'I Didn't Cheat' - Tour Pro Explains BMW PGA Championship Disqualification

Marcel Siem has had a tough couple of weeks, culminating in being disqualified from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Siem had to withdraw from the Irish Open last week in the opening round due to a bad back, and things got worse for him at the DP World Tour's flagship event after a huge error on the 18th.

The 39-year-old German ended up wrongly completing the 18th with his provisional ball following an errant tee shot, after some confusion between his original being out of bounds or in a water hazard.

So instead of signing for a 78, Siem was disqualified after he himself only realized the error when he was about to sign his scorecard - and insisted it was just a mistake.

"I just wanted to let you know I didn't cheat," Siem explained on Instagram. "I would never do that, so I got disqualified, unfortunately.

"On 18, I pushed my driver to the right, hit a provisional thinking it's out of bounds on the right. Never knew it's a water hazard on the right.

"Anyways, found my provisional. I was just about to hit my provisional, so my fourth shot, so to say, and one of the spectators found my ball, my first one.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I walked in there, tired of the whole day already, and the ball was underneath the branch, couldn't chip it out. I said, okay, this is unplayable. Picked the ball up, and then just stupidly hit my fourth shot.

"Just kept going, made birdie with my second ball, so to say, and made a bogey."

A post shared by 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚌𝚎𝚕 𝚂𝚒𝚎𝚖 (@marcel_siem) A photo posted by on

Siem added that he felt he'd made a mistake only when he sat down to sign his card and so called in a referee to explain - who then informed him he was disqualified.

"I was just about to sign my card, and I just realised something is off here," Siem continued.

"I said 'guys I dont think I made a six let's call a referee'. I said, 'dude, I think I made a mistake here, right? I'm supposed to go back to the 18th tee box and play my third shot, right?' Because it's water hazard, and if I declared as unplayable, I have to go back, and I cannot hit my provisional ball.

"So that was the case and I'm disqualified because of that."

Siem is trying to stay positive after his rough stretch, but hopes to put things right with a good performance at the upcoming French Open.