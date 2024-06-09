The Memorial Tournament Leaderboard And Live Updates: World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's Lead Cut To One By Adam Hadwin

Going into the final round of the Memorial Tournament, it's Scottie Scheffler who leads once again, with the World No.1 firing rounds of 67, 68 and 71 to get himself to 10-under-par and four shots clear of Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka and Adam Hadwin.
Looking to add to his Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, Masters and RBC Heritage successes in 2024, Scheffler is in prime position to pick up a third Signature Event of the year, and extend his lead even further in the FedEx Cup standings.
Behind him is fellow countryman, Morikawa, who has re-found his form after linking back up with his childhood coach. Alongside the two-time Major winner are Straka and Hadwin, who have yet to win on the PGA Tour in 2024.
The trio sit at six-under, whilst recent PGA Championship winner, Xander Schauffele, is four-under, alongside Ludvig Aberg, who is also four-under and six back of Scheffler.
The Memorial Tournament Leaderboard
- -9 SCHEFFLER
- -8 HADWIN
- -6 MORIKAWA
- -5 STRAKA
Updates from...
TROUBLE AT THE FOURTH FOR SCHEFFLER
Scheffler faces a battle to save par on the fourth after finding the left hand trap before splashing out to 21-feet where he makes a bogey and so does Morikawa from a similar position in the sand.
HADWIN BIRDIES THE FOURTH TO CUT GAP TO TWO
A fine birdie two at the 220-yard fourth by Hadwin has trimmed Scheffler's lead by another shot to two.
SCHEFFLER AND MORIKAWA BOTH FIND FAIRWAY AT THIRD
The final pairing have both hit the ball around 250 yards into the fairway at the third to set up short approaches from around 125 yards from where Morikawa hit his to 31 feet and Scheffler 37 feet. The pin, just over water, wasn't one to attack as both men settle for par.
COULD MORIKAWA PUSH SCHEFFLER ALL THE WAY TODAY?
Morikawa's return to form has pitted him against Scheffler on multiple times this season. He has come out worse so far but an early birdie on the second has clawed a shot back on the leader to trail by just three. Morikawa needs his putter to deliver today because his fine iron play does give him chances.
ABERG AND STRAKA GOING BACKWARDS
Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka have both dropped early shots to slip backwards with Aberg opening with successive birdies and Straka +1 for two holes.
SCHEFFLER AND MORIKAWA BOTH PUT TEE SHOTS ON SECOND DOWN LEFT
Scheffler is in the left hand rough at the second while Morikawa's tee shot hit the trees and bounced back on to the left side of the fairway. But both players found the green with their approaches with Morikawa giving himself a decent look at birdie from 146 yards.
SECOND SHOT AT THE FIRST CAUSING A LOT OF PROBLEMS
Scheffler is one of several pros who have come up short and left into the first hole to leave a tricky chip. Playing partner Collin Morikawa has fired in a wedge close and the lead could be cut further here but the event Morikawa misses his putt and Scheffler gets up and down.
HADWIN OPENS WITH A CHIP-IN THREE AS SCHEFFLER FINDS FAIRWAY
Adam Hadwin has made an early move on the first hole with a birdie three to trim Scottie Scheffler's lead to three shots after chipping in from 97 feet. Scheffler himself is now underway and is on the first fairway.
McILROY FINDS WATER AT THE FIFTH
Rory McIlroy started the day eight shots back on -2 and will have wanted a fast start to climb the leaderboard but he is level par for four holes and is now in danger of going backwards after putting his second to the fifth into the drink as his club also went flying.