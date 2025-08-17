Portland Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The LPGA Tour season has been continuing this week at Columbia Edgewater Country Club with one of the smaller prize purses this year...

Moriya Jutanugarn poses with the Standard Portland Classic trophy following her win in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Standard Portland Classic concludes today, where Japan's Akie Iwai leads Evian Championship winner Grace Kim by two strokes through 54 holes at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

The historic Oregon tournament was first played in 1972 and holds the title for the oldest continuous event on the LPGA Tour. Big names to lift the trophy through the years include Nancy Lopez, Annika Sorenstam, Lorena Ochoa, Cristie Kerr, Suzann Pettersen, Brooke Henderson, Stacy Lewis and Jin Young Ko.

Iwai is trying to become the latest name on that list as well as joining her sister, Chisato as a champion in 2025 and is only 18 holes away from making it happen. Should she do so, the 23-year-old would also scoop the impressive top prize.

There is a grand total of $2 million up for grabs in Portland this week, with the champion collecting $300,000 - up from the $262,500 won by Moriya Jutanugarn last year, where the total prize pool was $1.75m. Those who finish fourth or higher are also guaranteed a six-figure check.

As well as the financial rewards, another key perk to winning the Portland Classic is the 500 Race to the CME Globe points on offer.

Akie Iwai raises her putter in an act of appreciation towards the crowd during the 2025 Standard Portland Classic

Akie Iwai raises her putter towards the crowd during the 2025 Standard Portland Classic

Players are continuing their season-long battle to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship and bank as much of the lucrative purse as they can, which was $11 million in 2024.

Below, we've listed the complete prize money payout for the Standard Portland Classic.

Standard Portland Classic Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$300,000

2nd

$188,651

3rd

$136,853

4th

$105,866

5th

$85,211

6th

$69,718

7th

$58,356

8th

$51,127

9th

$45,962

10th

$41,831

11th

$38,731

12th

$36,149

13th

$33,877

14th

$31,812

15th

$29,952

16th

$28,300

17th

$26,855

18th

$25,615

19th

$24,582

20th

$23,755

21st

$22,930

22nd

$22,103

23rd

$21,278

24th

$20,450

25th

$19,728

26th

$19,005

27th

$18,281

28th

$17,558

29th

$16,836

30th

$16,216

31st

$15,596

32nd

$14,976

33rd

$14,356

34th

$13,736

35th

$13,221

36th

$12,704

37th

$12,189

38th

$11,671

39th

$11,154

40th

$10,741

41st

$10,329

42nd

$9,916

43rd

$9,502

44th

$9,089

45th

$8,779

46th

$8,469

47th

$8,159

48th

$7,849

49th

$7,539

50th

$7,229

51st

$7,024

52nd

$6,817

53rd

$6,609

54th

$6,404

55th

$6,197

56th

$5,990

57th

$5,784

58th

$5,577

59th

$5,372

60th

$5,164

61st

$5,062

62nd

$4,957

63rd

$4,854

64th

$4,752

65th

$4,647

WHERE IS THE PORTLAND CLASSIC BEING PLAYED?

The 2025 Standard Portland Classic is being played at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon. It is a private course designed by A.V. Macan located to the west of Portland International airport and just south of the Columbia river.

It was originally opened in July 1925 and has hosted multiple tournaments on both the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour through history. Columbia Edgewater has staged the Portland Classic over 30 times while hosting the Portland Open Invitational on the PGA Tour four times during the 1960s.

