Legion XIII GC: Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Team

Jon Rahm made the big money move to LIV Golf at the end of 2023 and became a team captain for the 2024 LIV Golf League.

Rahm got a brand new franchise, meaning there are now 13 LIV Golf teams, with the Masters champion and former World No.1 getting to pick his name, logo and players ahead of his debut season in the 54-hole league.

He eventually picked Legion XIII, which has plenty of meaning behind it as he explained when the side was launched in January.

“I wanted to go down the warrior spirit mythology side for the team's name," he explained.

"The term loyalty is very important for me - I think it embodies the warrior spirit through its decisiveness and ready-for-battle mindset. During the Roman Empire, there was the iconic Legion XIII Gemina in Caesar’s army. They believed in the credo of faithful loyalty.

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

“The XIII portion of the name was appealing early in the process as it fit the structure of captain (X) and the three players in the lineup (III). As for the logo, that was something I was also very passionate about. The soccer team I grew up following [Athletic Bilbao] is called the Lions. It’s just a fierce animal that everybody respects and fears at the same time.”

The team was billed as LIV's first expansion side, with Rahm poaching his close friend and Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton from the PGA and DP World Tours. Hatton, a six-time DP World Tour winner and one-time PGA Tour victor, joined LIV ahead of the third season for a fee reported to be over $60m.

Rahm also signed US college star Caleb Surratt, who turned professional to join up with Legion XIII. The final spot on the side was filled by LIV Golf Promotions graduate Kieran Vincent, brother of LIV golfer Scott, with the Zimbabwean a one-time Asian Tour winner.

Which players are on Legion XIII?