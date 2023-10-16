Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

10 longest drives In PGA Tour history

The most extreme of the longest drives in PGA Tour history is the 787-yard tee shot by Carl Cooper on the 3rd hole at the 1992 Texas Open. It finished beyond the green. The 12th green that is. His shot had hit a downhill sloping concrete cart path on the 456-yard par 4 and bounced along. Cooper took another three shots to get back to the green.

So some drives are counted as official by the PGA Tour and some are not. The peculiar circumstance of Cooper’s shot means that his mammoth hit is excluded from the long-drive records. So, too, Dustin Johnson’s 489 yarder on the 12th hole at at Austin Country Club during the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. In this case it was for being in matchplay.

In 2000 the PGA Tour started using the laser-based ShotLink system at some of its tournaments to record and measure drives and since 2003, the PGA Tour has used ShotLink at all its tournaments to measure the golf shots.

On the 18th hole in the third round of the Mercedes Championship of 2002 at Plantation Course at Kapalua, Tiger Woods’ drive was recorded at 498 yards. The 15 longest drives of that season were all recorded on that hole during that round. All these drives were later excluded from the official records. If they were not, then Davis Love III's official longest drive would merely be the joint 9th longest drive.

The official 10 longest drives in PGA Tour history: