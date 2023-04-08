Masters Prize Money Breakdown 2023: Record Winner's Payout Announced
This year’s Masters at Augusta National will see players compete for a record Major prize purse
The 2023 Masters has been one of the most highly anticipated in recent memory as players from LIV Golf and the traditional tours came together for the first time since The 150th Open last July. But how much money is up for grabs at Augusta National?
It's a hot topic in golf at the moment, with the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit offering $25 million at regular events and $50m at the season-ending Team Championship. In response, the PGA Tour created a new series of designated events, upping the money on offer to $20m per tournament and limiting field sizes.
As for the Majors, prize money has been steadily increasing. At last year's Masters, the total purse was $15m, with champion Scottie Scheffler pocketing a cool $2.7m.
At the 2023 Masters, the purse has once again increased, with players competing for a record $18m as well as the highly coveted Green Jacket. That means, for the first time in history, the winner will leave Augusta with more than $3m.
Here's a full breakdown of the prize money on offer at the 2023 Masters:
Masters prize money 2023
- 1st: $3,240,000
- 2nd: $1,944,000
- 3rd: $1,224,000
- 4th: $864,000
- 5th: $720,000
- 6th: $648,000
- 7th: $603,000
- 8th: $558,000
- 9th: $522,000
- 10th: $486,000
- 11th: $450,000
- 12th: $414,000
- 13th: $378,000
- 14th: $342,000
- 15th: $324,000
- 16th: $306,000
- 17th: $288,000
- 18th: $270,000
- 19th: $252,000
- 20th: $234,000
- 21st: $216,000
- 22nd: $201,600
- 23rd: $187,200
- 24th: $172,800
- 25th: $158,400
- 26th: $144,000
- 27th: $138,600
- 28th: $133,200
- 29th: $127,800
- 30th: $122,400
- 31st: $117,000
- 32nd: $11,600
- 33rd: $106,200
- 34th: $101,700
- 35th: $97,200
- 36th: $92,700
- 37th: $88,200
- 38th: $84,600
- 39th: $81,000
- 40th: $77,400
- 41st: $73,800
- 42nd: $70,200
- 43rd: $66,600
- 44th: $55,800
- 45th: $59,400
- 46th: $55,800
- 47th: $52,200
- 48th: $49,320
- 49th: $46,800
- 50th: $45,360
The remainder of the professionals in the field will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $44,280 depending on the scores.
As for the rest of the Major prize purses, in 2022, there was $15m on offer at the PGA Championship, $17.5m at the US Open, and $14m at The Open.
