Netflix Drops Full Swing Season 4 Trailer - And It Looks Epic
Netflix has released the trailer for season 4 of Full Swing, which will feature Rory McIlroy's Grand Slam and go behind the scenes at the Ryder Cup
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The official Netflix trailer for Full Swing Season 4 has dropped - and it looks like this could arguably be the best one yet.
Golf has had so many storylines over the last few years, which have no doubt contributed to the success of Full Swing, with the Netflix cameras taking us behind the scenes during some epic moments.
But in 2025 we may have reached a peak, with Rory McIlroy carving his name into golfing immortality followed by one of the most controversial Ryder Cup meetings in history.
Netflix have scheduled a release date of April 17 for season 4 of Full Swing.
Netflix says there will be four episodes in the new season, a reduction on previous years, which alongside McIlroy and the Ryder Cup will feature Tommy Fleetwood's quest for victory on the PGA Tour.
The Englishman waited so long and then had a few heartbreakers before finally getting over the line in a huge victory at the FedEx Cup - cementing his place as one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour.
McIlroy's Grand Slam victory is featured but the Northern Irishman is not one of the fully featured players in the series.
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Justin Rose is named as a star of the show and after being on the other end of that Augusta playoff with McIlroy is sure to have a tale to tell.
Fleetwood is included, while both Ryder Cup captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald feature as some crazy behind the scenes footage looks to have been captured from Bethpage Black.
We all remember the unsavoury scenes witnessed in New York as the crowd overstepped the mark with some vicious abuse aimed at McIlroy in particular.
Playing partner Shane Lowry features on Full Swing and is sure to give his views on the topic - while the Irishman will no doubt give great insight into what it's like holing the winning putt at an away Ryder Cup.
US Open champion JJ Spaun also features along with Cameron Young, while Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin and Maverick McNealy share their stories.
It looks set to be another must-see season of Full Swing - just take a look at the trailer below if you don't believe us.
Watch the official trailer for Full Swing - Season 4
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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