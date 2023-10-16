10 Longest Drives In PGA Tour History
Since 2003 every shot on the PGA Tour has been laser measured. So who on Tour has boldly gone where no man has gone before?
10 longest drives In PGA Tour history
The most extreme of the longest drives in PGA Tour history is the 787-yard tee shot by Carl Cooper on the 3rd hole at the 1992 Texas Open. It finished beyond the green. The 12th green that is. His shot had hit a downhill sloping concrete cart path on the 456-yard par 4 and bounced along. Cooper took another three shots to get back to the green.
So some drives are counted as official by the PGA Tour and some are not. The peculiar circumstance of Cooper’s shot means that his mammoth hit is excluded from the long-drive records. So, too, Dustin Johnson’s 489 yarder on the 12th hole at at Austin Country Club during the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. In this case it was for being in matchplay.
In 2000 the PGA Tour started using the laser-based ShotLink system at some of its tournaments to record and measure drives and since 2003, the PGA Tour has used ShotLink at all its tournaments to measure the golf shots.
On the 18th hole in the third round of the Mercedes Championship of 2002 at Plantation Course at Kapalua, Tiger Woods’ drive was recorded at 498 yards. The 15 longest drives of that season were all recorded on that hole during that round. All these drives were later excluded from the official records. If they were not, then Davis Love III's official longest drive would merely be the joint 9th longest drive.
The official 10 longest drives in PGA Tour history:
- 476 yards by Davis Love III (2004) on 18th hole at Kapalua (Plantation)
- 473 yards by Jeff Sluman (2003) on 14th hole at PGA West (Palmer)
- 467 yards by Charley Hoffman (2009) on 1st hole at La Cantera (Resort)
- 463 yards by Dustin Johnson (2011) on 7th hole at TPC Boston
- 460 yards by Scott Stallings (2022) on 15th hole at TPC Scottsdale
- 459 yards by Luke List (2023) on 7th hole at Kapalua (Plantation)
- 457 yards by Justin Thomas (2019) on 10th hole at Club de Golf Chapultepec
- 455 yards by Ryan Brehm (2023) on 18th hole at Kapalua (Plantation)
- 455 yards by Bubba Watson (2019) on 2nd hole at Pebble Beach Links
- 454 yards by David Duval (2002) on 13th hole at PGA West (Palmer)
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he was contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
