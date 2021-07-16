On his Open debut, Jonathan Thomson made a spectacular hole in one at the par-3 16th.



WATCH: Jonathan Thomson Makes Hole In One On Open Debut

Thomson had been bang on the cutline as he made it to the par-3 16th hole; upon leaving the green, he was two shots clear of it.

The Englishman, who qualified for The Open at Hollinwell Golf Club, managed to make an ace on the shortest hole at Royal St George’s to much fanfare and excitement.

Watch the video below:

Starting his day at one-over-par, the 25-year-old started well; with a birdie at the 8th putting him one-under-par for the day.

A bogey at the 12th was cancelled out by a birdie at the 14th, with another bogey at the next putting him level for the round.

That was until he came to the 16th, with his shot clearing the bunker and spinning left into the bottom of the cup.

With the party-like atmosphere going on around the green, Thomson would pick his ball out of the hole with a huge ‘olay!’ from the surrounding crowd.

Thomson, who is the tallest player in European Tour history (standing at 6′ 9″), now joins the likes of Tony Jacklin, whose ace at the 16th hole during the 1967 Dunlop Masters was the first ever televised hole in one.