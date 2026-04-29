President Trump Sings Rory McIlroy's Praises During King Charles State Visit

US President Donald Trump broke off from a hugely important White House state dinner speech to sing the praises of Rory McIlroy.

The President is hosting King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a state visit to the United States, but couldn't help but turn to golf talk during a grand banquet speech.

It what is a monumental visit by the King and Queen to try and keep the special relationship between the UK and the USA alive, every word of every speech from both parties is important.

But as President Trump so often does, he took a turn away from his carefully scripted words to freestyle about McIlroy's Masters victory - with the Northern Irishman himself in attendance.

As Trump went about his grand speech, he said: “The entire world has been uplifted by this distinct and special character we share. This unstoppable daring, this unconquerable courage. It really is, it’s unconquerable..."

But then the image of McIlroy winning back-to-back Green Jackets at Augusta National must have popped into Trump's mind.

“Speaking of that, where’s Rory McIlroy? Can you stand up Rory, will you, please?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“That was unconquerable courage. That was very good Rory. I don’t know if that helps him talking about how wonderful the speech… but I had to interrupt my speech because I watched that man win a tournament that was a tough one.

“Congratulations, very proud of you.”

McIlroy did indeed stand up in front of a room full of dignitaries to take a the acclaim for his efforts.

President Trump praises Masters champion Rory McIlroy in toast at White House state dinner: "That was unconquerable courage. That was very good, Rory." pic.twitter.com/kQGkcLp3BlApril 29, 2026

The praise for McIlroy comes even though the Grand Slam winner is skipping the upcoming Cadillac Championship at Trump-owned Doral.

Trump National Doral hosts the latest Signature Event this week in the course's first PGA Tour event in a decade.

But perhaps due to schedulling issues, a host of big names are missing the Cadillac Championship in Miami.

McIlroy, who also missed the RBC Heritage and hasn't played since his victory at Augusta, is joined by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre ​and Ludvig Aberg all missing the $20m Signature Event.

But Trump didn't sound too upset by it judging by his words of praise, with him well known for being a big fan of McIlroy.