Get to know the former world number one Ariya Jutanugarn with these facts.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Ariya Jutanugarn

A world-class competitor and winner for a number of years now, Ariya Jutnaguarn is a Major-winner and is one of very few golfers to get to world number one.

Get to know her a little better with these facts.

1. Jutanugarn was born on the 23rd of November, 1995.

2. Ariya has an older sister Moriya, who is also a professional golfer. She has won two times on the LPGA Tour.

3. Their parents are father Somboon and mother Narumon and they have four older half-siblings through their father. For a time the two sisters travelled with their parents, who handle their business and financial affairs. The parents own a professional golf shop at the Rose Garden Golf Course near Bangkok

4. She cites her Dad as the reason she started playing golf.

Jutanugarn said; “My dad opened a golf equipment shop when I was very young. Given that I was a real live wire and couldn’t sit still, dad did not want me running around so he gave me a putter.”

5. She became the number one ranked golfer in the Women’s World Golf Rankings in June 2017. She has held the ranking for a total of 23 weeks in her career so far.

6. Jutanugarn has won 12 times on the LPGA Tour, two of which were Major Championships. Her first Major title came at the 2016 Ricoh Women’s British Open, and second at the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open.

With her Open victory, she became the first Major winner, male or female, from Thailand.

7. Jutanugarn’s story was made into a movie called Tee Shot: Ariya Jutanugarn. The biopic follows her journey to the LPGA tour, from child prodigy to her number-one ranking in the world. It has a ranking of 6.6 out of 10 on IMDB.

8. Ariya shot 65 to lead after the first round of the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Sadly she had to withdraw because of a knee injury.

“It was really disappointing especially after leading through the first round but I had to take the decision to withdraw for the long term without causing more damage to my left knee,” Jutanugarn said.

9. She was a member of Team Thailand at the inaugural International Crown and posted a 1-2-1 record.

10. She has said she likes to play tennis, swim and watch Thai dramas.

