Rory McIlroy Drops Zurich Classic From Schedule As Shane Lowry Finds New Partner

The Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry partnership will not be on show in New Orleans this year after the pair played in both 2024 and 2025

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Shane Lowry with his arm around Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Zurich Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The McIlroy-Lowry partnership at the Zurich Classic has run its course, the tournament has confirmed in announcing a new Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka partnership this year.

The all-Srixon duo will team up next month in the pairs event, which takes place at TPC Louisiana from April 23-26.

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Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry holds up their Zurich Classic of New Orleans victory belts after winning in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They returned last year as McIlroy made his first start since completing the career grand slam at The Masters. They finished T12th, six back of winners Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak.

The defending champions are confirmed for this year's event as well as Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, who finished as runners-up last year.

The Zurich Classic looks to be the latest event to fall off of McIlroy's 2026 schedule, with the former World No.1 also dropping the Houston Open this year. It means he heads to Augusta with three full weeks off, having last competed at The Players Championship earlier this month.

He had been struggling with a back issue, which forced him out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational the week before.

"I'll see. I haven't really made a decision either way," he said on his pre-Masters schedule at TPC Sawgrass.

"I'll see how my body feels. We'll see how I feel in practice and at home and if I get itchy feet at home maybe add an event at some point.

"I feel like it was important to make the weekend here and play an extra couple of days.

"But yeah, really just see how the next week goes, see how once I get back to actually a full practice schedule and in the gym and stuff like that, see how my body reacts to that, and then I'll see."

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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