Robert Rock Closes In On Next Major Appearance After Reaching Open Final Qualifying

Regional qualifying for the 152nd Open at Royal Troon took place across 15 UK venues on Monday.

A total of 100 places in final qualifying for the fourth Major of the year were up for grabs, and some familiar names have made it through to the 2 July decider, including two-time DP World Tour winner Robert Rock.

The popular Englishman made headlines in May when he came through final qualifying for the US Open despite having retired from professional golf 18 months earlier.

He impressed in the opening round of the Pinehurst No.2 Major, too, heading into Friday’s action in T16 after his level par 70. He couldn’t sustain his momentum, and eventually missed the cut, but undeterred, he now has an excellent opportunity to make another Major appearance.

The 47-year-old was appearing at Kedleston Park, and didn’t disappoint, with a three-under 67 leaving him T3 and making it to final qualifying.

He was far from the only recognizable name to keep his chances of qualifying for The Open alive.

Challenge Tour professional Jack Floydd reached the 150th Open at St Andrews after coming through final qualifying, and he gets the chance to appear again by the same route this year after finishing T3 at five under at Bearwood Lakes.

He’ll be joined by fellow Englishman Sam Forgan, who played in the 2021 edition of the Major. Forgan qualified three years ago, with fans able to chart his progress via the Road To The Open YouTube series.

Sam Forgan could be back at The Open three years after saying he was considering retirement (Image credit: Getty Images)

He eventually missed the cut at Royal St George’s, but not before fans had taken him to their hearts. After his adventure ended, Forgan admitted he was considering retirement, but he now has a chance of another appearance at the Major after making it through to final qualifying after five playoff holes at Frilford Heath.

A post shared by Sam Forgan (@samforgangolf) A photo posted by on

Jonathan Thomson finished T53 at the 2021 Open in a performance that included a hole-in-one, and his hopes of another appearance at the Major are intact after his two-under 68 at the same venue that saw Rock reach final qualifying, Kedleston Park.

Another noticeable name to make it through to final qualifying was South African former World No.42 Justin Harding. The two-time DP World Tour winner and former LIV golfer is hoping for his sixth appearance at The Open. He finished T2 at six-under at Moor Park to progress.

Some familiar names didn't perform quite as well. YouTube star Rick Shiels was also in action. However, after his 81, he finished T87 at Caldy to miss out.

Rick Shiels was one of the players to miss out (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other prominent YouTubers competing were Peter Finch, who earlier in the year finished one-over in qualifying to narrowly miss out on the PGA Tour’s Myrtle Beach Classic, and Matt Fryer. Finch finished T95 at Hesketh following a 12-over 83 - a performance that, according to a message on his Instagram page, left him "gutted."

A post shared by Peter Finch (@peterfinchgolf) A photo posted by on

As for Fryer, he fared better with a six over 77 at Fulford, but still missed out, although he did at least have the consolation of a hole-in-one on the second hole.

Irishman Paul Dunne played in the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool, which was ultimately won by Rory McIlroy, and he wasn’t finished there, as he held the 54-hole lead in the 2015 tournament at St Andrews before eventually finishing low amateur in a tie for 30th. However, there won't be a repeat this year as Dunne finished pne-under at County Louth to just miss out on final qualifying.

Final qualifying will take place on 2 July at Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire, where some of the biggest names in the game who haven’t yet qualified are expected to appear, including LIV Golf’s Sergio Garcia. A minimum of 16 places in the Major will be awarded.