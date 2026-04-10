Rory McIlroy Career Earnings: How Much Money Has The Masters Champion Won?

McIlroy is one of the highest-earning golfers in the history of the sport - but how much money has he collected since turning professional?

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Rory McIlroy hits a drive during a practice round ahead of The Masters in 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only one of the most successful golfers of his generation, Rory McIlroy is among the best players of all time with five Major championships to his name and almost 40 professional tour wins otherwise.

The Northern Irishman claimed the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic for his first DP World Tour title before going on to lift the 2010 Quail Hollow Championship - consequently opening his PGA Tour account.

In 2011, the first of his five Majors arrived via a dominant display at the US Open. Four more would follow, including a maiden Masters victory and the completion of the Career Grand Slam in 2025.

As a result of a trophy-laden career which is closing in on 20 years old, McIlroy has earned an extraordinary amount of money.

Rory McIlroy with The Masters trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His consistency at the top of the game has allowed the six-time Ryder Cup winner to collect over $188 million in official tournament prize money on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

That figure is only part of the story, though, and does not include any earnings away from the golf course - such as his sponsors or other business interests - which help to contribute towards McIlroy's net worth.

McIlroy's club sponsor is TaylorMade, with whom he signed a 10-year $100 million deal in 2017. He is also signed with Nike (a potential $10m per year deal), Omega and FM - among others.

We also know McIlroy stands second on the PGA Tour's Career Money list behind only Tiger Woods. Before the 2026 season began, McIlroy had scooped just under $108 million on the PGA Tour and at Major championships.

Then there are bonus payouts such as the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program which add millions to McIlroy's career earnings. Looking specifically at the PGA Tour's now-defunct PIP, the five-time Major winner collected $35 million in the four years it existed.

He has also won the FedEx Cup three times and is a six-time winner of the Race to Dubai, which come with significant prize money, further boosting his earnings. We know McIlroy's three FedEx Cup victories totaled $43 million and his DP World Tour Order of Merit wins totaled around $14 million, so you can add that on as well.

If we do tot all the relevant figures up, McIlroy's career earnings could have reached $280 million by now. And to reiterate, that doesn't include his off-course business interests and investments.

But, to caveat all of the above, the figures we've mentioned are nothing close to the amount of money McIlroy will have truly seen - especially prize money.

Rory McIlroy during The Masters in the first round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How much money pro golfers really earn is dependent on so many different factors, including where they live (and how that relates to the tax they pay), what the pay and bonus arrangements looks like with their caddie as well as the same with any coaches a player hires.

Nevertheless, below is a breakdown of how much initial money McIlroy has earned on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour since he turned professional in 2007.

Perhaps unsurprisingly - given he won The Masters, The Players, a Signature Event (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) and the Irish Open on the DP World Tour - McIlroy's most lucrative year was 2025 thanks to almost $25 million in tournament prize money alone.

RORY MCILROY CAREER EARNINGS YEAR BY YEAR

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Year

PGA Tour

DP World Tour

2007

-

€277,255

2008

-

€696,335

2009

$849,719

€2,862,413

2010

$2,554,280

€1,657,187

2011

$1,905,609

€3,171,787

2012

$8,047,952

€4,738,026

2013

$1,802,443

€862,177

2014

$8,280,096

€5,883,304

2015

$4,863,312

€4,540,010

2016

$5,790,585

€2,971,988

2017

$2,430,182

€1,832,091

2018

$4,410,296

€2,526,233

2019

$7,785,286

€4,303,755

2020

$4,408,415

€1,110,743

2021

$4,391,809

€1,417,505

2022

$8,654,566

€5,546,161

2023

$13,921,008

€7,484,481

2024

$10,893,790

€9,170,632

2025

$16,992,418

€7,959,150

Total

$107,981,766

€69,011,233

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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