What Is Rory McIlroy's Net Worth In 2026?

Undoubtedly among the most famous golfers of all time, Rory McIlroy's level of notoriety in the modern age is matched by his bank balance.

A significant factor in the Northern Irishman's fame is due to his on-course success, with almost 50 professional wins worldwide since 2007 - five of which have come at Major championships.

Not only have there been individual successes, but team ones too. McIlroy has helped Team Europe to victory at the Ryder Cup on six occasions - further enhancing his reputation as one of the sport's greats.

And because of all those titles and exposure on Sundays, McIlroy has been able to attract plenty of interest from some blue chip sponsors while putting the money he has accrued to very good use via investment opportunities.

As a result, his net worth is thought to be well into nine figures. Below, we will break down exactly how much money McIlroy could be worth.

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Some of the easiest figures to verify are McIlroy's on-course earnings throughout his career, which stood at just under $190 million before 2026 began.

The 36-year-old currently sits second behind Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour's Career Earnings list with earnings of over $110 million. However, this doesn't factor in his three FedEx Cup victories - which total $43 million - meaning that number is far closer to the $153 million mark.

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On the DP World Tour, McIlroy sits top of its money list, with over €60 million ($68 million) in career earnings, although there is some overlap with the PGA Tour due to Majors and World Golf Championships.

But the number increases further when you factor in his six Race to Dubai victories, which aren't included in the money list. They have netted him around $14 million.

Even though McIlroy's primary circuit is the PGA Tour, he still appears in certain DP World Tour events, including the Abu Dhabi Championship and Dubai Desert Classic, events where he reportedly receives around $2 million per appearance, further boosting his already considerable net worth.

Then there are bonus payouts such as the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program which add millions to McIlroy's career earnings. Looking specifically at the PGA Tour's now-defunct PIP, the five-time Major winner collected $35 million in the four years it existed.

All in all, there is every chance McIlroy has picked up in excess of $290 million in tournament prize money and appearance fees (plus bonuses) since turning professional in 2007.

While that number is wildly impressive, a number of factors like taxes will have reduced how much money McIlroy really sees which in turn affects his net worth to date.

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Away from the course, the Northern Irishman continues to work with a number of high-profile sponsors and is signed to some particularly lucrative endorsement deals.

Currently, his sponsors are FM, TaylorMade, Nike, NBC Sports/Golf Pass, Omega and Optum, with McIlroy announcing a new sponsorship deal back in 2022 that saw him become a brand ambassador for financial management company, Workday.

McIlroy's TaylorMade deal, which he penned in 2017, is said to be worth $10 million per year for 10 years and sees him playing 14 TaylorMade clubs, a TaylorMade golf ball and TaylorMade bag.

McIlroy also has a hugely lucrative Nike contract, which was extended in 2017 for 10 years. This is said to be worth $10 million per year, too, having been worth $20 million per year between 2013 and 2016 when he was using Nike gear.

In total, he is estimated to earn around $35 million a year from his sponsorships alone.

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In terms of business interests, McIlroy, Woods and former Golf Channel President Mike McCarley have also launched sports media and technology company TMRW Sports, which was behind launching tech-infused golf league TGL.

The Bay Golf Club owner Marc Lasry revealed a wide ballpark figure of more than $25 million and less than $100 million for his purchase of the team, which offers a strong indication that it is anticipated to become a lucrative money-spinner, with McIlroy in prime position to cash in.

McIlroy also has an investment company called Symphony Ventures while, in October 2023, he was revealed as an investor in the Alpine F1 team. A year later, it was reported the company had invested $250 million in ticketing marketplace TickPick.

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Those kinds of investments offer further evidence that, as well as his incredibly profitable playing career, McIlroy is in a strong position to grow his wealth even further away from the course over the coming years.

For now, two relatively recent reports offer perhaps the best Indicator of both McIlroy's annual earnings, as well as his current net worth.

In 2023, Forbes released the highest paid golfers list and McIlroy placed second with $83m, with $38m made on the course and $45m off it.

The same year, the Sunday Times Rich List estimated his net worth at an astonishing £225m ($294m), and it's only likely to increase from as the years go on.