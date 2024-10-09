What Happens If Keegan Bradley Makes Team USA’s Ryder Cup Side As A Player? The Home Captain Has Outlined Plan B
A return to form means the Major-winning American could yet earn a place on the team for the 2025 contest
Keegan Bradley admits that it’s been “a crazy couple of months”. He’s the US Ryder Cup captain, for now, but his form towards the end of the season suggests he has a fair chance of qualifying for the team as a player.
Bradley, who recently clinched the winning putt for the US at the Presidents Cup, was a surprise choice when the PGA of America named him captain in July, with many expecting 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods to take the role on.
“My passion and appreciation for golf's greatest team event have never been stronger,” said the 2011 PGA Championship winner, who was on the losing side in his two appearances as a player – in 2012 and 2014.
“I look forward to beginning preparations,” he added, and although he’s still very much focused on doing just that, he admits that he harbours hopes of playing in the event.
“You know, every vice captain that I am choosing will know that this is a possibility,” he said, when asked whether there was a Plan B in play in case he made the side.
“So they will know what's going on in that way. I also have John Wood who has come on. But I think my vice captains are all going to be more than capable of doing this, and I hope some day they will all be captains.
“But again, we're so far away from that that I'm really focused on being a captain right now.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Asked what he thought the challenges would be of trying to play and captain, Bradley, who won the BMW Championship in August, said it would be “a really difficult job.”
“I made a promise to myself that I'm not going to worry about this until the time comes if I do,” he said. “It's really difficult to make the American Team every year; you have to go out and really perform.
“Like I said, right now, my focus is on being a captain but I'm still a full-time player. I'm still playing in all the Majors and all the big events next year. So I have a real shot at doing this.
“For now, I'm focusing on my guys and getting them ready to go.”
Meanwhile, both Bradley and his European counterpart Luke Donald have confirmed that LIV golfers will be considered for their respective 12-man teams.
Speaking in New York at a Year to Go Media Event, Bradley said: Bradley said: “For us, I'm going to take the 12 best players. So if we feel like there's a few guys there, one guy, two guys, whatever it is, then we're going to do that.
“But we're too far out to figure out how this is all going to play out. But we're definitely going to take the 12 best players however that shakes out.”
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
I Dare You To Find A Cheaper Pair Of Ecco Women’s Golf Shoes
Don't miss out on this incredible saving on this popular women's Ecco golf shoe, which is now up to a mammoth 78% off!
By Alison Root Published
-
Rory McIlroy Books Early 2025 Appearance As Historic Title Awaits
The World No.3 is looking ahead to 2025 after an up-and-down season - and he'll once again start the year in the Middle East
By Michael Weston Published
-
'It Definitely Would Test Me' - Korn Ferry Tour Grad Targets Spot On Team USA Ryder Cup Roster
Make a note of the name - this is an exciting player with lofty ambitions
By Michael Weston Published
-
5 Burning Questions With A Year To Go Until The 2025 Ryder Cup
It's exactly a year to go before the Ryder Cup gets underway at Bethpage Black and, with 365 days left until the first tee shot, there are still a lot of questions that need answering...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Players Eligible For Ryder Cup And PGA Championship, Says PGA Of America
The PGA of America has made LIV Golfers eligible for the US Ryder Cup team and PGA Championship
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
'Rahmbo In The Ryder Cup Is An Absolute Animal' But Shane Lowry Torn On Rule Change Row
Shane Lowry desperately wants Jon Rahm on the European team but questions if there's "one person bigger than the Ryder Cup" to validate rules being changed
By Paul Higham Published
-
'The Ryder Cup Is Bigger Than Just The Match' - Padraig Harrington Has His Say On Jon Rahm Eligibility
Padraig Harrington says he's a renowned stickler for the rules, which influences his take on whether Jon Rahm should be eligible for the Ryder Cup
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Jon Absolutely Knows What Is Required' - Luke Donald Says Ryder Cup Rules Won't Change, Even For Rahm
Luke Donald says Ryder Cup eligibility rules won't be changed even for a player as important as Jon Rahm
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Want To Do What's Best For The Team' - Keegan Bradley Facing Presidents Cup Dilemma
Keegan Bradley is facing a dilemma over whether playing in the Presidents Cup will be better or worse as preparation for his Ryder Cup captaincy
By Paul Higham Published
-
Luke Donald Announces One Big Change To European Ryder Cup Qualifying Process
Team Europe's Ryder Cup qualifying window begins later this month at the Betfred British Masters
By Jonny Leighfield Published