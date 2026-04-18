Who Is Pierceson Coody’s Caddie?

Since turning professional in 2022, Pierceson Coody has been making steady progress in his career.

The American, who is the grandson of 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody, earned his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.

Though he could only keep conditional status for the 2025 season, he regained his full card at the first attempt by finishing 12th on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list that year.

In the early part of his pro career, Coody’s caddie was Daniel Gregory, while he has also enlisted the services of his dad, Kyle, including for his Major debut at the 2021 US Open.

However, in more recent times, the talented player has been working with Ryan Boshoven.

Denver-born Boshoven is no stranger to high-level golf, having been an NCAA Division I college golfer for five years at the University of Northern Colorado before graduating in 2012.

After putting his Master's degree in sport administration to good use in various roles, including on the Symetra Tour and the LPGA Tour, he turned to caddying.

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Among the players Boshoven has worked for are David Lipsky, Dewi Weber, Charlie Saxon, Callum Tarren and Grant Hirschman.

Callum Tarren is among the players Boshoven has caddied for (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2021, Hirschman gave an example of the motivation skills of Boshoven. Following a top-20 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he explained to PGATour.com: “My caddie, Ryan Boshoven, just kept reminding me the whole week that this is where you need to be each week.

“He said, ‘Look around, this is where you need to be. You belong. We didn’t do anything great this week, and you finished top 20. This is what you can do every single week.’”

With Boshoven alongside him, Coody seems set to keep his full PGA Tour card for the long haul this time around, with impressive results in 2026, including T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open and T16 in Signature Event, the Genesis Invitational.

Meanwhile, after three rounds of another Signature Event, the RBC Heritage, he was again in contention with Boshoven’s help, suggesting the partnership is going from strength to strength.