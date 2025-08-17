Portland Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The Standard Portland Classic concludes today, where Japan's Akie Iwai leads Evian Championship winner Grace Kim by two strokes through 54 holes at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

The historic Oregon tournament was first played in 1972 and holds the title for the oldest continuous event on the LPGA Tour. Big names to lift the trophy through the years include Nancy Lopez, Annika Sorenstam, Lorena Ochoa, Cristie Kerr, Suzann Pettersen, Brooke Henderson, Stacy Lewis and Jin Young Ko.

Iwai is trying to become the latest name on that list as well as joining her sister, Chisato as a champion in 2025 and is only 18 holes away from making it happen. Should she do so, the 23-year-old would also scoop the impressive top prize.

There is a grand total of $2 million up for grabs in Portland this week, with the champion collecting $300,000 - up from the $262,500 won by Moriya Jutanugarn last year, where the total prize pool was $1.75m. Those who finish fourth or higher are also guaranteed a six-figure check.

As well as the financial rewards, another key perk to winning the Portland Classic is the 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer.

Players are continuing their season-long battle to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship and bank as much of the lucrative purse as they can, which was $11 million in 2024.

Below, we've listed the complete prize money payout for the Standard Portland Classic.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $188,651 3rd $136,853 4th $105,866 5th $85,211 6th $69,718 7th $58,356 8th $51,127 9th $45,962 10th $41,831 11th $38,731 12th $36,149 13th $33,877 14th $31,812 15th $29,952 16th $28,300 17th $26,855 18th $25,615 19th $24,582 20th $23,755 21st $22,930 22nd $22,103 23rd $21,278 24th $20,450 25th $19,728 26th $19,005 27th $18,281 28th $17,558 29th $16,836 30th $16,216 31st $15,596 32nd $14,976 33rd $14,356 34th $13,736 35th $13,221 36th $12,704 37th $12,189 38th $11,671 39th $11,154 40th $10,741 41st $10,329 42nd $9,916 43rd $9,502 44th $9,089 45th $8,779 46th $8,469 47th $8,159 48th $7,849 49th $7,539 50th $7,229 51st $7,024 52nd $6,817 53rd $6,609 54th $6,404 55th $6,197 56th $5,990 57th $5,784 58th $5,577 59th $5,372 60th $5,164 61st $5,062 62nd $4,957 63rd $4,854 64th $4,752 65th $4,647

WHERE IS THE PORTLAND CLASSIC BEING PLAYED?

The 2025 Standard Portland Classic is being played at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon. It is a private course designed by A.V. Macan located to the west of Portland International airport and just south of the Columbia river.

It was originally opened in July 1925 and has hosted multiple tournaments on both the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour through history. Columbia Edgewater has staged the Portland Classic over 30 times while hosting the Portland Open Invitational on the PGA Tour four times during the 1960s.