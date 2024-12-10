LIV Golf Transfer Window: How All 13 Teams Are Shaping Up

After three full seasons, attention now turns to the fourth year of the LIV Golf League and, between now and the start in February, there's plenty to be sorted...

Cameron Smith gets sprayed with champagne by his teammates, whilst Jon Rahm holds a LIV Golf trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The 2025 LIV Golf League gets underway on the 6th February in Riyadh and, once again, there’s set to be plenty of movement with trades and new players over the off-season.

Last year, we saw a number of huge moves to LIV Golf, as the likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton made the jump to the PIF-backed circuit and, going in to 2025, could we see something similar?

Currently, we know the majority of the schedule, as Korea and Indianapolis become part of the circuit. However, although the venues are penned in, there's still the matter of filling out the 13 four-man teams.

As of writing (10th December), we have already seen some action in the League's transfer window, as Thomas Pieters was traded from RangeGoats GC to Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC. What's more, with the LIV Golf Promotions Event field finalised, we know that at least one player will be joining the League following the conclusion of the tournament on the 14th December.

One player reportedly not returning, though, is Eugenio Chacarra, who was part of Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC side. Chacarra finished in the 'Open Zone' in 2024 and was subsequently dropped, with reports online claiming his time with the League is over after he opted to not sign with a new side.

Then there's the small matter of those who were relegated last season, which include Bubba Watson, Branden Grace, Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and Scott Vincent.

Some of the names above are heading to the Promotions Event, with Grace, Samooja and the Vincent brothers featuring. What's more, one of LIV's Wildcards, Hudson Swafford, is also present for the tournament in Riyadh.

One of the big talking points, though, surrounds RangeGoats GC Captain, Watson, who was relegated at the end of the 2024 season. Currently, reports claim that the multiple-time Major winner could return as Captain on a “business case” despite being relegated.

Bubba Watson plays a chip shot

Watson has featured in two Asian Tour events since his relegation, finishing in a tie for 14th and missing the cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, what about the sides who have their teams confirmed for next year? Well, a number of them currently have their four-man teams for 2025, with the likes of Ripper GC and Crushers GC maintaining their quartets but, between now and February, there could well be some player swaps as the first event draws nearer.

Currently, Fireballs GC, Cleeks GC, Legion XIII GC, RangeGoats GC, Stinger GC and Iron Heads GC are players short, so we can expect players to be joining them in the coming months but, between know and then, there could be some surprises in store...

LIV Golf League Teams 2025

*Correct as of 10th December

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TeamsPlayerPlayerPlayerPlayer
4Aces GCDustin Johnson (c)Patrick ReedHarold Varner IIIThomas Pieters
Cleeks GCMartin Kaymer (c)Richard BlandAdrian Meronk?
Crushers GCBryson DeChambau (c)Paul CaseyCharles Howell IIIAnirban Lahiri
Fireballs GCSergio Garcia (c)Abraham AncerDavid Puig?
Hyflyers GCPhil Mickelson (c)Cameron TringaleBrendan SteeleAndy Ogletree
Iron Heads GCKevin Na (c)Danny LeeJinichiro Kozuma?
Legion XIII GCJon Rahm (c)Tyrrell HattonCaleb Surratt?
Majesticks GCLee Westwood (c)Ian Poulter (c)Henrik Stenson (c)Sam Horsfield
RangeGoats GCBubba Watson (captain, currently relegated)Peter UihleinMatt Wolff?
Ripper GCCameron Smith (c)Marc LeishmanMatt JonesLucas Herbert
Smash GCBrooks Koepka (c)Jason KokrakGraeme McDowellTalor Gooch
Stinger GCLouis Oosthuizen (c)Charl ScwartzelDean Burmester?
Torque GCJoaquin Niemann (c)Mito PereiraCarlos OrtizSebastian Munoz

LIV Golf Transfers 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerOriginal TeamNew Team
Thomas PietersRangeGoats GC4Aces GC

LIV Golf Wildcards & Reserve Players

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerTeam
Anthony KimWildcard
John CatlinCrushers GC, Legion XIII GC, Smash GC
Ben CampbellLegion XIII GC, Majesticks GC, Ripper GC
Wade OrmsbyRangeGoats GC, Ripper GC, Stinger GC

LIV Golf Schedule 2025

  • LIV Golf Riyadh: 6th - 8th February
  • LIV Golf Adelaide: 14th - 16th February
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong: 7th - 9th March
  • LIV Golf Singapore: 14th - 16th March
  • LIV Golf Korea: 2nd - 4th May
  • LIV Golf Dallas: 27th - 29th June
  • LIV Golf Andalucia: 11th - 13th July
  • LIV Golf UK: 25th - 27th July
  • LIV Golf Chicago: 8th - 10th August
  • LIV Golf Indianapolis: 15th - 17th August
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

