The Memorial Tournament Leaderboard And Live Updates: World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's Lead Cut To One By Adam Hadwin

Going into the final round of the Memorial Tournament, it's Scottie Scheffler who leads once again, with the World No.1 firing rounds of 67, 68 and 71 to get himself to 10-under-par and four shots clear of Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka and Adam Hadwin.

Looking to add to his Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, Masters and RBC Heritage successes in 2024, Scheffler is in prime position to pick up a third Signature Event of the year, and extend his lead even further in the FedEx Cup standings.

Behind him is fellow countryman, Morikawa, who has re-found his form after linking back up with his childhood coach. Alongside the two-time Major winner are Straka and Hadwin, who have yet to win on the PGA Tour in 2024.

The trio sit at six-under, whilst recent PGA Championship winner, Xander Schauffele, is four-under, alongside Ludvig Aberg, who is also four-under and six back of Scheffler.

The Memorial Tournament Leaderboard

