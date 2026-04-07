Brandon Holtz Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer

To say Brandon Holtz has had variety during his adult life would be an understatement, with several strings to his bow before claiming one of amateur golf’s biggest titles.

Here are 10 things to know about the Illinois player, who is one of the six amateurs in the 2026 Masters field...

Brandon Holtz Facts

1. Brandon Holtz played basketball for Illinois State University between 2005 and 2009.

2. After graduating, he played professional golf on the mini tour circuit for six years.

3. It wasn’t lucrative, and, eventually, he paid $200 to the USGA to become a reinstated amateur.

4. Holtz won the 2025 US Mid-Amateur, beating Jeg Coughlin III 3 and 2 in the 36-hole final at Troon Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

5. He was 38 at the time.

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6. It was his first USGA championship appearance.

7. The win ensured it won’t be his last – he will also appear in the 2026 US Open, while he also received an invite to the 2026 Masters.

Brandon Holtz earned a place at The Masters thanks to his US Mid-Amateur win (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. He is a realtor in his native Bloomington, Illinois.

9. His favorite club is the driver, in large part because of his dad Jeff’s insistence as a child that he hit driver off the tee.

10. Holtz’s dad also caddied for him during his US Mid-Amateur victory.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brandon Holtz Bio From Bloomington, Illinois Turned Pro 2009 Reinstated amateur 2024

Brandon Holtz Amateur Wins