Tommy Fleetwood Holes Out For Los Angeles In TGL Overtime But Atlanta Drive Secure Tight Win

Presidents Day in the US marked arguably the biggest day in TGL’s short history, with a triple-header as part of the bumper four-match week.

The day’s action could barely have got off to a more dramatic start as two teams with a 100% record, Atlanta Drive GC and Los Angeles Golf Club, played each other in the opening match - and it all came to a head in the second overtime in TGL’s history, with the highlight being an incredible hole out from Los Angeles player Tommy Fleetwood.

The Englishman was heavily involved when the real action got underway - even before his moment of magic. At one point, his team, which also had Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala in the line-up, appeared to be cruising to its third straight TGL victory, taking a commanding 5-2 lead over Atlanta Drive's line-up of Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay.

Despite having a mountain to climb, Atlanta Drive fought back brilliantly to reduce the deficit to one, and the team looked like making that 5-5 on the penultimate hole, when Cantlay left himself two feet for a birdie at the par three.

However, his singles opponent was an inspired Fleetwood, who served notice of what was to come during overtime with his own birdie from 17 feet to keep his team in the lead.

There was even more drama at the 15th, with Thomas needing to chip in for birdie to take the match to overtime. After having the flag removed, he rose to the occasion, the match was tied at 5-5 and TGL had its second overtime after Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links GC beat Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf in the same manner in week four.

Overtime features a best-of-three, closest-to-the-pin competition to get nearest to the pin, with each player taking a shot against an opponent, and Atlanta Drive took an early lead when Horschel got a couple of feet closer than Rose.

Thomas then piled further pressure on Los Angeles when he got to within eight feet. Step forward Fleetwood, who judged his effort brilliantly, landing the ball perfectly on the green and watching it disappear into the hole to level things up.

TOMMY FLEETWOOD DOES IT AGAIN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/r5qPJOeQzSFebruary 17, 2025

While that was undoubtedly one of the highlights of TGL's first season so far, the celebrations proved premature. It all came down to Theegala and Cantlay, with the Atlanta Drive GC player bringing all of his Ryder Cup experience to bear by landing his effort closer than his opponent to deny Fleetwood’s team in the most dramatic of circumstances.

However, while it was a case of so near yet so far for Fleetwood and his teammates, his hole out alone ensured a packed day of TGL action began with a bang.