RBC Heritage Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023: More Lucrative Than The Masters
Jordan Spieth is back to defend the trophy he won last year in a field that includes 17 of the world’s top 20
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
It may only be days since the conclusion of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National, but another high-profile tournament follows hot on its heels. That’s because the sixth designated event of the PGA Tour season takes place with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town.
The top players have an obligation to play in the majority of designated events, and that means a stronger field than usual will be appearing in South Carolina this week.
There are some notable absentees. World No.8 Will Zalatoris has had back surgery which will keep him out for the rest of the PGA Tour season, while World No.3 Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from the tournament despite it being the second designated event he will miss in 2023. Former World No.1 Jason Day and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama are skipping this week's tournament too.
Despite those withdrawals, there are still 17 of the world’s top 20 taking part this week. Jon Rahm returned to the World No.1 position following his Augusta National win, and he heads the field hoping to take that stunning form into this week’s tournament.
Rahm is the first Masters champion to play the following week on the Tour since Jordan Spieth in 2015, so it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on given the short time period between that gruelling victory and this week’s event. On the subject of Spieth, he is the defending champion following his defeat of Patrick Cantlay in a playoff last year. Cantlay is back this week too.
Spieth has played in 11 PGA Tour events as defending champion and has yet to hold onto the title, so he will be hoping to draw a line under that unenviable run this week. It will be far from easy for the World No.16, though. He will also be up against the likes of 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas, who are all in the world’s top 10.
Beyond that, big names including two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young also play. Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Kurt Kitayama, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, complete the list of those appearing from the world’s top 20.
Aside from Spieth, the field is packed with former winners too, including 2021 victor Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson, who won in 2020, and 2019 champion CT Pan.
Overall, the scene is set for an enthralling tournament as players compete for a purse of $20m, with $3.6m on offer to the winner. That is a larger amount than the purse on offer at The Masters, which was set at $18m, with $3.2m awarded to Rahm.
Below is the prize breakdown and field for the 2023 RBC Heritage.
RBC Heritage Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,180,000
|3rd
|$1,380,000
|4th
|$980,000
|5th
|$820,000
|6th
|$725,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$585,000
|10th
|$545,000
|11th
|$505,000
|12th
|$465,000
|13th
|$425,000
|14th
|$385,000
|15th
|$365,000
|16th
|$345,000
|17th
|$325,000
|18th
|$305,000
|19th
|$285,000
|20th
|$265,000
|21st
|$245,000
|22nd
|$225,000
|23rd
|$209,000
|24th
|$193,000
|25th
|$177,000
|26th
|$161,000
|27th
|$155,000
|28th
|$149,000
|29th
|$143,000
|30th
|$137,000
|31st
|$131,000
|32nd
|$125,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$95,000
|39th
|$91,000
|40th
|$87,000
|41st
|$83,000
|42nd
|$79,000
|43rd
|$75,000
|44th
|$71,000
|45th
|$67,000
|46th
|$63,000
|47th
|$59,000
|48th
|$55,800
|49th
|$53,000
|50th
|$51,400
|51st
|$50,200
|52nd
|$49,000
|53rd
|448,200
|54th
|$47,400
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,600
|57th
|$46,200
|58th
|$45,800
|59th
|$45,400
|60th
|$45,000
|61st
|$44,600
|62nd
|$44,000
|63rd
|$43,800
|64th
|$43,400
|65th
|$43,000
RBC Heritage Field 2023
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Bradley, Keegan
- Brehm, Ryan
- Bryan, Wesley
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burns, Sam
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Conners, Corey
- Damen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Detry, Thomas
- Donald, Luke
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Els, Ernie
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Furyk, Jim
- Gay, Brian
- Ghim, Doug
- Gibson, Tommy
- Glover, Lucas
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hedwin, Adam
- Hahn, James
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Henley, Russell
- Herbert, Lucas
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoge, Tom
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Zach
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Love III, Davis
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwab, Matthias
- Scott, Adam
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spaun, J.J.
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stallings, Scott
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Werenski, Richy
- Willett, Danny
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Young, Cameron
- Young, Carson
Where Is The RBC Heritage Played?
The tournament is played at Harbour Town in South Carolina. Many view the course as the crowning glory of designer Pete Dye and it is regarded as one of the best courses in the Carolinas. The course is tight, and favours guile rather than big-hitting.
Why Did Rory McIlroy Withdraw From The RBC Heritage?
No reason has been given for Rory McIlroy's withdrawal from the 2023 tournament. However, in his previous start, at The Masters, he endured a miserable tournament, and missed the cut in pursuit of a career Grand Slam.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
2023 RBC Heritage Odds and Betting Preview
The RBC Heritage is this Thursday. Golf expert Matt MacKay breaks down the odds this week and shares his best bets for the RBC Heritage.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Will Rory McIlroy Face Punishment For Missing RBC Heritage?
The World No.3 will miss his second designated event in 2023, but will he face a penalty?
By Mike Hall • Published