PGA Tour Announces 2024 Schedule
The PGA Tour returns to a calendar-year schedule in 2024 for the first time in 11 years
The PGA Tour has released its schedule for the 2024 season, with the Tour returning to a calendar-year schedule for the first time since 2012.
The 36-tournament season will begin with January’s Sentry Tournament of Champions and conclude with the Wyndham Championship. Meanwhile, there will be eight signature events (formerly designated events), 18 full-field events and five additional events.
Of those signature events, the most notable is the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, confirming Jack Nicklaus’ comments on the tournament in February, which replaces the WM Phoenix Open with the elevated status.
Not only that, but the popular tournament will have a new format, with amateurs competing alongside professionals during the first two rounds, with the last two rounds featuring professionals only.
Despite some controversy over the PGA Tour’s plan to introduce no-cut, limited field events, they will be introduced in five of the signature events – the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship. As well as not having a cut, they are typically anticipated to feature between 70 and 80 players.
However, after reported pushback from Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament will retain a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, and including any player within 10 shots of the lead, while the winner in each of those three tournaments will receive $4m, up from $3.6m in 2023.
As for eligibility to the seven signature events apart from the Sentry Tournament of Champions, each will see the top 50 from the 2022/23 season FedEx Cup standings. Additionally, there will be places for 15 players via the Next 10, comprising the top 10 players not otherwise exempt after the fall season. Five more players will come from the Swing 5, made up of the highest finishers in previous non-signature tournaments.
The regular season also includes the 50th Players Championship and all four Majors, while it concludes with the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which follow the same format and field sizes as 2023.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said: “We are excited about the roll-out of the PGA Tour’s reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars.”
“While winning on the PGA Tour continues to be the ultimate – and most difficult – challenge, we have further connected every tournament, with more at stake each week.
“From The Sentry through the FedEx Cup Playoffs and into the soon-to-be-announced FedEx Cup Fall, this new cadence will create consistent excitement for our fans and reward players like never before.
“We are grateful to the membership – especially the Player Directors and Player Advisory Council – as well as our tournaments and partners for the collaboration that has set us up for an exciting 2024.”
The FedEx Cup Fall section of the 2024 Season, which will finalise the top 125 for the 2025 season, will be announced “at a later date”. Confirmation of the schedule comes after the revamped fall schedule was unveiled earlier in the year.
Below is the schedule for the 2024 PGA Tour season.
PGA Tour 2024 Schedule
- January 4-7 – The Sentry Tournament of Champions
- January 11-14 – Sony Open in Hawaii
- January 18-21 – The American Express
- January 24-27 – Farmers Insurance Open
- February 1-4 – Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- February 8-11 – WM Phoenix Open
- February 15-18 – The Genesis Invitational
- February 22-25 – Mexico Open
- February 28 - March 3 – The Classic in The Palm Beaches
- March 7-10 – Arnold Palmer Invitational
- March 7-10 – Puerto Rico Open
- March 14-17 – The Players Championship
- March 21-24 – Valspar Championship
- March 28-31 – Texas Children’s Houston Open
- April 4-7 – Valero Texas Open
- April 11-14 – The Masters
- April 18-21 – RBC Heritage
- April 18-21 – Corales Puntacana Championship
- April 25-28 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- May 2-5 – AT&T Byron Nelson
- May 9-12 – Wells Fargo Championship
- May 9-12 – Myrtle Beach Classic
- May 16-19 – PGA Championship
- May 23-26 – Charles Schwab Challenge
- May 30-June 2 – RBC Canadian Open
- June 6-9 – Memorial Tournament
- June 13-16 – US Open
- June 20-23 – Travelers Championship
- June 27-30 – Rocket Mortgage Classic
- July 4-7 – John Deere Classic
- July 11-14 – Genesis Scottish Open
- July 11-14 – Event, TBD
- July 18-21 – The Open
- July 18-21 – Barracuda Championship
- July 25-28 – 3M Open
- August 1-4 – Men’s Olympic Golf
- August 8-11 – Wyndham Championship
- August 15-18 – FedEx St. Jude Invitational
- August 22-25 – BMW Championship
- August 29-September 1 – Tour Championship
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
