and Taichi Kho.

Away from Lee, Schniederjans almost drives the 18th and is faced with a tough eagle attempt. It's a good effort from the American, but it runs by, with the following putt just missing on the low side. It's a closing par for Ollie, but his top 10 finish means he will have International Series status for 2025.

Another excellent shot from Lee! Striking a wedge from the fairway, it lands a few feet from the flag and will give him a great look at birdie to get to 11-under.

That's step one complete. The 18th features water to the right and, with Lee's tee shot, he doesn't even look at it. Pulling out a fairway wood, he finds the short grass and will have a wedge into the green.

Lee converts for birdie. That's huge from the 30-year-old, who now leads by two going down the 18th and is closing in on a 2025 LIV Golf card. This has been seriously impressive!

WOW! What a shot from Lee! After seeing his lead go from three to one, the 30-year-old fires a 7-iron at the flag on the 17th that just misses the hole for an ace. The par 3 has been the second hardest hole today, but the Chinese Taipei player just made it look very easy.

All action on 18! I said Grace had a poor lie, but the South African plays a gorgeous chip shot to around five feet. Not to be outdone, Kho strikes it from the sand and the golf ball clatters the flag at speed. To add to the drama, Kho rolls in his birdie putt to get to eight-under, whilst Grace follows him in! Both men set the clubhouse target at eight-under and, to make it even more exciting, Lee has bogeyed the par 4 16th to go from three ahead to just one.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Lee looks in control here. After parring the 15th, he pounds his driver down the centre of the fairway at the 16th. In terms of his nearest challengers, Grace has, somehow, finished near pin-high on the 396-yard 18th hole, with it believed that his ball hit the cart path. It's a grotty lie, so will be a tough ask for birdie. Away from Grace, playing partner Kho has found the desert and has a poor lie. What's more, he has a bush in front of him and will do well to find the putting surface.

Lee makes a crucial up-and-down at the 15th! Faced with an awkward lie, he plays a delicate chip to around five-feet and, taking the putter back, rams it home for par. That's a big save for Lee, who is now three clear with three remaining.

Mistakes from Grace and Lee! After finding the fairway with his second, Lee pushes his third well right and it finishes on the edge of the bunker. It'll be an awkward pitch for the 30-year-old, who will need to get up-and-down for par. On the 17th, Grace has a relatively easy bunker shot coming up but, on impact, he thins it and finds the back of the green. He is left with 30-feet for par, which he misses to the right. He moves back to seven-under, three back of Lee.

After missing the fairway on the par 5 15th, Lee is forced to lay-up. He calmly finds the fairway and will have around 140-yards to the flag. Up ahead, Grace has just found the bunker on the par 3 17th, whilst playing partner, Kho, hits a laser-like iron that just rolls past the flag. He will have a chance to birdie and to get to eight-under-par.

Schniederjans' race looks to be run here as he bogeys a third hole in four. The American had been one back of Lee an hour ago but, with bogeys at the 11th, 13th and 14th, he is now five under and five back. Up ahead, Grace is stood over his birdie attempt and, striking the ball, it doesn't move from the left, finishing on the edge of the hole. It's another par for the South African, who is two back with two remaining.

Lee is looking steady here as, at the par 3 14th, he finds the green and just misses the birdie attempt. He taps-in for par and remains two clear of Grace, who will have another good look for birdie at the 16th following a classy approach.

Lee Chieh-po is locked in 🔒He extends his lead by 2, to 10-under 😤#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/fOU2l9PrPeDecember 14, 2024 How Lee moved two clear in Riyadh...

It's all movement at the top of the leaderboard! After Lee's birdie, Grace misses his attempt at the par 5 15th to stay at eight-under, two back of Lee. In the group, Kho drains his birdie putt to get to seven-under, three back off the lead.

Taichi Kho and Grace produce some excellent approach shots into the par 5 15th and both will have good looks at birdie. Behind the duo, Schniederjans goes long with his second at the par 4 13th, with the American three-putting for bogey. To make matters worse, playing partner Lee birdies the same hole to get to 10-under and now two clear of Grace in second and four clear of Schniederjans.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Grace knows what it's like to be on the LIV Golf League circuit, with the South African claiming the Portland title in the League's debut season in 2022. He was part of Stinger GC but, after being relegated in 2024, is working hard to get his card back. He is one back of Lee at eight-under and, at the par 5 15th, has laid up in the fairway for his second.

Lee's birdie attempt at the 12th is bang online but comes up a few rolls short. That would have doubled his lead but, as it stands, he will remain one clear of Grace who, at the par 3 14th, has comfortably two-putted for par.

Schniederjans' struggles continue. The American has just bogeyed the 11th and, after finding the sand with his second at the par 5 12th, he can't reach the green with his third. He will need to get up-and-down for his par, whilst playing partner, Lee, has safely found the green and will have a mid-range look for birdie.

Steve Lewton is currently level-par for his round but, if you look at his scorecard, you may not believe it! Having shot level-par on the front nine, he birdied the 11th, made a quadruple bogey 9 on the par 5 12th, then has birdied the 13th, 14th and 15th. He is currently two-under for the tournament and one shot outside the top 10 places, which would wrap up International Series qualification for 2025.

Bogeys for Schniederjans and Brett Coletta mean the pair fall to seven and six-under respectively, with both now two and three back of Lee, who has just found the fairway at the par 5 12th. Elsewhere, Grace just misses the green to the left at the par 4 13th, but hits a nice recovery putt to save par and remain eight-under, one back of Lee.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Lee Chieh-po, who also goes by the name Max, still leads here in Riyadh and, despite a poor approach into the par 4 11th, he manages to get up-and-down for par to maintain a one stroke advantage. The 30-year-old has been in excellent form over the past few months, with the Chinese Taipei player claiming the International Series Thailand event back in October. He finished seventh in the International Series Rankings and is hoping to wrap up that LIV Golf card for 2025.