Three-Way Tie In Asia Pacific Amateur Championship After Day 1
Three players fired excellent opening rounds of 66 to lead the 16th Asia Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates Golf Club.
Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand, Billy Dowling of Australia and Vietnam’s Khanh Le Hung lead the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai after the opening round.
Thailand’s Fifa Laopakdee was among the early starters and he came charging out of the blocks with three birdies in his first four holes.
Starting from the 10th tee, the Arizona State student then closed out his front nine with three straight birdies to turn in six-under-par.
Although he cooled somewhat over his second nine, he still came back in level par, 35 to post a fine opening round of 66.
Laopakdee started the event as the top-ranked player in the field. The 20-year-old Thai golfer is 53rd on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Australia’s Billy Dowling followed Laopakdee in, also with a 66. The 20-year-old is playing in his third AAC. On home soil at Royal Melbourne in 2023, he was in second spot through 54 holes before fading to finish 10th.
Dowling, who finished runner-up in this year’s Scottish Amateur Championship, made eight birdies in a scintillating round. He finished with a three at the difficult ninth hole to finish six-under.
“I putted well and really got on with my caddy today,” he said. “It’s special to play well somewhere big names haave competed and won.”
Vietnam’s Khanh Hung Le was the third player to post a 66. Aged just 17 Hung Le has committed to play for the University of Illinois.
The Vietnamese player, whose dad is caddying for him, had a clean scorecard featuring four birdies and an eagle. He closed with two birdies to finish at six-under.
Hung Le has already enjoyed success in the amateur game. Earlier this year he won the Juan Sebastian Munoz Cup in Colombia.
“It was good,” he said. “I stuck to my gameplan and didn’t get frustrated.”
Japan’s Rintaro Nakano, another of the pre-tournament favourites, made a strong start to his campaign. Carding four birdies, an eagle on the 13th and just one dropped shot, The Japanese player who finished in third place on home soil last year finished with five-under-par 67.
Home player Sam Mullane, Australia’s Harry Takis and Japan's Taisei Nagasaki also carded 67s.
The winner of the AAC earns a place in both The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and the 2026 Masters Tournament, plus an exemption for The Amateur Championship, the runner up or runners up gain a place in The Open Qualifying Series and the top-three will receive an exemption into The Amateur Championship
The top prizes are significant and can be life-changing for the individuals who secure them but is trying not to think too far ahead.
“It feels like another tournament,” said Billy Dowling. “It’s my third time and that helps me with the pressure. I’m trying to stay in the moment.”
The AAC was founded in 2009, a joint venture between The R&A, The Masters Tournament and the Asia Pacific Golf Federation. The event has played a significant role in growing the game in the region and around the world.
2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is a two-time former champion and 2022 Open champion Cam Smith is an alumni of the event. Following the success of the early instalments of the AAC, further elite international amateur tournaments have been founded, including the Latin America Amateur Championship and the Women’s Asia Pacific Championship.
Since 2024 The R&A has also hosted the Africa Amateur Championship and its women’s equivalent.
It was announced this morning that the 17th AAC will take place at the spectacular Te Arai Links South Course in New Zealand.
It will be the second time the championship has been played in New Zealand. Royal Wellington welcomed the event in 2017 when China’s Juxin Lin won the first of his two titles.
The 16th Asia Pacific Amateur Championship is being contested over 72 holes at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, culminating on Sunday.
