The Englishman was emotional after his incredible Open run came to an end on Friday at Royal St George's

Sam Forgan Considering Retirement After Emotional Open

Golf fans have embraced Englishman Sam Forgan leading up to the 149th Open after we got to see his qualifying experience through The Open’s ‘The Road to the Open’ YouTube series.

We watched Forgan successfully progress through both regional and final qualifying for the tournament at Royal St George’s, where he will be heading home after shooting 10 over for the first two days.

The East Anglia man was visibly emotional after his final putt dropped, capping off an incredible run in what will have been one of the greatest experiences of his life.

The EuroPro Tour PGA Pro told media that he is considering retiring this year, realising that he may never get the chance to compete at The Open again – despite words of encouragement from playing partner and three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington.

“Yeah, it was a bit strange. Not really an emotional guy, to be honest. I suppose it’s one of those you don’t really know when you’re going to get another chance like this,” Forgan said after his second round.

“I don’t think it [his emotion] was because I played badly. I don’t know. I just loved it.

“I guess you don’t know when it’s going to happen again.

“It’s one of those you obviously get a taste for it and that’s nice, but for me, strange time in my life really, I suppose.

“I’ve got a kid on the way and that sort of thing. So I kind of said this year might be my last year playing anyway, so I guess we’ll kind of look at that when I get home.

“Talk with the wife and that kind of stuff and see what’s going on. Yeah, we’ll see.

“Padraig was great. He was speaking at the end and he was saying obviously saying you’re good enough and hit it far enough.

“Just got to believe in yourself a bit more. That’s great to hear. But, yeah, no, we’ll see.”

