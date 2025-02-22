TGL Week 6 Preview: All The Details You Need For The Three-Game Week

Hot on the heels of a bumper four-game week in TGL, there are another three in week six as every team competes in a match on either Monday or Tuesday.

Two of the matches come on Monday, first with Los Angeles Golf Club against New York Golf Club. Los Angeles heads into the contest the better-placed of the two in the SoFi Cup standings, in second and just one point behind leaders The Bay Golf Club.

However, the team was beaten last time out when Atlanta Drive GC won in overtime despite Tommy Fleetwood holing out in the tight contest. Los Angeles has a good opportunity to bounce back against a New York team sitting fourth in the standings on two points from its three games. As well as beginning the match three points behind Los, the team is still without World No.2 Xander Schauffele, who is recovering from a rib injury, although it did enjoy a thumping 10-3 win over Jupiter Links GC last time out.

The second match on Monday evening sees Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf face Atlanta Drive GC. Surprisingly, Boston Common Golf is bottom of the standings, and its chances of making the end-of-season playoffs were not helped last week by a 5-4 defeat to The Bay Golf Club. McIlroy's team is currently on one point and needs a win soon to have any chance of finishing in the top four to extend the season.

Boston Common Golf is looking for its first TGL victory (Image credit: TGL)

Things are looking far brighter for Atlanta Drive GC, which sits third in the standings helped by its victory over Los Angeles, although the team did suffer its first TGL defeat in the first of its two matches last week, against The Bay Golf Club.

On Tuesday, The Bay, which tops the standings on six points, looks to continue its 100% record for the season against Jupiter Links GC, which is fifth on two points. There's no Tiger Woods for Jupiter Links this week, either, so The Bay will surely fancy its chances on tightening its grip at the top of the standings.

As ever, the action will take place over 15 holes with the two line-ups of three driving into a 64-foot by 46-foot simulator and utilizing three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The opening nine holes will see each team compete in an alternate shot format before they face an opponent over two holes through the remaining six holes of singles.

Following Tuesday's match, 11 of the 15 regular season contests will have been played, with each team having just one match left to stake a claim for a playoff place.

At the end of the regular season, all six teams will have played each other once, before the top four teams reach the semifinals stage. The two winners then progress to the finals, which will be played on 24 and 25 March as they compete for the SoFi Cup.

Week 6 Line-Ups

Monday 24 February

Swipe to scroll horizontally Los Angeles Golf Club vs New York Golf Club Header Cell - Column 0 Los Angeles New York Player 1 Tony Finau Cameron Young Player 2 Collin Morikawa Matt Fitzpatrick Player 3 Sahith Theegala Rickie Fowler

Swipe to scroll horizontally Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC Header Cell - Column 0 Boston Common Atlanta Drive Player 1 Keegan Bradley Justin Thomas Player 2 Hideki Matsuyama Billy Horschel Player 3 Rory McIlroy Patrick Cantlay

Monday 25 February

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Bay Golf Club vs Jupiter Links GC Header Cell - Column 0 The Bay Jupiter Links Player 1 Min Woo Lee Tom Kim Player 2 Shane Lowry Kevin Kisner Player 3 Wyndham Clark Max Homa

For the first match, there are two changes for Los Angeles from the team that lost to Atlanta Drive last week. That's because both Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood have pre-existing commitments, meaning Collin Morikawa comes back into the side along with six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau, who has signed a one-match contract.

Tony Finau is stepping into the Los Angeles line-up for one match (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lineups are in. 1️⃣ NY fighting for their playoff lives2️⃣ A MUST win match for Boston3️⃣ Can Max turn the Jup season around? pic.twitter.com/KxWFGVAodxFebruary 21, 2025

As for New York, unsurprisingly, it has named an unchanged line-up of from the one that beat Jupiter Links GC so handsomely last week, with Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler competing.

Boston Common Golf may have lost again last week, but the line-up is the same for its match against Atlanta Drive GC, with Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy playing and Adam Scott missing out.

For Atlanta Drive GC, it's the same team that beat Los Angeles last week, as opposed to the one that lost to The Bay Golf Club, with Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay in the team at the expense of Lucas Glover.

Tuesday's match sees The Bay attempt to retain its 100% TGL record, and entrusted with that task are Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry and Wyndham Clark, with Genesis Invitational winner Ludvig Aberg the player to step aside. For Jupiter Links GC, the big news is that Tiger Woods misses his first TGL match.

Tom Kim is in the Jupiter Links line-up, but there's no Tiger Woods (Image credit: TGL)

In his place comes Max Homa, with Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner the two to retain their places after losing to New York a week ago.

What Time Are The TGL Week 6 Matches Starting?

Monday's first match begins at 5pm ET (10pm GMT), with the second match starting at 9pm ET (2am GMT, Tuesday 25 February). Tuesday's match begins at 9pm ET (2am GMT, Wednesday 26 February).

Each will last approximately two hours and is being shown live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the US and on Sky Sports Golf in the UK.

Week 6 TGL Betting Odds

Los Angeles suffered its first defeat this week, but with a three-point advantage over New York, it is favored to get back on track this week. Per Draft Kings, Los Angeles is listed at -135 with New York at +105.

A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf) A photo posted by on

In match two, Boston Common Golf desperately needs a win to get off the foot of the standings, where it is currently stranded on just one point. However, it is the underdog against an Atlanta Drive GC team with two wins from three so far. McIlroy's team is listed at -125 with Atlanta Drive at +100.

Following defeats for Los Angeles and Atlanta Drive last week, that leaves just The Bay with a 100% record heading into week six. Given that, it would be a surprise if Jupiter Links, fifth in the standings, were to end the run this week, and that's reflected in the betting. The Bay is favored at -170 with Jupiter Links listed at +135.