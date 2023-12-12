Jon Rahm Suspended By The PGA Tour As Several Other Players Reap Rewards
Rahm's move to LIV Golf has opened the door for the likes of Mackenzie Hughes and Carl Yuan to enjoy a more successful 2024
Jon Rahm has been suspended by the PGA Tour with immediate effect following his switch to the LIV Golf League.
The Spaniard completed his big-money move on Thursday and will set up the 13th team in the 54-hole circuit as LIV moves into its third year.
But while Rahm recently admitted he would also like to maintain both his PGA Tour and DP World Tour membership for the foreseeable future in order to play events that remain important to him, the US-based Tour has taken that decision away from the 29-year-old.
The PGA Tour informed its members on Monday that "an adjustment had been made to the 2022-23 FedEx Cup Eligibility and Points List" as a result of Rahm's decision to play his golf elsewhere.
The Tour's Policy Board established the aforementioned Points List in order to protect its current members and remove those who are "under suspension for their participation in an unauthorized tournament or their association with a series of unauthorized tournaments."
With Rahm having been taken out of consideration after defecting across to LIV, several other PGA Tour members have benefitted as a result. Canada's Mackenzie Hughes had finished the 22-23 campaign 51st in the FedEx Cup standings but will now be admitted into each of the PGA Tour's 'Signature Events' across 2024.
Hughes recently posted on social media that he hoped to be bumped up in order to be allowed to play the limited-field events with increased prize money and a greater number of FedEx Cup points, and Monday's announcement by the PGA Tour confirmed his wish.
I’d guess yes because the tour has shown precedent in moving guys up once players leave for LIV.December 8, 2023
Not far behind Hughes in the standings was Alex Smalley. The 27-year-old New Yorker enjoyed another brilliant year on Tour - his second full season after arriving in 2022 - and ended 61st in the rankings, but due to moving up one place he will know receive a start at the Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods.
But perhaps the most grateful player of all in the small group of ascending golfers will be Carl Yuan. The Chinese 26-year-old struggled throughout 2023 and ultimately ended losing his full card by one spot at the culmination of The RSM Classic. Yet, his despair has now morphed into delight after Rahm's decision meant Yuan was shifted up into 125th place.
While no one will move down ahead of the 2024 PGA Tour season, more players could be bumped up again if further players announce they are departing for LIV. Tony Finau had been rumored to be moving, but he recently posted on social media to pour cold water over those reports.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
What Is Driver Creeping?
We explain the term 'driver creeping' and look at +the effect it is having on the professional game
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
32 Iconic Seve Ballesteros Moments
We remember and celebrate some of the stand-out moments from the Spanish legend's career
By Mark Townsend Published
-
‘It’s Almost Emotional’ - Jon Rahm On ‘Special’ Rory McIlroy Comments Following LIV Golf Move
The current Masters champion says he "would love nothing more than to defend the Cup" at Bethpage in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'It's Clear That He Sold His Career Out' - Brandel Chamblee Criticizes Jon Rahm's 'Convenient' LIV Golf Move
The World No.3's game-changing move to the LIV Golf League did not sit well with the Golf Channel analyst...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tony Finau Reportedly In Negotiations To Join LIV Golf
The American could be the next high-profile name to leave the PGA Tour after Rahm's big-money switch on Thursday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2023
The stakes are high for a top-quality field as the DP World Tour season draws to a close in Dubai
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jon Rahm Rockets Into Contention With Sensational Course-Record 63
The Spaniard rolled in putt after putt as he went where nobody had ever been at Royal Liverpool
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Sets New PGA Tour Prize Money Record After Scottish Open Finish
Following a T3 finish at the Scottish Open, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler surpassed $19million, the highest in a single season in PGA Tour history
By James Nursey Published
-
Harrington Will Change His Schedule To Improve Ryder Cup Chances
Padraig Harrington says he'll change his summer schedule and play in Europe if Luke Donald says he's genuinely in the mix for a Ryder Cup place
By Paul Higham Published
-
Michael Block Misses Out On ESPY As Scheffler Wins Golfer Of The Year Award
Michael Block missed out on an ESPY Award for his PGA Championship hole-in-one as Scottie Scheffler was crowned Golfer of the Year
By Paul Higham Published