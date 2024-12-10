LIV Golf Transfer Window: How All 13 Teams Are Shaping Up

The 2025 LIV Golf League gets underway on the 6th February in Riyadh and, once again, there’s set to be plenty of movement with trades and new players over the off-season.

Last year, we saw a number of huge moves to LIV Golf, as the likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton made the jump to the PIF-backed circuit and, going in to 2025, could we see something similar?

Currently, we know the majority of the schedule, as Korea and Indianapolis become part of the circuit. However, although the venues are penned in, there's still the matter of filling out the 13 four-man teams.

As of writing (10th December), we have already seen some action in the League's transfer window, as Thomas Pieters was traded from RangeGoats GC to Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC. What's more, with the LIV Golf Promotions Event field finalised, we know that at least one player will be joining the League following the conclusion of the tournament on the 14th December.

One player reportedly not returning, though, is Eugenio Chacarra, who was part of Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC side. Chacarra finished in the 'Open Zone' in 2024 and was subsequently dropped, with reports online claiming his time with the League is over after he opted to not sign with a new side.

Then there's the small matter of those who were relegated last season, which include Bubba Watson, Branden Grace, Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and Scott Vincent.

Some of the names above are heading to the Promotions Event, with Grace, Samooja and the Vincent brothers featuring. What's more, one of LIV's Wildcards, Hudson Swafford, is also present for the tournament in Riyadh.

One of the big talking points, though, surrounds RangeGoats GC Captain, Watson, who was relegated at the end of the 2024 season. Currently, reports claim that the multiple-time Major winner could return as Captain on a “business case” despite being relegated.

Watson has featured in two Asian Tour events since his relegation, finishing in a tie for 14th and missing the cut (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, what about the sides who have their teams confirmed for next year? Well, a number of them currently have their four-man teams for 2025, with the likes of Ripper GC and Crushers GC maintaining their quartets but, between now and February, there could well be some player swaps as the first event draws nearer.

Currently, Fireballs GC, Cleeks GC, Legion XIII GC, RangeGoats GC, Stinger GC and Iron Heads GC are players short, so we can expect players to be joining them in the coming months but, between know and then, there could be some surprises in store...

LIV Golf League Teams 2025

*Correct as of 10th December

Swipe to scroll horizontally Teams Player Player Player Player 4Aces GC Dustin Johnson (c) Patrick Reed Harold Varner III Thomas Pieters Cleeks GC Martin Kaymer (c) Richard Bland Adrian Meronk ? Crushers GC Bryson DeChambau (c) Paul Casey Charles Howell III Anirban Lahiri Fireballs GC Sergio Garcia (c) Abraham Ancer David Puig ? Hyflyers GC Phil Mickelson (c) Cameron Tringale Brendan Steele Andy Ogletree Iron Heads GC Kevin Na (c) Danny Lee Jinichiro Kozuma ? Legion XIII GC Jon Rahm (c) Tyrrell Hatton Caleb Surratt ? Majesticks GC Lee Westwood (c) Ian Poulter (c) Henrik Stenson (c) Sam Horsfield RangeGoats GC Bubba Watson (captain, currently relegated) Peter Uihlein Matt Wolff ? Ripper GC Cameron Smith (c) Marc Leishman Matt Jones Lucas Herbert Smash GC Brooks Koepka (c) Jason Kokrak Graeme McDowell Talor Gooch Stinger GC Louis Oosthuizen (c) Charl Scwartzel Dean Burmester ? Torque GC Joaquin Niemann (c) Mito Pereira Carlos Ortiz Sebastian Munoz

LIV Golf Transfers 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Original Team New Team Thomas Pieters RangeGoats GC 4Aces GC

LIV Golf Wildcards & Reserve Players

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Team Anthony Kim Wildcard John Catlin Crushers GC, Legion XIII GC, Smash GC Ben Campbell Legion XIII GC, Majesticks GC, Ripper GC Wade Ormsby RangeGoats GC, Ripper GC, Stinger GC

LIV Golf Schedule 2025