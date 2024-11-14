LIV Golf Schedule 2025: What We Know So Far
We know 10 of the 14 LIV Golf events that will be held on the 2025 schedule, including a new trip to Korea and new venue where the individual title will be settled
The majority of the 2025 LIV Golf schedule is set with 10 of the likely 14 events to be held in the team-based tour now confirmed.
There are new stops on the LIV Golf schedule for 2025, with Korea and Indianapolis new host venues for the big-money tour.
Greg Norman's Saudi-backed competition will begin in Riyadh in February and will return to popular venues in Adelaide, Chicago, the UK and Spain, but there are a few changes from the LIV Golf 2024 schedule.
The individual championship, won in 2024 by Jon Rahm in his first season on LIV Golf, will be decided at a new venue in Indianapolis in August.
Rahm took home just over $34.7m for his fine debut season on LIV Golf, where he just pipped Joaquin Niemann to the title.
Dallas remains on the schedule but has been moved and will not be the host for the Team Championship as it was in 2024 - where Cameron Smith's Ripper GC bagged the $14m first prize.
Here are the 10 LIV Golf events already confirmed for 2025, with four more set to follow including the venue for the Team Championship.
LIV Golf 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Defending champion
|February 6-8
|Riyadh
|Riyadh Golf Club
|J. Niemann
|February 14-16
|Adelaide
|The Grange Golf Club
|B. Steele
|March 7-9
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong Golf Club
|A. Ancer
|March 14-16
|Singapore
|Sentosa Golf Club
|B. Koepka
|May 2-4
|Korea
|Jack Nicklaus Golf Club
|N/A
|June 27-29
|Dallas
|Maridoe Golf Club
|N/A
|July 11-13
|Andalucia
|Real Club Valderrama
|S. Garcia
|July 25-27
|UK
|JCB Golf and Country Club
|J. Rahm
|August 8-10
|Chicago
|Bolingbrook
|J. Rahm
|August 15-17
|Indianapolis
|The Club at Chatham Hills
|N/A
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
