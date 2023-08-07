PGA Tour Announces 2024 Schedule

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA Tour has released its schedule for the 2024 season, with the Tour returning to a calendar-year schedule for the first time since 2012.

The 36-tournament season will begin with January’s Sentry Tournament of Champions and conclude with the Wyndham Championship. Meanwhile, there will be eight signature events (formerly designated events), 18 full-field events and five additional events.

Of those signature events, the most notable is the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, confirming Jack Nicklaus’ comments on the tournament in February, which replaces the WM Phoenix Open with the elevated status.

Not only that, but the popular tournament will have a new format, with amateurs competing alongside professionals during the first two rounds, with the last two rounds featuring professionals only.

Despite some controversy over the PGA Tour’s plan to introduce no-cut, limited field events, they will be introduced in five of the signature events – the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship. As well as not having a cut, they are typically anticipated to feature between 70 and 80 players.

However, after reported pushback from Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament will retain a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, and including any player within 10 shots of the lead, while the winner in each of those three tournaments will receive $4m, up from $3.6m in 2023.

As for eligibility to the seven signature events apart from the Sentry Tournament of Champions, each will see the top 50 from the 2022/23 season FedEx Cup standings. Additionally, there will be places for 15 players via the Next 10, comprising the top 10 players not otherwise exempt after the fall season. Five more players will come from the Swing 5, made up of the highest finishers in previous non-signature tournaments.

The regular season also includes the 50th Players Championship and all four Majors, while it concludes with the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which follow the same format and field sizes as 2023.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said: “We are excited about the roll-out of the PGA Tour’s reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars.”

“While winning on the PGA Tour continues to be the ultimate – and most difficult – challenge, we have further connected every tournament, with more at stake each week.

“From The Sentry through the FedEx Cup Playoffs and into the soon-to-be-announced FedEx Cup Fall, this new cadence will create consistent excitement for our fans and reward players like never before.

“We are grateful to the membership – especially the Player Directors and Player Advisory Council – as well as our tournaments and partners for the collaboration that has set us up for an exciting 2024.”

The FedEx Cup Fall section of the 2024 Season, which will finalise the top 125 for the 2025 season, will be announced “at a later date”. Confirmation of the schedule comes after the revamped fall schedule was unveiled earlier in the year.

Below is the schedule for the 2024 PGA Tour season.

PGA Tour 2024 Schedule