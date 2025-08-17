Portland Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The LPGA Tour season has been continuing this week at Columbia Edgewater Country Club with one of the smaller prize purses this year...
The Standard Portland Classic concludes today, where Japan's Akie Iwai leads Evian Championship winner Grace Kim by two strokes through 54 holes at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.
The historic Oregon tournament was first played in 1972 and holds the title for the oldest continuous event on the LPGA Tour. Big names to lift the trophy through the years include Nancy Lopez, Annika Sorenstam, Lorena Ochoa, Cristie Kerr, Suzann Pettersen, Brooke Henderson, Stacy Lewis and Jin Young Ko.
Iwai is trying to become the latest name on that list as well as joining her sister, Chisato as a champion in 2025 and is only 18 holes away from making it happen. Should she do so, the 23-year-old would also scoop the impressive top prize.
There is a grand total of $2 million up for grabs in Portland this week, with the champion collecting $300,000 - up from the $262,500 won by Moriya Jutanugarn last year, where the total prize pool was $1.75m. Those who finish fourth or higher are also guaranteed a six-figure check.
As well as the financial rewards, another key perk to winning the Portland Classic is the 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer.
Players are continuing their season-long battle to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship and bank as much of the lucrative purse as they can, which was $11 million in 2024.
Below, we've listed the complete prize money payout for the Standard Portland Classic.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Standard Portland Classic Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$300,000
2nd
$188,651
3rd
$136,853
4th
$105,866
5th
$85,211
6th
$69,718
7th
$58,356
8th
$51,127
9th
$45,962
10th
$41,831
11th
$38,731
12th
$36,149
13th
$33,877
14th
$31,812
15th
$29,952
16th
$28,300
17th
$26,855
18th
$25,615
19th
$24,582
20th
$23,755
21st
$22,930
22nd
$22,103
23rd
$21,278
24th
$20,450
25th
$19,728
26th
$19,005
27th
$18,281
28th
$17,558
29th
$16,836
30th
$16,216
31st
$15,596
32nd
$14,976
33rd
$14,356
34th
$13,736
35th
$13,221
36th
$12,704
37th
$12,189
38th
$11,671
39th
$11,154
40th
$10,741
41st
$10,329
42nd
$9,916
43rd
$9,502
44th
$9,089
45th
$8,779
46th
$8,469
47th
$8,159
48th
$7,849
49th
$7,539
50th
$7,229
51st
$7,024
52nd
$6,817
53rd
$6,609
54th
$6,404
55th
$6,197
56th
$5,990
57th
$5,784
58th
$5,577
59th
$5,372
60th
$5,164
61st
$5,062
62nd
$4,957
63rd
$4,854
64th
$4,752
65th
$4,647
WHERE IS THE PORTLAND CLASSIC BEING PLAYED?
The 2025 Standard Portland Classic is being played at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon. It is a private course designed by A.V. Macan located to the west of Portland International airport and just south of the Columbia river.
It was originally opened in July 1925 and has hosted multiple tournaments on both the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour through history. Columbia Edgewater has staged the Portland Classic over 30 times while hosting the Portland Open Invitational on the PGA Tour four times during the 1960s.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.