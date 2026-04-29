LIV Golf Officially Postpones Upcoming Louisiana Tournament

LIV Golf's first ever Louisiana tournament has been postponed, both LIV and the state's governor and secretary have confirmed.

It comes following reports of the circuit's backers, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, pulling its funding for the tour at the end of the season. The PIF and LIV CEO Scott O'Neil have not officially confirmed the news, and O'Neil said earlier this month that LIV's season would go ahead "exactly as planned, uninterrupted and at full throttle."

Just two weeks later, the inaugural event in New Orleans has been postponed, although nothing was said about funding.

Instead, LIV Golf says it was a "strategic decision" with a plan to host the tournament later in the fall. Reasons cited for the postponement are the "peak summer heat", the "crowded global sports calendar" and ensuring the course is in "championship condition our fans and players expect."

The tournament was due to be played from June 25-28, and its postponement means LIV does not have a single tournament between the US Open and The Open, the year's third and fourth men's Majors.

In a statement from Louisiana's Governor Jeff Landry and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Bourgeois, which started out by thanking the PGA Tour and Zurich for the recent Zurich Classic, the pair confirmed the state would be receiving $3.2m from LIV Golf now the event is not going ahead as planned and discussions are ongoing about a future tournament.

The South Course at New Orleans City Park Bayou Oaks has received a $2m upgrade ahead of the event, which has been renovated and designed by two-time Major winner and former LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman.

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“First, we want to thank Zurich and PGA TOUR leadership for another outstanding tournament this past weekend. We are proud of the continued partnership and the opportunities this event brings to our state each year," Governor Jeff Landry and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Bourgeois said in a joint statement.

"Secretary Bourgeois spoke with LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil on Friday and was informed that the organization seeks to postpone its June 2026 event in New Orleans to explore a potential event this fall.

"The state has already paid $3.2 million in accordance with the contract. LIV is expected to return all state incentive funds, with the exception of the $2 million already invested in upgrades for City Park, ensuring those improvements remain in place for the community.

"We appreciate LIV’s good-faith efforts and look forward to maintaining our partnership as we continue conversations around an event later this year.

"We are grateful for the work of our local partners and the collaboration that supported this effort. Louisiana continues to move forward with strong momentum and we remain focused on opportunities that deliver value for our communities.”

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf also confirmed the news in a statement, and said it plans to "deliver a world-class debut this fall" in Lousiana.

"In coordination with the Governor of Louisiana and Louisiana Economic Development, we have made the strategic decision to explore moving LIV Golf Louisiana to a new window later this fall," the league said.

"This shift allows us to avoid the peak summer heat and the crowded global sports calendar while ensuring the course is in the championship condition our fans and players expect.

"We are grateful for the continued partnership and flexibility of the state of Louisiana as we work together to deliver a world-class debut this fall. Our team is focused on maintaining the strong momentum of the 2026 season and we look forward to sharing finalized dates in the near future."