President Trump Sings Rory McIlroy's Praises During King Charles State Visit
Donald Trump broke off from a big speech during the King and Queen's state visit to talk about Rory McIlroy - who was in attendance at the White House
US President Donald Trump broke off from a hugely important White House state dinner speech to sing the praises of Rory McIlroy.
The President is hosting King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a state visit to the United States, but couldn't help but turn to golf talk during a grand banquet speech.
It what is a monumental visit by the King and Queen to try and keep the special relationship between the UK and the USA alive, every word of every speech from both parties is important.
But as President Trump so often does, he took a turn away from his carefully scripted words to freestyle about McIlroy's Masters victory - with the Northern Irishman himself in attendance.
As Trump went about his grand speech, he said: “The entire world has been uplifted by this distinct and special character we share. This unstoppable daring, this unconquerable courage. It really is, it’s unconquerable..."
But then the image of McIlroy winning back-to-back Green Jackets at Augusta National must have popped into Trump's mind.
“Speaking of that, where’s Rory McIlroy? Can you stand up Rory, will you, please?
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“That was unconquerable courage. That was very good Rory. I don’t know if that helps him talking about how wonderful the speech… but I had to interrupt my speech because I watched that man win a tournament that was a tough one.
“Congratulations, very proud of you.”
McIlroy did indeed stand up in front of a room full of dignitaries to take a the acclaim for his efforts.
President Trump praises Masters champion Rory McIlroy in toast at White House state dinner: "That was unconquerable courage. That was very good, Rory." pic.twitter.com/kQGkcLp3BlApril 29, 2026
The praise for McIlroy comes even though the Grand Slam winner is skipping the upcoming Cadillac Championship at Trump-owned Doral.
Trump National Doral hosts the latest Signature Event this week in the course's first PGA Tour event in a decade.
But perhaps due to schedulling issues, a host of big names are missing the Cadillac Championship in Miami.
McIlroy, who also missed the RBC Heritage and hasn't played since his victory at Augusta, is joined by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg all missing the $20m Signature Event.
But Trump didn't sound too upset by it judging by his words of praise, with him well known for being a big fan of McIlroy.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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