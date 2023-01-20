Signed Scotty Cameron Headlines Latest Tiger Woods Memorabilia Up For Auction
Custom made putter and signed pin sheet among Tiger Woods memorabilia going up for auction
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
There seems to be an almost unlimited amount of stock available from the Tiger Woods collection going up for auction – with the latest being a signed Scotty Cameron putter which has already attracted bids of $30,000.
Various items from the career of the 15-time Major champion have been going under the hammer over the last year or so, some fetching huge selling prices with another signed Scotty Cameron sold for over $300,000.
A trademark Sunday red shirt worn by Woods at the 2010 Masters went for $139,349, a glove from his incredible 15-stroke victory at the 2000 US Open was sold for $96,198 and a Nike putter fetched $18,830.
Top of the bill were the set of irons that Woods supposedly used to win the Tiger Slam, and they were sold for a whopping $5 million when put under auction last year.
The current putter up for grabs with Golden Age Auctions (opens in new tab) is a custom made Scotty Cameron Newport II Red Dot Putter, with a certificate of authenticity on which Cameron describes it as “made for Tiger Woods.”
The flat stick was made for the 82-time winner “circa 1999 to very early 2000s” and was previously auctioned off at Woods’ Tiger Jam charity even in 2005.
Also up for grabs is a pin sheet from that remarkable play-off for the 2008 US Open signed by both Woods and Rocco Mediate – who pushed the one-legged Tiger all the way at Torrey Pines.
“Golf collecting was gaining in popularity leading up to COVID, but the pandemic added fuel to the fire,” Ryan Carey, founder and president of Golden Age Golf Auctions, told the PGA Tour website. “Collectibles in all categories started seeing a flood of new collectors enter the hobby, and prices started soaring as a result.
“Golf was already seen as under-appreciated and undervalued, so this growth was especially evident in the golf collecting industry.
"So right now, we’re in a period where golf collectors are racing to find quality pieces of Tiger Woods memorabilia – both for their personal collections and for the fact that they believe the best items will be great investments.”
Other items up for auction include tickets and signed flags from various events Woods won at over the years, along with items from the likes of Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth along with legends such as Jack Nicklaus and Seve Ballesteros.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Paige Spiranac Launches Subscription Golf Instruction Site
The social media personality has unveiled OnlyPaige, her new subscription service that offers a range of exclusive content
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Jon Rahm's World Ranking Misery Set To Continue At American Express
Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay could become world No.1 this weekend but even a win not enough for Jon Rahm
By Paul Higham • Published