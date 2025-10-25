Taisei Nagasaki Leads Asia Pacific Amateur Championship With A Round To Play

Taisei Nagasaki of Japan leads the 16th Asia Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates GC with a place in The Open and the Masters to play for.

Japan’s Taisei Nagasaki leads the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai after the third round. He is now just one good round away from earning spots in both next year’s Open Championship and Masters Tournament – prizes that go to the champion.

Nagasaki made the first big move on Saturday. He raced to the turn in four-under-par 31 before stalling somewhat at the start of the back nine, dropping a shot at the 12th. He bounced back with a birdie at the par five 13th.

He then turned on the afterburners with another run of three straight birdies from the 15th to reach seven-under for the day and 17-under for the championship. It’s the lowest 54-hole score in AAC history.

Nagasaki is confident of making it in the game. “I believe I have more desire to win this tournament than any player in the field,” he said. “I want to win The Masters by the time I’m 27.”

Another Japanese player Rintaro Nakano is Nagasaki’s closest challenger. The 21-year-old shot 71 to reach 12-under, five back of Nagasaki.

Thailand’s Fifa Laopakdee is six back of Nagasaki on 11-under. He played a.solid round of 70 but was disappointed to close with a bogey six for the second straight day.

Australia’s Billy Dowling played an excellent back nine to get to 10-under for the tournament. Dowling, who finished runner-up in this year’s Scottish Amateur Championship, birdied four of his last five holes enroute to a 68.

Vietnam’s Khanh Hung Le is also on 10-under. Aged just 17 Hung Le has committed to play for the University of Illinois.

Overnight co-leader, Australia’s Harry Takis had a disaster on the 5th hole. His tee shot couldn’t be found and quite possibly had become lodged at the top of one of the palm trees down the left side.

Japan’s Kanichiro Katano made a hole-in-one on the 11th hole. He finished with 68 for an eight-under par, three-round total.

“I need to focus on one shot at a time tomorrow,” said Nagasaki. “I have to stay in the moment.”

Following the success of the early instalments of the AAC, further elite international amateur tournaments have been founded, including the Latin America Amateur Championship and the Women’s Asia Pacific Championship.

