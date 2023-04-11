RBC Heritage Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023: More Lucrative Than The Masters

It may only be days since the conclusion of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National, but another high-profile tournament follows hot on its heels. That’s because the sixth designated event of the PGA Tour season takes place with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town.

The top players have an obligation to play in the majority of designated events, and that means a stronger field than usual will be appearing in South Carolina this week.

There are some notable absentees. World No.8 Will Zalatoris has had back surgery which will keep him out for the rest of the PGA Tour season, while World No.3 Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from the tournament despite it being the second designated event he will miss in 2023. Former World No.1 Jason Day and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama are skipping this week's tournament too.

Despite those withdrawals, there are still 17 of the world’s top 20 taking part this week. Jon Rahm returned to the World No.1 position following his Augusta National win, and he heads the field hoping to take that stunning form into this week’s tournament.

Rahm is the first Masters champion to play the following week on the Tour since Jordan Spieth in 2015, so it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on given the short time period between that gruelling victory and this week’s event. On the subject of Spieth, he is the defending champion following his defeat of Patrick Cantlay in a playoff last year. Cantlay is back this week too.

Spieth has played in 11 PGA Tour events as defending champion and has yet to hold onto the title, so he will be hoping to draw a line under that unenviable run this week. It will be far from easy for the World No.16, though. He will also be up against the likes of 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas, who are all in the world’s top 10.

Beyond that, big names including two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young also play. Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Kurt Kitayama, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, complete the list of those appearing from the world’s top 20.

Aside from Spieth, the field is packed with former winners too, including 2021 victor Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson, who won in 2020, and 2019 champion CT Pan.

Overall, the scene is set for an enthralling tournament as players compete for a purse of $20m, with $3.6m on offer to the winner. That is a larger amount than the purse on offer at The Masters, which was set at $18m, with $3.2m awarded to Rahm.

Below is the prize breakdown and field for the 2023 RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,180,000 3rd $1,380,000 4th $980,000 5th $820,000 6th $725,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $585,000 10th $545,000 11th $505,000 12th $465,000 13th $425,000 14th $385,000 15th $365,000 16th $345,000 17th $325,000 18th $305,000 19th $285,000 20th $265,000 21st $245,000 22nd $225,000 23rd $209,000 24th $193,000 25th $177,000 26th $161,000 27th $155,000 28th $149,000 29th $143,000 30th $137,000 31st $131,000 32nd $125,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $95,000 39th $91,000 40th $87,000 41st $83,000 42nd $79,000 43rd $75,000 44th $71,000 45th $67,000 46th $63,000 47th $59,000 48th $55,800 49th $53,000 50th $51,400 51st $50,200 52nd $49,000 53rd 448,200 54th $47,400 55th $47,000 56th $46,600 57th $46,200 58th $45,800 59th $45,400 60th $45,000 61st $44,600 62nd $44,000 63rd $43,800 64th $43,400 65th $43,000

RBC Heritage Field 2023

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Brehm, Ryan

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Damen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Detry, Thomas

Donald, Luke

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Els, Ernie

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Frittelli, Dylan

Furyk, Jim

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gibson, Tommy

Glover, Lucas

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hedwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Love III, Davis

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Werenski, Richy

Willett, Danny

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Where Is The RBC Heritage Played? The tournament is played at Harbour Town in South Carolina. Many view the course as the crowning glory of designer Pete Dye and it is regarded as one of the best courses in the Carolinas. The course is tight, and favours guile rather than big-hitting.