Travelers Championship 2024 Leaderboard And Live Report: Tony Finau And Scottie Scheffler In Five-Way Tie

FINAL GROUPING IN THE MAYOR'S OFFICE OFF THE TEE ON 12TH Scheffler , Bhatia and Kim have all hit superb drives on the 12th and have birdie looks on the 12th but all their efforts slide by.

FINAU MAKES PAR TO STAY AT TOP Finau has just made a very nervy five at the par 5 13th after his ball circled the cup before dropping despite being 80 yards away in two.

GREAT RESPONSE FROM KIM AND BHATIA WHO CLIMB BACK LEVEL Kim and Bhatia have hit back with birdies on the 10th to move back level after being knocked off the top spot. The duo and Scottie Scheffler have then all hit the par 3 11th which is 158 yards. Scheffler burns the hole with his birdie effort as the trio all make 3.

TONY FINAU HAS JOINED SCHEFFLER AT THE TOP WITH SUCCESSIVE BIRDIES Finau now goes top of the leaderboard and will have a chance to post a clubhouse total. Finau has got to -5 through 12 holes and -19 in total after birdies on the 11th and 12th.

EAGLE BY RICKIE FOWLER WHO NEARLY HOLES OUT AT PAR 4 What a tee shot by Rickie Fowler at the par 4 15th, which is 293 yards, as he nearly holes his shot. NEARLY A PAR-4 ACE FOR @RickieFowler 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wqvR8HikQoJune 23, 2024

DISASTER FOR CAM YOUNG ON THE 12TH Cameron Young has dropped back after a double bogey on the par 4 12th, which included a penalty drop.

FINAL GROUP ALL HIT THE FAIRWAY AT THE NINTH Scheffler, Bhatia and Kim have all found the fairway on the par 4 ninth but Bhatia ends up dropping a shot as Scheffler makes par and the world No.1 is now out in front on his own.

FINAL TRIO ALL HIT THE GREEN AT PAR 3 EIGHTH Kim, Scheffler and Bhatia will have birdie putts on the par 3 eighth with Bhatia making his with a curling left to right effort. But Kim three-putts for a bogey to drop out of the lead. The perfect read by @AkshayBhatia_1 👏He's tied for the lead (-19) @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/tTAoAZX4I2June 23, 2024

FRESH FROM HIS FIRST BIRDIE OF THE DAY , SCHEFFLER HAS ANOTHER CHANCE World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has been slow to turn on the boosters on the final day but has just rolled in his first birdie on the sixth and has then put his approach on the par 4 seventh from 177 yards to 15 feet which he pours in. First birdie of the day for Scottie Scheffler.He's now tied for the lead @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/0Jm0Rq0KCkJune 23, 2024

CAMERON YOUNG REACHES THE TURN JUST ONE SHOT OFF LEAD Cameron Young was tied 43rd at the start of yesterday's round and now he's one shot back on -5 for the day and -18 in total after a birdie on the ninth.

HOW WILL KIM RESPOND TO LOSING THE OUTRIGHT LEAD Tom Kim has just seen Schauffele move level with him on the par 5 sixth but has a chance to respond immediately on the same hole after a 221 yard shot to leave 73 yards in with a wedge which he puts to six-foot and converts.

XANDER SCHAUFFELE JOINS KIM AT TOP OF LEADERBOARD Schauffele hit the par 5 sixth in two and has just tapped in for a birdie to go level with Kim.

FIST PUMP FROM TOM KIM ON FOURTH Kim has just holed out from 13-feet for a par after missing the green at the fourth with his approach. Cue a fist pump from the leader who is digging in and remains one ahead. A big par save for @JoohyungKim0621.He keeps his 1-shot lead @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/0YpiI1SQJZJune 23, 2024

CAM YOUNG JUST SHOWS FIRST SIGNS OF NERVES ON 6TH Cameron Young has a reputation for tensing up over a lead and he has just pulled a short four-foot birdie putt on the par 5 sixth which would have given him a share of the lead. He is such a strong player - he needs a win for many reasons , including silencing the doubters. He has then followed up the missed opportunity with a poor drive off the seventh before going to make par there and on the seventh. (Image credit: Getty Images)

LAST GROUP ALL HIT THE THIRD GREEN Kim, Scheffler and Bhatia have all found the par 4 third but face lengthy birdie putts. None of this group have come out firing and if they are not careful, Young, who has been blazing away, will overtake them. Scheffler was just a few inches off the green and opted to chip and lipped out as the trio all made 4s.

CAM YOUNG MAKES HIS FIRST PAR - ON THE FIFTH Young, whose 59 yesterday was one short of Jim Furyk's record, has finally had to settle for a par on the fifth today after opening with four straight birdies. This time he left a birdie putt short in the jaws. Another hot start for Cameron Young 🔥He's made four straight birdies to start the final round. pic.twitter.com/HQARaklODeJune 23, 2024

TOM KIM OPENS WITH SUCCESSIVE PARS Kim has opened with successive pars following regulation golf in a composed start. Scheffler has done similarly while Bhatia has responded to his opening bogey with a bounce back birdie.

CAM YOUNG MAKES IT FOUR OUT OF FOUR! What an incredible start from Cameron Young. He has now birdied his first four holes after also chipping in on the third. He is -18 for his last 31 holes after a stunning 59 on day three. He must now be dreaming of his first breakthrough win. Saturday: 59Sunday: Starts round birdie-birdie-birdie 👀 pic.twitter.com/cADVD0MV6oJune 23, 2024

LEADERS UNDERWAY ON FIRST The final trio have started with Akshay Bhatia making a bogey after trouble in the rough, while Scottie Scheffler made par and Tom Kim too. We've all been there ... pic.twitter.com/JD8uTNsUI0June 23, 2024

MORIKAWA OPENS WITH A BIRDIE THREE Collin Morikawa has to land silverware again soon surely. He has been in fine form recently and has also started with a birdie three. An opening birdie for @Collin_Morikawa 💪He's 2 back @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/UjdjINCNkWJune 23, 2024

CAMERON YOUNG IS ON A HEATER Cameron Young, searching for his first win on the PGA Tour, has continued from where he finished off with his third round 59. He has opened with three straight birdies and really means business. Is today the occasion where the American's putting holds up and he shows he can 'get it done'?!

FINAU IN WITH A CHANCE OF VICTORY AGAIN THIS WEEK Tony Finau impressed at the US Open with a tied third finish and he has started his final round here with a birdie at the first to get to -15. Hitting the ground running 🐦@TonyFinauGolf rolls it in for birdie on No. 1. pic.twitter.com/QxjeEpW04fJune 23, 2024