Brandon Holtz Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer
Brandon Holtz had a big success in 2025, but golf’s not the only sport where he has excelled
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To say Brandon Holtz has had variety during his adult life would be an understatement, with several strings to his bow before claiming one of amateur golf’s biggest titles.
Here are 10 things to know about the Illinois player, who is one of the six amateurs in the 2026 Masters field...
Brandon Holtz Facts
1. Brandon Holtz played basketball for Illinois State University between 2005 and 2009.
2. After graduating, he played professional golf on the mini tour circuit for six years.
3. It wasn’t lucrative, and, eventually, he paid $200 to the USGA to become a reinstated amateur.
4. Holtz won the 2025 US Mid-Amateur, beating Jeg Coughlin III 3 and 2 in the 36-hole final at Troon Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
5. He was 38 at the time.
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6. It was his first USGA championship appearance.
7. The win ensured it won’t be his last – he will also appear in the 2026 US Open, while he also received an invite to the 2026 Masters.
8. He is a realtor in his native Bloomington, Illinois.
9. His favorite club is the driver, in large part because of his dad Jeff’s insistence as a child that he hit driver off the tee.
10. Holtz’s dad also caddied for him during his US Mid-Amateur victory.
From
Bloomington, Illinois
Turned Pro
2009
Reinstated amateur
2024
Brandon Holtz Amateur Wins
- 2025 US Mid-Amateur Championship
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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