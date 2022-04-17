Jordan Spieth Claims RBC Heritage Thriller

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Speaking after his round, Jordan Spieth stated: "I won this golf tournament without a putter." After picking up his 13th PGA Tour title, we somewhat agree, with the 28-year-old securing his first ever victory as a father.

It had been a thrilling final day at the RBC Heritage, with multiple players vying for the title. However, at Harbour Town, it was Spieth who came out on top, defeating Patrick Cantlay at the very first play-off hole.

Beginning the final round, it was Harold Varner who started at the top of the leaderboard. On a day where scoring was very gettable, it was Australian, Cam Davies, who set the early marker, with a stunning eight-under-par 63 final round, putting down a 12-under-par tournament target.

There was still a lot of golf to look forward to though and, after the front nine, it was Eric Van Rooyen and Shane Lowry who held the initiative, as both men stood at 13-under-par and just a shot ahead of an extremely congested leaderboard.

As the back nine progressed, it was Lowry who took the lead. That was until he chipped in the water at the par 3 14th. Away from the mishap, it was Spieth who was making up the ground, with birdies at the 13th and the 18th setting the target at 13-under.

Many thought that may have not been enough, but, as many struggled over the more difficult nine, that score looked more and more competitive. Had it not been for a missed 18-inch putt on Saturday, Spieth would have won outright. Instead, his score was joined by Cantlay, who produced a late birdie to join his fellow countryman.

Spieth and wife, Annie Verret, celebrate with son, Sammy, on the 18th green (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Lowry and Varner, both would need to birdie the last to secure a spot in a play-off. However, both men couldn't muster the needed three, with the duo visibly disappointed.

Heading to a play-off, Spieth and Cantlay placed their tee shots perfectly on the fairway. The first mistake though came from Spieth, with the American sticking his approach in the bunker short of the green. All Cantlay had to do was not follow him, but the 30-year-old did, with his ball also finding the bunker short. The difference was that Cantlay's ball was badly plugged...

What followed was a stunning shot from Spieth that forced Cantlay to also get up-and-down. However, with a plugged lie, his shot flew 25-feet past, with his putt failing to drop. As a result, Spieth tapped-in for his first win in a year, and his first as a father.

With the win, the 28-year-old moves back inside the World's top 10 and also excites the golfing world as he picks up his second win in a row at Easter time. You may ask why this is exciting, well, it may be worth noting that The Masters next year falls on Easter Sunday...