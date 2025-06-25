Open Championship Final Qualifying: Big Names, Tee Times And Everything You Need To Know

After a thrilling day of Regional Qualifying, we now move on to The Open Championship's Final Qualifying, where a number of big names are set to tee it up on the 1st July.

Many players from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf will be present over the four Final Qualifying venues, which are Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire.

Abraham Ancer and Justin Rose were some of the big names to qualify for The Open via Final Qualifying in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

From Major winners to Ryder Cup stars, all four venues are littered with quality, such as 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, 10-time DP World Tour winner Alex Noren and PGA Tour winners Harry Hall and Kevin Chappell.

A total of 18 LIV Golfers will also tee it up at their respective courses, with Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Paul Casey returning to Open qualification having not played in The Open Championship since 2022.

It's not just those on the professional circuit to keep an eye on. YouTuber Peter Finch managed to finish joint-top at Caldy during Regional Qualifying, with Finch expecting a big following at Dundonald Links.

Comprising of 36 holes in a day, the first tee times get underway at 6.30am with the final groups going out in the middle of the afternoon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Justin Rose managed to secure qualification to The Open Championship after going through Final Qualifying at Burnham & Berrow. The Englishman made the most of his performance at Royal Troon as well, finishing joint runner-up.

As of writing, it's unclear how many players will qualify from each venue but, last year, four players made it through from each course, which equates to 16 in total.

Open Championship Final Qualifying Tee Times

BURNHAM & BERROW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6.20am & 11.50am: James Whatley, Jamie Dick, Tom Sloman

James Whatley, Jamie Dick, Tom Sloman 6.30 & 12.00pm: Alexander George Francis, James Isley (a), Jinichiro Kazuma

Alexander George Francis, James Isley (a), Jinichiro Kazuma 6.40am & 12.10pm: Charlie Box (a), Harry Bowness, Ryan Lumsden

Charlie Box (a), Harry Bowness, Ryan Lumsden 6.50am & 12.20pm: Caleb Surratt, Jack Davidson, Jack Singh Brar

Caleb Surratt, Jack Davidson, Jack Singh Brar 7.00am & 12.10pm: Daniel Brown, Ed Featherstone (a), Jake Bolton

Daniel Brown, Ed Featherstone (a), Jake Bolton 7.10am & 12.40pm: Anirban Lahiri, Freddie Turnell (a), Harry Hall

Anirban Lahiri, Freddie Turnell (a), Harry Hall 7.25am & 12.55pm: Jack South, Joe Retford, OJ Farrell

Jack South, Joe Retford, OJ Farrell 7.35am & 1.05pm: Craig Sutherland, Harry Richardson (a), Luke Harries

Craig Sutherland, Harry Richardson (a), Luke Harries 7.45am & 1.15pm: Gareth Davies, Joshua Millington (a)

Gareth Davies, Joshua Millington (a) 7.55am & 1.25pm: Brandon Robinson Thompson, Doc Redman, Harry Ellis

Brandon Robinson Thompson, Doc Redman, Harry Ellis 8.05am & 1.35pm: Hennie Du Plessis, Reggie Fear (a), Stephen Lewton

Hennie Du Plessis, Reggie Fear (a), Stephen Lewton 8.15am & 1.45pm: Abraham Ancer, Chris Wood, Eddie Pepperell

Abraham Ancer, Chris Wood, Eddie Pepperell 8.30am & 2.00pm: Charlie Preston (a), James Ruth, Tadeas Tetak

Charlie Preston (a), James Ruth, Tadeas Tetak 8.40am & 2.10pm: Dani Hoof, Ian Fritz (a), Jake McLeod

Dani Hoof, Ian Fritz (a), Jake McLeod 8.50am & 2.20pm: Charlie Lindh, Eugenio Chacarra, Ollie Brimfield

Charlie Lindh, Eugenio Chacarra, Ollie Brimfield 9.00am & 2.30pm: Jamie Rutherford, Max Nicholls, Max Weaver (a)

Jamie Rutherford, Max Nicholls, Max Weaver (a) 9.10am & 2.40pm: Callum Hilton, Kyle Westmoreland, Stephen Ferreira

Callum Hilton, Kyle Westmoreland, Stephen Ferreira 9.20am & 2.50pm: Dominic Clemons (a), Jacob Skov Olesen, Paul Casey

Dominic Clemons (a), Jacob Skov Olesen, Paul Casey 9.35am & 3.05pm: Daan Huizing, James Claridge, Joey Lussier

Daan Huizing, James Claridge, Joey Lussier 9.45am & 3.15pm: Charlie Foster (a), Jonathan Exon-Taylor, Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen

Charlie Foster (a), Jonathan Exon-Taylor, Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen 9.55am & 3.25pm: Justin Walters, Niall Kearney, Oliver Wilson

Justin Walters, Niall Kearney, Oliver Wilson 10.05am & 3.35pm: Frazer Jones (a), Matthew Hibbs, Robert Harrhy

Frazer Jones (a), Matthew Hibbs, Robert Harrhy 10.15am & 3.45pm: Benjamin Follett-Smith, Danny Walker, Will Tate (a)

Benjamin Follett-Smith, Danny Walker, Will Tate (a) 10.25am & 4.00pm: Jamie Dean (a), Lyle Rowe, Thomas Plumb

DUNDONALD LINKS

* - 10th Tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7.00am & 12.45pm*: James Donaldson (a), Oscar Murphy (a), Rowan Lester

James Donaldson (a), Oscar Murphy (a), Rowan Lester 7.00am* & 12.45pm: Greg Hurley, Rhys Enoch

Greg Hurley, Rhys Enoch 7.10am & 12.55pm*: Alexander Farmer (a), James Harper, Niklas Adank

Alexander Farmer (a), James Harper, Niklas Adank 7.10am* & 12.55pm: Cameron Adam (a), Finbar Kane, Harvey McDonald (a)

Cameron Adam (a), Finbar Kane, Harvey McDonald (a) 7.20am & 1.05pm*: Brendan McCarroll, Gavin Tiernan (a), Mitchell Cowie

Brendan McCarroll, Gavin Tiernan (a), Mitchell Cowie 7.20am* & 1.05pm: Niall Shiels Donegan (a), Rafa Cabrera Bello, Wenyi Ding

Niall Shiels Donegan (a), Rafa Cabrera Bello, Wenyi Ding 7.30am & 1.15pm*: Dermot McElroy, Nick Marsh, Scott Henry

Dermot McElroy, Nick Marsh, Scott Henry 7.30am* & 1.15pm: Callum Tarren, Joe Bryce, Jordan Sundborg

Callum Tarren, Joe Bryce, Jordan Sundborg 7.40am & 1.25pm*: Jack McDonald (a), Jesper Sandborg, Keith Shannon

Jack McDonald (a), Jesper Sandborg, Keith Shannon 7.40am* & 1.25pm: Andrew Richardson, Liam Nolan, Oliver Mukherjee (a)

Andrew Richardson, Liam Nolan, Oliver Mukherjee (a) 7.50am & 1.35pm*: Connor Graham (a), Jamie Donaldson, Lee Westwood

Connor Graham (a), Jamie Donaldson, Lee Westwood 7.50am* & 1.35pm: Jack Senior, Marc Warren, Peter Finch

Jack Senior, Marc Warren, Peter Finch 8.05am & 1.50pm*: Euan MacDonald (a), Hayden Hopewell, Max Jordan

Euan MacDonald (a), Hayden Hopewell, Max Jordan 8.05am* & 1.50pm: Liam Johnston, Minkyu Kim, Nicolai Kristensen

Liam Johnston, Minkyu Kim, Nicolai Kristensen 8.15am & 2.00pm*: Julian Wood, Oliver Sullivan, Ruaidhri McGee

Julian Wood, Oliver Sullivan, Ruaidhri McGee 8.15am* 2.00pm: Archie Finnie (a), Calum Fyfe, Paul McKechnie

Archie Finnie (a), Calum Fyfe, Paul McKechnie 8.25am & 2.10pm*: Angel Hidalgo, Daniel Young, Finlay Eager (a)

Angel Hidalgo, Daniel Young, Finlay Eager (a) 8.25am* & 2.10pm: Jack McDonald, Johannes Veerman, Kevin Chappell

Jack McDonald, Johannes Veerman, Kevin Chappell 8.35am & 2.35pm*: Adrian Meronk, Alex Noren, Stewart Hagestad (a)

Adrian Meronk, Alex Noren, Stewart Hagestad (a) 8.35am* & 2.35pm: Christofer Rahm, Finn Lord, Robin Williams

Christofer Rahm, Finn Lord, Robin Williams 8.45am & 2.45pm*: Gunner Wiebe, Matthis Besard, Michael Stewart

Gunner Wiebe, Matthis Besard, Michael Stewart 8.45am* & 2.55pm: Tim Widing, Tyler Collet, William Robbins

Tim Widing, Tyler Collet, William Robbins 8.55am & 3.05pm*: Adam Chapman, Branden Grace, Caolan Rafferty (a)

Adam Chapman, Branden Grace, Caolan Rafferty (a) 8.55am* & 3.05pm: Matthew Wilson, Paul O'Hara, Ross Munro

ROYAL CINQUE PORTS

* - 10th Tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6.45am & 1.00pm*: Riccardo Fantinelli (a), Ryan Brooks

Riccardo Fantinelli (a), Ryan Brooks 6.45am* & 1.00pm: Harley Smith (a), Michael Maguire, Rob Harris

Harley Smith (a), Michael Maguire, Rob Harris 6.55am & 1.10pm*: Anthony Quayle, Frederic Lacroix, Ville Virkkala (a)

Anthony Quayle, Frederic Lacroix, Ville Virkkala (a) 6.55am* & 1.10pm: Charlie Townsend (a), Daniel Gale, Jens Dantorp

Charlie Townsend (a), Daniel Gale, Jens Dantorp 7.05am & 1.20pm*: Alex Ching, Maxwell Moldovan, Raul Gomez (a)

Alex Ching, Maxwell Moldovan, Raul Gomez (a) 7.05am* & 1.20pm: Bailey Gill, Matthew Southgate, Sebastian Cave (a)

Bailey Gill, Matthew Southgate, Sebastian Cave (a) 7.15am & 1.30pm*: John Gough, Luke Poulter (a), Masahiro Kawamura

John Gough, Luke Poulter (a), Masahiro Kawamura 7.15am* & 1.30pm: Kris Kim (a), Luis Masaveu, Robert Dinwiddie

Kris Kim (a), Luis Masaveu, Robert Dinwiddie 7.25am & 1.40pm*: Callixte Alzas (a), Jack Peters (a), John Axelsen

Callixte Alzas (a), Jack Peters (a), John Axelsen 7.25am* & 1.40pm: Arran Kanth, Brad Marek, Tyler Weaver (a)

Arran Kanth, Brad Marek, Tyler Weaver (a) 7.35am & 1.50pm*: Filip Jakubcik (a), Graeme McDowell, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Filip Jakubcik (a), Graeme McDowell, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 7.35am* & 1.50pm: Erik Van Rooyen, Ian Poulter, Tom Lewis

Erik Van Rooyen, Ian Poulter, Tom Lewis 7.50am & 2.05pm*: Frank Kennedy, Josh McCartain, Joshua Grenville-Wood

Frank Kennedy, Josh McCartain, Joshua Grenville-Wood 7.50am* & 2.05pm: Jeong Weon Ko, Lawrence Courtney, Timmy Moncur (a)

Jeong Weon Ko, Lawrence Courtney, Timmy Moncur (a) 8.00am & 2.15pm*: Dale Whitnell, Jack Lee (a), Oliver Lewis-Perkins (a)

Dale Whitnell, Jack Lee (a), Oliver Lewis-Perkins (a) 8.00am* & 2.15pm: Carl Burrows (a), James Jankowski, Nathan Kimsey

Carl Burrows (a), James Jankowski, Nathan Kimsey 8.10am & 2.25pm*: Cedric Gugler, Matt Oshrine, Matthis Lefevre (a)

Cedric Gugler, Matt Oshrine, Matthis Lefevre (a) 8.10am* & 2.25pm: David Puig, Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinsson (a), Sam Smitherman

David Puig, Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinsson (a), Sam Smitherman 8.20am & 2.35pm*: Joel Tarry (a), Nick Ward, Simon Lilly

Joel Tarry (a), Nick Ward, Simon Lilly 8.20am* & 2.35pm: Curtis Knipes, Oliver Gillberg (a), Sam Potter (a)

Curtis Knipes, Oliver Gillberg (a), Sam Potter (a) 8.30am & 2.45pm*: Adam Batty, Ant Tarchetti, Max Hopkins (a)

Adam Batty, Ant Tarchetti, Max Hopkins (a) 8.30am* & 2.45pm: Dean Burmester, Luke Sample (a), Peter Uihlein

Dean Burmester, Luke Sample (a), Peter Uihlein 8.40am & 2.55pm*: Joe Knox, Matt Gauntlett, Robert Wheeler (a)

Joe Knox, Matt Gauntlett, Robert Wheeler (a) 8.40am* & 2.55pm: Andreas Halvorsen, Samuel Byford, Tim Wiedemeyer (a)

WEST LANCASHIRE

* - 10th Tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7.00am & 12.45pm*: Angad Cheema, Matthew Lever (a), Oliver Lindell

Angad Cheema, Matthew Lever (a), Oliver Lindell 7.00am* & 12.45pm: Alex Hietala, Cameron Walker (a), Habebul Islam

Alex Hietala, Cameron Walker (a), Habebul Islam 7.10am & 12.55pm*: Dan Erickson, George Holland (a), Ollie White

Dan Erickson, George Holland (a), Ollie White 7.10am* & 12.55pm: Greg Holmes (a), Josh Crumplin, Lewis Pownell

Greg Holmes (a), Josh Crumplin, Lewis Pownell 7.20am & 1.05pm*: Conor Purcell, Luke Blocksidge (a), Tim Ford

Conor Purcell, Luke Blocksidge (a), Tim Ford 7.20am* & 1.05pm: Harrison Crowe, Joe Dean

Harrison Crowe, Joe Dean 7.30am & 1.15pm*: Huey Cunningham (a), Matthew Cheung, Paul McBride

Huey Cunningham (a), Matthew Cheung, Paul McBride 7.30am* & 1.15pm: Callan Barrow, Kazuma Kobori, Sam Johnston (a)

Callan Barrow, Kazuma Kobori, Sam Johnston (a) 7.40am & 1.25pm*: Ashton Turner, Jon Beesley (a), Thomas Matthews (a)

Ashton Turner, Jon Beesley (a), Thomas Matthews (a) 7.40am* & 1.25pm: Callum Farr, Casey Jarvis, Habib Khan (a)

Callum Farr, Casey Jarvis, Habib Khan (a) 7.50am & 1.35pm*: Jack Bigham (a), Sam Bairstow, Sam Horsfield

Jack Bigham (a), Sam Bairstow, Sam Horsfield 7.50am* & 1.35pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, James Ashfield, Lucas Herbert

Alex Fitzpatrick, James Ashfield, Lucas Herbert 8.05am & 1.50pm*: Jake Burnage, Jamie Van Wyk (a), Michael Vonback

Jake Burnage, Jamie Van Wyk (a), Michael Vonback 8.05am* & 1.50pm: Ashely Mansell (a), Davis Shore, Michael Hay

Ashely Mansell (a), Davis Shore, Michael Hay 8.15am & 2.00pm*: Alex Maguire, Andy Ogletree, Max Schliesing (a)

Alex Maguire, Andy Ogletree, Max Schliesing (a) 8.15am* 2.00pm: Billy Dowling (a), Jack Hawksby, Kieran Vincent

Billy Dowling (a), Jack Hawksby, Kieran Vincent 8.25am & 2.10pm*: Kevin Yuan, Owen Benson, Tom Hughes (a)

Kevin Yuan, Owen Benson, Tom Hughes (a) 8.25am* & 2.10pm: Ronan Mullarney, Taichi Kho, Thomas Abom (a)

Ronan Mullarney, Taichi Kho, Thomas Abom (a) 8.35am & 2.35pm*: Danny Willett, Shubhankar Sharma, Tommy Morrison (a)

Danny Willett, Shubhankar Sharma, Tommy Morrison (a) 8.35am* & 2.35pm: Harold Varner III, Rhys Nevin, Richard Teder (a)

Harold Varner III, Rhys Nevin, Richard Teder (a) 8.45am & 2.45pm*: Angel Ayora Fanegas, Sampson Zheng, Viggo Olsson Mork (a)

Angel Ayora Fanegas, Sampson Zheng, Viggo Olsson Mork (a) 8.45am* & 2.55pm: Giles Evans, Joe Emery (a), Nikhil Rama

Giles Evans, Joe Emery (a), Nikhil Rama 8.55am & 3.05pm*: Daniel Croft, Jacob McGoldrick, Max Ranson (a)

Daniel Croft, Jacob McGoldrick, Max Ranson (a) 8.55am* & 3.05pm: Caolan Burford, Filip Mruzek, George Bloor

What Date Is Open Championship Final Qualifying? Open Championship Final Qualifying takes place on Tuesday 1st July, two weeks prior to The Open Championship

What Courses Are Used At Open Championship Final Qualifying? Four courses will play as host for Final Qualifying. These are Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire.