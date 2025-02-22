TGL Week 6 Preview: All The Details You Need For The Three-Game Week
The sixth TGL week sees all six teams appearing at the SoFi Center, with three matches over two evenings
Hot on the heels of a bumper four-game week in TGL, there are another three in week six as every team competes in a match on either Monday or Tuesday.
Two of the matches come on Monday, first with Los Angeles Golf Club against New York Golf Club. Los Angeles heads into the contest the better-placed of the two in the SoFi Cup standings, in second and just one point behind leaders The Bay Golf Club.
However, the team was beaten last time out when Atlanta Drive GC won in overtime despite Tommy Fleetwood holing out in the tight contest. Los Angeles has a good opportunity to bounce back against a New York team sitting fourth in the standings on two points from its three games. As well as beginning the match three points behind Los, the team is still without World No.2 Xander Schauffele, who is recovering from a rib injury, although it did enjoy a thumping 10-3 win over Jupiter Links GC last time out.
The second match on Monday evening sees Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf face Atlanta Drive GC. Surprisingly, Boston Common Golf is bottom of the standings, and its chances of making the end-of-season playoffs were not helped last week by a 5-4 defeat to The Bay Golf Club. McIlroy's team is currently on one point and needs a win soon to have any chance of finishing in the top four to extend the season.
Things are looking far brighter for Atlanta Drive GC, which sits third in the standings helped by its victory over Los Angeles, although the team did suffer its first TGL defeat in the first of its two matches last week, against The Bay Golf Club.
On Tuesday, The Bay, which tops the standings on six points, looks to continue its 100% record for the season against Jupiter Links GC, which is fifth on two points. There's no Tiger Woods for Jupiter Links this week, either, so The Bay will surely fancy its chances on tightening its grip at the top of the standings.
As ever, the action will take place over 15 holes with the two line-ups of three driving into a 64-foot by 46-foot simulator and utilizing three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.
The opening nine holes will see each team compete in an alternate shot format before they face an opponent over two holes through the remaining six holes of singles.
Following Tuesday's match, 11 of the 15 regular season contests will have been played, with each team having just one match left to stake a claim for a playoff place.
At the end of the regular season, all six teams will have played each other once, before the top four teams reach the semifinals stage. The two winners then progress to the finals, which will be played on 24 and 25 March as they compete for the SoFi Cup.
Week 6 Line-Ups
- Monday 24 February
|Header Cell - Column 0
Los Angeles
New York
Player 1
Tony Finau
Cameron Young
Player 2
Collin Morikawa
Matt Fitzpatrick
Player 3
Sahith Theegala
Rickie Fowler
|Header Cell - Column 0
Boston Common
Atlanta Drive
Player 1
Keegan Bradley
Justin Thomas
Player 2
Hideki Matsuyama
Billy Horschel
Player 3
Rory McIlroy
Patrick Cantlay
Monday 25 February
|Header Cell - Column 0
The Bay
Jupiter Links
Player 1
Min Woo Lee
Tom Kim
Player 2
Shane Lowry
Kevin Kisner
Player 3
Wyndham Clark
Max Homa
For the first match, there are two changes for Los Angeles from the team that lost to Atlanta Drive last week. That's because both Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood have pre-existing commitments, meaning Collin Morikawa comes back into the side along with six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau, who has signed a one-match contract.
Lineups are in. 1️⃣ NY fighting for their playoff lives2️⃣ A MUST win match for Boston3️⃣ Can Max turn the Jup season around? pic.twitter.com/KxWFGVAodxFebruary 21, 2025
As for New York, unsurprisingly, it has named an unchanged line-up of from the one that beat Jupiter Links GC so handsomely last week, with Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler competing.
Boston Common Golf may have lost again last week, but the line-up is the same for its match against Atlanta Drive GC, with Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy playing and Adam Scott missing out.
For Atlanta Drive GC, it's the same team that beat Los Angeles last week, as opposed to the one that lost to The Bay Golf Club, with Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay in the team at the expense of Lucas Glover.
Tuesday's match sees The Bay attempt to retain its 100% TGL record, and entrusted with that task are Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry and Wyndham Clark, with Genesis Invitational winner Ludvig Aberg the player to step aside. For Jupiter Links GC, the big news is that Tiger Woods misses his first TGL match.
In his place comes Max Homa, with Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner the two to retain their places after losing to New York a week ago.
What Time Are The TGL Week 6 Matches Starting?
Monday's first match begins at 5pm ET (10pm GMT), with the second match starting at 9pm ET (2am GMT, Tuesday 25 February). Tuesday's match begins at 9pm ET (2am GMT, Wednesday 26 February).
Each will last approximately two hours and is being shown live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the US and on Sky Sports Golf in the UK.
Week 6 TGL Betting Odds
Los Angeles suffered its first defeat this week, but with a three-point advantage over New York, it is favored to get back on track this week. Per Draft Kings, Los Angeles is listed at -135 with New York at +105.
In match two, Boston Common Golf desperately needs a win to get off the foot of the standings, where it is currently stranded on just one point. However, it is the underdog against an Atlanta Drive GC team with two wins from three so far. McIlroy's team is listed at -125 with Atlanta Drive at +100.
Following defeats for Los Angeles and Atlanta Drive last week, that leaves just The Bay with a 100% record heading into week six. Given that, it would be a surprise if Jupiter Links, fifth in the standings, were to end the run this week, and that's reflected in the betting. The Bay is favored at -170 with Jupiter Links listed at +135.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
