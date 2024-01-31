Legion XIII GC: Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Team
Jon Rahm's Legion XIII LIV Golf team features his Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton and two up-and-coming talents
Jon Rahm made the big money move to LIV Golf at the end of 2023 and became a team captain for the 2024 LIV Golf League.
Rahm got a brand new franchise, meaning there are now 13 LIV Golf teams, with the Masters champion and former World No.1 getting to pick his name, logo and players ahead of his debut season in the 54-hole league.
He eventually picked Legion XIII, which has plenty of meaning behind it as he explained when the side was launched in January.
“I wanted to go down the warrior spirit mythology side for the team's name," he explained.
"The term loyalty is very important for me - I think it embodies the warrior spirit through its decisiveness and ready-for-battle mindset. During the Roman Empire, there was the iconic Legion XIII Gemina in Caesar’s army. They believed in the credo of faithful loyalty.
“The XIII portion of the name was appealing early in the process as it fit the structure of captain (X) and the three players in the lineup (III). As for the logo, that was something I was also very passionate about. The soccer team I grew up following [Athletic Bilbao] is called the Lions. It’s just a fierce animal that everybody respects and fears at the same time.”
The team was billed as LIV's first expansion side, with Rahm poaching his close friend and Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton from the PGA and DP World Tours. Hatton, a six-time DP World Tour winner and one-time PGA Tour victor, joined LIV ahead of the third season for a fee reported to be over $60m.
Rahm also signed US college star Caleb Surratt, who turned professional to join up with Legion XIII. The final spot on the side was filled by LIV Golf Promotions graduate Kieran Vincent, brother of LIV golfer Scott, with the Zimbabwean a one-time Asian Tour winner.
Which players are on Legion XIII?
|Jon Rahm (captain)
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Caleb Surratt
|Kieran Vincent
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
