LIV Golf Schedule 2025: What We Know So Far

The majority of the 2025 LIV Golf schedule is set with 10 of the likely 14 events to be held in the team-based tour now confirmed.

There are new stops on the LIV Golf schedule for 2025, with Korea and Indianapolis new host venues for the big-money tour.

Greg Norman's Saudi-backed competition will begin in Riyadh in February and will return to popular venues in Adelaide, Chicago, the UK and Spain, but there are a few changes from the LIV Golf 2024 schedule.

The individual championship, won in 2024 by Jon Rahm in his first season on LIV Golf, will be decided at a new venue in Indianapolis in August.

Rahm took home just over $34.7m for his fine debut season on LIV Golf, where he just pipped Joaquin Niemann to the title.

Dallas remains on the schedule but has been moved and will not be the host for the Team Championship as it was in 2024 - where Cameron Smith's Ripper GC bagged the $14m first prize.

Here are the 10 LIV Golf events already confirmed for 2025, with four more set to follow including the venue for the Team Championship.

LIV Golf 2025 Schedule