Ludvig Aberg Career Earnings: How Much Money Has The Young PGA Star Made?

Ludvig Aberg may only be 26-years-old, but the young Swedish golfer is one of the most composed and competent players on the PGA Tour.

He really made his breakthrough back in 2023, when he won The RSM Classic. However, it was his win at Torrey Pines for The Genesis Invitational in 2025 that truly proved he was stepping up his game.

Now, Aberg is on course for victory at The Players Championship this weekend. Going into the final round, he holds a three-stroke lead and could land a massive $4.5m payday if he holds his nerve.

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Born in Eslov, in Sweden, Aberg came over to the States in 2019 to attend Texas Tech University. He would later go on to become the number one ranked amateur golfer in the world, holding that position for a whopping 29 weeks.

Aberg's impact on the PGA Tour was immediate. But it almost didn't happen at all, as he was offered a place on the newly-founded LIV Golf circuit in 2022. Aberg turned down that $2.5m offer, instead opting to stick with his studies in Texas and pursue a PGA card. He went on to win the Ben Hogan Award for being the best college player in the United States.

After turning pro in the summer of 2023, Aberg made his debut at the RBC Canadian Open, where he landed a T25 finish. He didn't have to wait long for his first top 10 finish, either, achieving that feat at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, ending up tied for fourth place.

His first win as a professional came on the DP World Tour, winning the Omega European Masters at the start of September 2023. That victory clinched him a prize of roughly $562,000 (wins in Europe are paid in Euros so we have to go for the current exchange rate to get a figure in US dollars). The win also helped Aberg catch the eye of Luke Donald, who named him in his Ryder Cup team for 2023's successful trip to Rome.

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That adventure clearly gave Aberg confidence and momentum. One week after the Ryder Cup, he returned to the PGA Tour with a T2 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship. By November 2023, he had won his first title on the Tour, finishing at the top of the leaderboard at the RSM Classic with a record-equalling 72-hole score of 253.

It's safe to say that was a positive first season on the Tour. Aberg earned a total of $3,144,994, including a cool $1.51m from the RSM Classic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024 season didn't bring any victories for Aberg, but he more than tripled his yearly earnings. He ended the season with winnings of $9,833,547, with three runner-up finishes helping rack up that handsome sum.

Aberg was solo second at both the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and at The Masters in 2024, with a $2.16m reward for both. Incredibly, that was his debut at Augusta National for The Masters and his first involvement in any Major. He climbed to number six in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) shortly after.

He also bagged a T2 finish at the BMW Championship later in the year, finishing just one shot behind eventual winner Keegan Bradley. Aberg took home just over $1.5m for that achievement.

Interestingly, 2025 saw Aberg secure his second win on the Tour, but he did end up earning slightly less than the previous year. His total earnings for last year was $8,276,973.

Winning The Genesis Invitational in February 2025 landed Aberg a massive prize of $4m, as a birdie on the final hole saw the Swede record a final-round score of 66, beating Maverick McNealy by just one stroke.

Clearly, Aberg enjoys himself at Augusta. He was tied for the lead with just two holes to go, but eventually slipped away from Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose before their playoff. Aberg ended up seventh, but still took home $703,500 for his efforts.

He finished last season fairly strong, too. Aberg recorded a T8 finish at the Scottish Open, T9 at FedEx St. Jude, and T7 at the BMW Championship. Those three events alone added another $1.38m to his winnings for the year.

Aberg has found some rhythm in 2026 of late. He finished third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the start of March to earn $1.2m. However, it's his work at The Players Championship 2026 that will really transform his season and take his career to the next level, if he can get over the line on Sunday evening.

Swipe to scroll horizontally LUDVIG ABERG CAREER EARNINGS: YEAR BY YEAR Year PGA Tour Earnings DP World Tour Earnings Total 2023 $3,144,994 $733,276* $3,878,270* 2024 $9,833,547 $10,842* $9,844,389* 2025 $8,276,973 $667,588* $8,944,561* 2026 $1,537,875 $0 $1,537,875 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 TOTAL $24,205,095*

*total includes modern exchange-rate figures