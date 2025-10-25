PGA Tour Winner Confirms Reason For Bank Of Utah Championship Withdrawal
Aldrich Potgieter has taken to social media to explain his reason for withdrawing after the opening round at Black Desert Resort
Aldrich Potgieter has explained the reason for his withdrawal from the Bank of Utah Championship.
The talented South African carded an opening round of 71 at the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall event, which is taking place at Black Desert Golf Course.
However, he withdrew before the start of the second round, with the big-hitting star revealing it was down to illness.
He wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Hey everyone, just wanted to clear things up since I’ve been getting a lot of messages. I had to withdraw after round one because I came down with some pretty bad food poisoning (or a stomach bug). Nothing serious just need some rest to recover. Appreciate all the messages and support.”
The 21-year-old is in his rookie PGA Tour season, having placed 29th on last year’s Korn Ferry Tour points list to earn his card.
He already has a PGA Tour title to his name, too, after winning the Rocket Classic in June. That secured full playing privileges on the PGA Tour for the next two years, but there is still plenty to play for in the FedEx Cup Fall for the big-hitting star.
He is currently 52nd in the standings, with the goal of finishing between 51st and 60th to qualify for next season’s Signature Events, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.
On Friday, the PGA Tour released a video interview with Potgieter, where he said, "Getting into those first two events... would be huge for me."
"Getting into those first two events...would be huge for me." After an impressive rookie season, Aldrich Potgieter is aiming to lock up a spot in the @ATTProAm and @TheGenesisInv through the #AonNext10 this fall. He's currently 52nd in the standings.(Presented by @Aon_plc) pic.twitter.com/uBmFGfpVoLOctober 24, 2025
While Potgieter's withdrawal in Utah will do nothing to help those chances, the reason for his early exit should at least quell rumors among fans that he could be on LIV Golf’s radar.
That suggestion seems even more unlikely, given the news reported by Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter that Potgieter is expected to leave GSE Worldwide for Entertainment Sports Partners.
They also represent fellow South African Ernie Els and, as Carpenter pointed out on X, the four-time Major-winning legend has been a vocal critic of LIV Golf since its inception in 2022.
Some golf agency news, as Aldrich Potgieter is set to leave GSE Worldwide for Entertainment Sports Partners, which also reps Ernie Els. Many have tabbed Potgieter as a player who may join LIV Golf this offseason. Els has been outspoken against LIV since its launch pic.twitter.com/pH3FDJzowyOctober 24, 2025
Potgieter isn’t the only player to cut short his appearance at the event.
Lanto Griffin withdrew during the first round, and he was joined by Vince Covello, who withdrew following his opening round of 81.
Three more players, Emiliano Grillo, Camillo Villegas and Gordon Sargent, withdrew during the second round.
At the halfway stage, sponsor invite and PGA Tour Americas star, Michael Brennan, led the way on 10-under following rounds of 67 and 65.
That gave him a one-shot advantage over three players, Jackson Suber, Pierceson Coody and Justin Lower.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
