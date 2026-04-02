Netflix Drops Full Swing Season 4 Trailer - And It Looks Epic

The official Netflix trailer for Full Swing Season 4 has dropped - and it looks like this could arguably be the best one yet.

Golf has had so many storylines over the last few years, which have no doubt contributed to the success of Full Swing, with the Netflix cameras taking us behind the scenes during some epic moments.

But in 2025 we may have reached a peak, with Rory McIlroy carving his name into golfing immortality followed by one of the most controversial Ryder Cup meetings in history.

Netflix have scheduled a release date of April 17 for season 4 of Full Swing.

Netflix says there will be four episodes in the new season, a reduction on previous years, which alongside McIlroy and the Ryder Cup will feature Tommy Fleetwood's quest for victory on the PGA Tour.

The Englishman waited so long and then had a few heartbreakers before finally getting over the line in a huge victory at the FedEx Cup - cementing his place as one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy's Grand Slam victory is featured but the Northern Irishman is not one of the fully featured players in the series.

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Justin Rose is named as a star of the show and after being on the other end of that Augusta playoff with McIlroy is sure to have a tale to tell.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fleetwood is included, while both Ryder Cup captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald feature as some crazy behind the scenes footage looks to have been captured from Bethpage Black.

We all remember the unsavoury scenes witnessed in New York as the crowd overstepped the mark with some vicious abuse aimed at McIlroy in particular.

Playing partner Shane Lowry features on Full Swing and is sure to give his views on the topic - while the Irishman will no doubt give great insight into what it's like holing the winning putt at an away Ryder Cup.

US Open champion JJ Spaun also features along with Cameron Young, while Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin and Maverick McNealy share their stories.

It looks set to be another must-see season of Full Swing - just take a look at the trailer below if you don't believe us.

Watch the official trailer for Full Swing - Season 4