Why Did Tiger Woods Withdraw From The Genesis Invitational? The 15-Time Major Winner's Agent Explains...

Tiger Woods' agent Rob McNamara has explained why the 15-time Major champion pulled out of this year's Genesis Invitational on Friday.

Woods - who has only teed it up three times since last April's Masters - was making his eagerly-anticipated first PGA Tour start of 2024 at Riviera Country Club, aiming to continue on from encouraging appearances at the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship before Christmas.

But after a one-over-par round of 72 on Thursday, the 48-year-old completed just six holes and his seventh tee shot on Friday before being choosing to call time on his tournament. At the point of withdrawal, Woods was one-over for the day and two-over for the event, a shot outside of the cut line.

After appearing to be struggling physically through the first third of his second round, the Californian was taken away from the course on a golf cart and later seen leaving Riviera in a car after exiting the clubhouse under his own power.

Pictures of an ambulance waiting outside caused some initial concern to fans, but Woods' long-time business partner and vice president of TGR Ventures, Rob McNamara explained the full timeline and details of his friend's ailment.

McNamara said: "He started feeling some flu-like symptoms last night [on Thursday]. Woke up this morning [Friday], they were worse than the night previous. He had a little bit of a fever and that was better during the warm-up, but then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy.

"Ultimately, the doctors are saying he's got potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated. He's been treated with an IV bag and he's doing much, much better."

The 48-year-old had mentioned back spasms in his post-round press conference on Thursday when discussing the reason for an uncharacteristic shank on 18. Woods said: "Well, my back was spasming the last couple holes and it was locking up. I came down and it didn't move and I presented hosel first and shanked it."

However, McNamara was quick to rule out that being the issue on this occasion. He continued: "Not physical at all, his back's fine. It was all medical illness, dehydration, which is now the symptoms are reversing themselves now that he's had an IV."

Woods' illness-induced withdrawal now means the American has not completed and made the cut at a full PGA Tour tournament since the 2023 Genesis - where he finished T45.

Since last February, Woods has only teed it up four times in competitive action. He pulled out of the Masters after making it to the weekend at Augusta, finished 18th of 20 at December's Hero World Challenge - 20 shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler - and scored T5 alongside son Charlie at the 36-hole PNC Championship.

With all being well, Woods could return to action at next month's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Otherwise, he is likely to have a crack at winning a sixth green jacket at Augusta in April.