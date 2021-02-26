The alternate shot golf format, or foursomes, is relatively straightforward from a Rules perspective but perhaps a little harder to play, as we explain...

Alternate Shot Golf Format Explained

‘Alternate shot format’ is the commonly used American name for what is known as foursomes on the other side of the Atlantic.

In some ways, it is a better name because it does exactly what it says on the tin. It tells you pretty much all you really need to know about the format.

At most golf clubs alternate shot is much rarer than fourball, which is undoubtedly a more forgiving form of pairs golf.

It tends to prevail at the more traditional golf clubs where two-ball play is still preferred. Royal West Norfolk in Brancaster, for example, even quotes a much-reduced green fee for those playing alternate shot.

In the alternate shot golf format, the two of you don’t get to play your own ball. Rather you share a ball throughout taking shots alternately on each hole. One player hits the tee shots on the odd-numbered holes, the other on the even.

It’s important to remember this point. Those new to the format can sometimes think that you alternate fully, such that whoever holes out on the previous green doesn’t hit the next tee shot.

This is not the case. The alternating stops at the end of each hole and restarts on the next hole. The player who didn’t tee off on the previous hole hits the next tee shot.

Playing a provisional ball or another ball

What happens if a shot doesn’t go to plan and you need to either play a provisional ball or another ball? Whoever didn’t hit the original shot plays again from wherever the last shot was played.

As Rule 22, which covers the format, says: “Any penalty shots do not change which of you and or your partner must play the next stroke.”

Strategy and tactics

Strategy and tactics, of course, come into play. In alternate shot golf this perhaps really starts with the selection of your partner!

In the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, captains will often select different pairings for alternate shot and fourball.

With only one ball in play, alternate shot is less forgiving. If you play a bad shot, your partner will have to deal with the consequences. If you’re playing badly overall, it will be difficult for your pair to do well however well your partner plays.

In fourball, however, you could play terribly, with your ball rarely counting. Yet if your partner plays a blinder you could still triumph.

You may also want to think about how the holes fall on a particular course. If most of the par 3s fall on the odd-numbered holes, the better iron player may want to take the odds.

Similarly, if the longer par 4s fall on the evens, the longer hitter may want to take the evens.

We’ve even heard tales – particularly in mixed foursomes – of players choosing to take an air shot where the carry is too long or risky. Yes, this counts as a stroke. But it might be preferable to potentially losing a ball or having to take a penalty drop.

One unwritten rule of the alternate shot golf format is to never say sorry! No-one plays a bad shot on purpose and we’re all human. Constantly apologising for mistakes is unlikely to help the team cause, especially at handicap level where mistakes might be frequent from both players.

Finally, some of the extra detail about Rule 22 that you’ll find in the full Rules but not the Player’s Edition…

Rule 22.2

Because partners compete as one side, either player can carry out actions such as marking, lifting, replacing, dropping or placing their ball as required or permitted under the Rules.

Partners may give and receive advice from each other, and only one signature is required to certify the scorecard.

Rule 22.3

If partners play strokes in the wrong order, the general penalty applies. This is loss of hole in matchplay or two strokes in strokeplay.

In strokeplay, the error must also be corrected by the right partner making a stroke from where the error first occurred. If they don’t do this before teeing off on the next hole (or before signing the scorecard on the last hole) they will be disqualified.

Any stroke(s) made after first playing in the wrong order until the mistake is realised do not count in the score for that hole.

Rule 22.5

Alternate shot partners may share clubs as long as the total number of clubs they have together does not exceed 14.