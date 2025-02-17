Tommy Fleetwood Holes Out For Los Angeles In TGL Overtime But Atlanta Drive Secure Tight Win
The Los Angeles Golf Club player produced a moment of brilliance in overtime against Atlanta Drive GC, but it wasn’t quite enough to secure the team a third successive win
Presidents Day in the US marked arguably the biggest day in TGL’s short history, with a triple-header as part of the bumper four-match week.
The day’s action could barely have got off to a more dramatic start as two teams with a 100% record, Atlanta Drive GC and Los Angeles Golf Club, played each other in the opening match - and it all came to a head in the second overtime in TGL’s history, with the highlight being an incredible hole out from Los Angeles player Tommy Fleetwood.
The Englishman was heavily involved when the real action got underway - even before his moment of magic. At one point, his team, which also had Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala in the line-up, appeared to be cruising to its third straight TGL victory, taking a commanding 5-2 lead over Atlanta Drive's line-up of Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay.
Despite having a mountain to climb, Atlanta Drive fought back brilliantly to reduce the deficit to one, and the team looked like making that 5-5 on the penultimate hole, when Cantlay left himself two feet for a birdie at the par three.
However, his singles opponent was an inspired Fleetwood, who served notice of what was to come during overtime with his own birdie from 17 feet to keep his team in the lead.
There was even more drama at the 15th, with Thomas needing to chip in for birdie to take the match to overtime. After having the flag removed, he rose to the occasion, the match was tied at 5-5 and TGL had its second overtime after Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links GC beat Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf in the same manner in week four.
Overtime features a best-of-three, closest-to-the-pin competition to get nearest to the pin, with each player taking a shot against an opponent, and Atlanta Drive took an early lead when Horschel got a couple of feet closer than Rose.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Thomas then piled further pressure on Los Angeles when he got to within eight feet. Step forward Fleetwood, who judged his effort brilliantly, landing the ball perfectly on the green and watching it disappear into the hole to level things up.
TOMMY FLEETWOOD DOES IT AGAIN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/r5qPJOeQzSFebruary 17, 2025
While that was undoubtedly one of the highlights of TGL's first season so far, the celebrations proved premature. It all came down to Theegala and Cantlay, with the Atlanta Drive GC player bringing all of his Ryder Cup experience to bear by landing his effort closer than his opponent to deny Fleetwood’s team in the most dramatic of circumstances.
However, while it was a case of so near yet so far for Fleetwood and his teammates, his hole out alone ensured a packed day of TGL action began with a bang.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Honda LPGA Thailand Prize Money Payout 2025
Patty Tavatanakit defends her title as the limited field competes for an eye-catching first prize
By Mike Hall Published
-
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld Prize Money Payout 2025
Jake Knapp defends his title as players compete for a first prize of over $1m at Vidanta Vallarta
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Announces Competitive Return Date Following Mother's Death
The 15-time Major champion pulled out of the event at Torrey Pines following the death of his mother, Kultida, but is planning a quick return to the game
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
TGL Week 5 - All The Information You Need For The Bumper Four Game Week
The fifth TGL week features a Presidents Day triple-header at the SoFi Center, with a fourth match the day after
By Mike Hall Published
-
TGL Announces Mid-Season Rules Update After Early Feedback
Following early-season feedback on the tactical tool, TGL officials have decided to implement a number of rule changes involving The Hammer...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
TGL Tech Malfunction Creates Confusion In LA’s Win Over Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common
During Tuesday night's TGL contest, a Tommy Fleetwood shot was not accurately tracked by the technology and led to a confusing moment at SoFi Center
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
3 Tweaks We Would Make To The Rules Of TGL
TGL has made an encouraging start and been well received by fans, but there are a few tweaks we would implement to ensure it reaches the next level...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club - TGL Week 5 Preview
The fifth TGL match sees Rory McIlroy make his second successive appearance as his Boston Common Golf takes on Los Angeles Golf Club - here is all the key information about the contest
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Doing What We Wanted It To Do' - Why Rory McIlroy Will Not Be Disappointed With TGL's Lower Week 4 TV Ratings
Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links saw off McIlroy's Boston Common in overtime on Monday night, but the big-time match didn't result in huge TV ratings...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
TGL Standings: Full League Table And Results After Week 4
Currently, four matches have been played in the TGL, with the SoFi Cup standings beginning to take shape at the end of January
By Matt Cradock Published