Fifa Laopakdee Secures Open And Masters Spots By Winning Asia Pacific Amateur Championship

Thailand’s Fifa Laopakdee won the 16th Asia Pacific Amateur Championship and will play next year’s Open and Masters Tournament.

Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand came through a playoff against Japan’s Taisei Nagasaki at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai to become the first Thai winner of the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC).

Laopakdee and Nagasaki tied through 72 holes on 15-under-par meaning extra holes were required to decide the result of the competition.

On the first extra hole – the par-5 18th at Emirates GC, Nagasaki laid up with his second while Laopakdee played a strong second shot through the green. Both men got up-and-down for birdie.

With the win Laopakdee, an Arizona State player, will start in next year’s Masters and The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

“I stuck to the plan I created at the beginning of the week,” he said. “I’ve just gone shot by shot and enjoyed it with my caddy. I had an amazing battle with Taisei. It’s unreal to play in The Masters and The Open. I will be the first Thai amateur player in The Masters. I can’t believe it.”

Japan’s Taisei Nagasaki started the final round with a five-shot lead having set the tournament scoring record for 54-holes at 17-under.

The youngster has also earned an exemption into next year’s Amateur Championship.

Australia’s Harry Takis finished with an eagle three to reach 12-under and finish alone in fourth.

Fellow Australian Billy Dowling, who finished runner-up in this year’s Scottish Amateur Championship, had a less positive finish. He found water on the last and closed with a bogey to fall into a tie for 5th on 11-under.

Vietnam’s Khanh Hung Le also finished on 11-under. Aged just 17 Hung Le has committed to play for the University of Illinois.

Following the success of the early instalments of the AAC, further elite international amateur tournaments have been founded, including the Latin America Amateur Championship and the Women’s Asia Pacific Championship.

Next year’s Asia Pacific Amateur Championship will be held at the spectacular Te Arai Links South Course in New Zealand.

