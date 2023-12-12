Jon Rahm Suspended By The PGA Tour As Several Other Players Reap Rewards

Jon Rahm has been suspended by the PGA Tour with immediate effect following his switch to the LIV Golf League.

The Spaniard completed his big-money move on Thursday and will set up the 13th team in the 54-hole circuit as LIV moves into its third year.

But while Rahm recently admitted he would also like to maintain both his PGA Tour and DP World Tour membership for the foreseeable future in order to play events that remain important to him, the US-based Tour has taken that decision away from the 29-year-old.

The PGA Tour informed its members on Monday that "an adjustment had been made to the 2022-23 FedEx Cup Eligibility and Points List" as a result of Rahm's decision to play his golf elsewhere.

The Tour's Policy Board established the aforementioned Points List in order to protect its current members and remove those who are "under suspension for their participation in an unauthorized tournament or their association with a series of unauthorized tournaments."

With Rahm having been taken out of consideration after defecting across to LIV, several other PGA Tour members have benefitted as a result. Canada's Mackenzie Hughes had finished the 22-23 campaign 51st in the FedEx Cup standings but will now be admitted into each of the PGA Tour's 'Signature Events' across 2024.

Hughes recently posted on social media that he hoped to be bumped up in order to be allowed to play the limited-field events with increased prize money and a greater number of FedEx Cup points, and Monday's announcement by the PGA Tour confirmed his wish.

I’d guess yes because the tour has shown precedent in moving guys up once players leave for LIV.December 8, 2023 See more

Not far behind Hughes in the standings was Alex Smalley. The 27-year-old New Yorker enjoyed another brilliant year on Tour - his second full season after arriving in 2022 - and ended 61st in the rankings, but due to moving up one place he will know receive a start at the Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods.

But perhaps the most grateful player of all in the small group of ascending golfers will be Carl Yuan. The Chinese 26-year-old struggled throughout 2023 and ultimately ended losing his full card by one spot at the culmination of The RSM Classic. Yet, his despair has now morphed into delight after Rahm's decision meant Yuan was shifted up into 125th place.

While no one will move down ahead of the 2024 PGA Tour season, more players could be bumped up again if further players announce they are departing for LIV. Tony Finau had been rumored to be moving, but he recently posted on social media to pour cold water over those reports.