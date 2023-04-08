Masters Prize Money Breakdown 2023: Record Winner's Payout Announced

The 2023 Masters has been one of the most highly anticipated in recent memory as players from LIV Golf and the traditional tours came together for the first time since The 150th Open last July. But how much money is up for grabs at Augusta National?

It's a hot topic in golf at the moment, with the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit offering $25 million at regular events and $50m at the season-ending Team Championship. In response, the PGA Tour created a new series of designated events, upping the money on offer to $20m per tournament and limiting field sizes.

As for the Majors, prize money has been steadily increasing. At last year's Masters, the total purse was $15m, with champion Scottie Scheffler pocketing a cool $2.7m.

At the 2023 Masters, the purse has once again increased, with players competing for a record $18m as well as the highly coveted Green Jacket. That means, for the first time in history, the winner will leave Augusta with more than $3m.

Here's a full breakdown of the prize money on offer at the 2023 Masters:

Masters prize money 2023

1st: $3,240,000

2nd: $1,944,000

3rd: $1,224,000

4th: $864,000

5th: $720,000

6th: $648,000

7th: $603,000

8th: $558,000

9th: $522,000

10th: $486,000

11th: $450,000

12th: $414,000

13th: $378,000

14th: $342,000

15th: $324,000

16th: $306,000

17th: $288,000

18th: $270,000

19th: $252,000

20th: $234,000

21st: $216,000

22nd: $201,600

23rd: $187,200

24th: $172,800

25th: $158,400

26th: $144,000

27th: $138,600

28th: $133,200

29th: $127,800

30th: $122,400

31st: $117,000

32nd: $11,600

33rd: $106,200

34th: $101,700

35th: $97,200

36th: $92,700

37th: $88,200

38th: $84,600

39th: $81,000

40th: $77,400

41st: $73,800

42nd: $70,200

43rd: $66,600

44th: $55,800

45th: $59,400

46th: $55,800

47th: $52,200

48th: $49,320

49th: $46,800

50th: $45,360

The remainder of the professionals in the field will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $44,280 depending on the scores.

As for the rest of the Major prize purses, in 2022, there was $15m on offer at the PGA Championship, $17.5m at the US Open, and $14m at The Open.