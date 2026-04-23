Zurich Classic Format: How The Team Aspect Works

The PGA Tour returns to TPC Louisiana this week for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. But how does the team format work for this event, with players pairing up for fourball and foursomes across all four rounds?

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Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak shake hands after winning the 2025 Zurich Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Tour heads to New Orleans this week for the Zurich Classic. This event is the only team tournament on the current schedule, with PGA Tour stars combining to compete for the title. Here is how the format works.

Thursday's first round will begin with a four-ball better-ball format. This means that both players in the pair will play their own ball for every shot. At the end of each hole, whoever makes the lowest score out of the duo, their score is counted towards the team total in relation to par.

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The Strategy Behind Pairs Formats

The Zurich Classic is played at TPC Louisiana, with 2026 marking the ninth year that this tournament has been played in pairs.

Three of the four par 3s on this course are on odd-numbered holes, the third, ninth and 17th.

One member of the team may be a significantly better par 3 or iron player than the other, so they are more likely to tee off on the odd holes in foursomes.

TPC Louisiana boasts sturdy one-shotters, as they all typically play over 200 yards, so a strong mid-to-long iron player is required to give a pair a good chance at making par or birdie.

The four par 5s at the Zurich Classic are split evenly between odd and even holes, so it is harder for a pair to forge a strategy for these holes, even if one player is statistically better on par 5s. This could be scoring average, go for it rate or simply greens and fairways in regulation.

TPC Louisiana demands length off the tee, as it stretches out to 7,425 yards for the tournament. But precision is also paramount, making the team element of this competition fascinating.

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak hold the Zurich Classic trophy after their 2025 victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Broadly, the majority of PGA Tour veterans are excellent all-round players, so strategy may potentially have less of an impact.

However, there is undeniably a schematic element to playing foursomes, in terms of who is hitting each shot. But this applies to fourball as well, where one player may opt for a more aggressive approach, in pursuit of birdies, while the other teammate could play conservatively to secure pars.

Low scoring is typical at the Zurich Classic, with the winning total between 20 and 30 under par. Last year, Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak were victorious, amassing a 28-under-par winning total to win by one shot over the Hojgaard twins.

Novak and Griffin were a combined 21-under in fourball and just seven-under in foursomes, but held on for the title.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week's RBC Heritage champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, is teaming up with his brother Alex, who won the Hero Indian Open in his last start.

This will be the fourth time the Fitzpatrick brothers are playing in the Zurich Classic, with their best finish a T11 in 2024. A win would earn Alex a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

— cantworkitout on April 20, 2026

There is a cut at this event, with the top 33 teams making it through to the weekend.

Other notable matchups include youngsters Luke Clanton and Blades Brown, Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge, as well as Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry.

Only two of the world's top 30 players are in the field this week, which is plausibly an indictment of the current PGA Tour schedule, with this event sandwiched in between the Masters and the PGA Championship, alongside multiple Signature Events.

A contrasting composition to individual stroke play is always refreshing, and since the WGC-Match Play event in Austin left the schedule in 2024, the Zurich is the only time we get to experience a different format.

Zurich Classic format

  • Day one: Fourballs
  • Day two: Foursomes
  • Day three: Fourballs
  • Day four: Foursomes
Ben Roberts
Ben Roberts
News Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly in April 2026, doing work experience as a news writer covering all aspects of the professional game. He started playing golf around the age of 12, and still plays frequently each week, boasting a 3 handicap. He never wears a glove while playing, but that hasn't stopped him from competing in county and club tournaments since a young age. 

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