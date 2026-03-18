'He Provides A Level Of Comfort On The Golf Course For Me That Probably No One Else In The World Could' - Rory McIlroy Praises Caddie Harry Diamond Ahead Of The Masters

Rory McIlroy and Harry Diamond possess one of the longest player-caddie partnerships in professional golf, with the pair securing several huge wins throughout their careers.

Those victories include The Masters and, speaking to the media ahead of his Green Jacket defense in April, McIlroy explained the importance of having Diamond on his bag.

Diamond and McIlroy celebrate on the 18th hole at The Masters in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think they (the fans and media) don't understand that he provides a level of comfort on the golf course for me that probably no one else in the world could," he said.

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"You know, if I make a mistake, or we make a mistake, I'm much less likely to get angry or get bothered by it because he's the one on the bag rather than someone else.

"It's much harder for me to get angry at myself or at him with him next to me than it would be with someone else."

Following the US Open in 2024, where McIlroy gave up a two stroke lead with five holes remaining, some criticized the club selection on both the 15th and 18th holes at Pinehurst No.2, with Diamond drawing scrutiny at the time.

However, along with notable names like Shane Lowry, McIlroy came to the defense of his bagman, stating in his press conference on Tuesday that: "I think, as well, because Harry, you know, hates the spotlight, hates doing any sort of media, because he's not as outspoken.

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McIlroy and Diamond were denied US Open victory in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"People don't hear from him. So he never has an opportunity to stand up for himself.

"That's where I step in and I try to be that one that stands up for him because no one knows what he's doing or thinking or saying because he doesn't want anyone to know what he is doing or thinking or saying.



"That's one of the things that I really appreciate about him, as well. He's obviously a very loyal friend but at the same time he's doing it solely for the purpose for us to go out there and win Major championships, and big tournaments, and that's enough for him."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the praising of Diamond, McIlroy also revealed his Champions Dinner Menu for the Tuesday evening of Masters week, while the five-time Major winner also spoke about his performance at Augusta National in 2025, specifically how playing aggressively earned him a maiden Green Jacket.

"When I was aggressive, and when I played aggressively, I was rewarded and I played well... I was being rewarded for being aggressive, and then I obviously got the lead and then the first time that my mindset or my tactics went a little bit defensive, like trying to protect the lead, that's when I got into trouble.

"Obviously what happened on 13 and on 14, and when I got to 15 again, I needed to be aggressive. I needed to make a birdie again, and I was able to do it so there's probably a lesson in there somewhere of not taking your foot off the gas...

"I played a practice round with Phil Mickelson, maybe, I don't know, 10 or 15 years ago, probably closer to 15 years ago, and I always remember he said to me, 'Rory, one of the reasons I love Augusta National is because I feel I can be so aggressive here.'

"I remember thinking, "What does he mean?" I feel the opposite. I feel I can't be aggressive here because there's so many bad places to miss, but Phil had so much -- still has, probably, so much faith in his short game that if he does miss an approach shot by being aggressive, he still feels he can get that ball up-and-down.

"I think, I would say by becoming a better putter and by maybe working on my short game a little bit and becoming better around the greens, that probably allowed me to become more aggressive with my approach play at Augusta."

McIlroy's aggressive play was highlighted by an incredible shot at the par 5 15th (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another key stretch of golf came in the late stages of Friday and early holes on Saturday, where birdies galore meant McIlroy was 10-under-par in a 15-hole stretch.

In fact, on Saturday morning, McIlroy made six consecutive threes to start his round, the first time that's ever been done in Masters history.

"I feel like I won the Masters in a 15-hole stretch," said McIlroy before adding "the second nine on Friday, and then the six on Saturday. I shot 31 on the second nine on Friday, and I was five-under, I was five-under

through five holes on Saturday...

"My total score for the tournament was 11-under and got me into the playoff. I think a lot about the second nine on Friday and then the first few holes on Saturday because that was the stretch of golf that really won me the tournament."