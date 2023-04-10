World No.8 Will Zalatoris Undergoes Surgery After Masters Withdrawal

World No.8 Will Zalatoris withdrew from The Masters at the last minute due to injury and he has now confirmed that he has had back surgery that will keep him out for the remainder of the PGA Tour season.

After suffering two herniated discs in his back during last August’s BMW Championship, Zalatoris missed the rest of the year, including the Tour Championship and Presidents Cup. However, he had appeared to put those issues behind him with seven appearances in 2023.

Those hopes he had fully recovered were dashed after he withdrew from the Augusta National event, and, while the rain-soaked third round was taking place on Saturday, Zalatoris was undergoing the surgery.

He has now released a statement explaining he is not expected to return to action until the fall. He said: “After careful consideration and seeking multiple medical opinions, I underwent a successful microdiscectomy on Saturday. As much as I hate not being able to play the rest of this season, I am happy that I’m already seeing the benefits of the procedure. Playing and living in pain is not fun. I look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone in the fall.”

Missing the Masters would have come as a blow to the 26-year-old, but his extended absence will be even more frustrating considering that he been on course to make the US Ryder Cup team for September’s biennial tournament at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

Not only that, but after finishing runner-up in two of last year’s Majors, the PGA Championship and US Open, Zalatoris would have been keen for more chances to claim his maiden Major title this year.

Zalatoris had shown signs of some encouraging form since returning after his previous lay-off, including a tie for 11th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and a finish of fourth in another of the PGA Tour’s designated events, February’s Genesis Invitational.

No doubt he will be hoping that the surgery, which helps relieve pain caused by a herniated disc pressing on a nerve, will see him finally put his injury problems behind him when he returns to action next season.